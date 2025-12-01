The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, called today (Monday) for a return to the flag of Sudan's independence as a symbol that can accompany what he described as the process of "restructuring the Sudanese state" on new foundations.



Al-Burhan stated during his address at an event for the "Joint Forces of Armed Struggle Movements" in Port Sudan: "I propose a return to our three-colored flag that was raised by our ancestors and fathers at the time of independence," emphasizing the necessity of "restructuring the Sudanese state from the ground up and building Sudan on correct foundations."



Radical Change in the Structure of the State



Al-Burhan indicated that the current crisis necessitates a radical change in the structure of the state and the course of the political process, affirming that the return to the independence flag is part of a broader vision for reshaping the Sudanese state after years of conflict.



He called on everyone who can bear arms to join the fight against the Rapid Support Forces, stressing that any political settlement will not be acceptable unless it includes the complete dismantling of the Rapid Support Forces.



He added: "This is a firm conviction; any solution or initiative that does not include dismantling the Rapid Support Forces and stripping them of their weapons is completely rejected by us," explaining that the goal of this phase is "to rid Sudan of injustice and tragedies."



He pointed out that rebuilding the state can only be achieved through a comprehensive national consensus that establishes a new phase in the country.



History of the Sudanese Flags



The independence flag was first raised on January 1, 1956, consisting of three horizontal stripes with blue on top, yellow in the middle, and green at the bottom, symbolizing the Nile, the desert, and fertility. It remained the official emblem of the country until 1970, when former President Jaafar Nimeiri replaced it after the 1969 coup with the current flag, which consists of three horizontal stripes (red, white, and black), with a green triangle on the left side.