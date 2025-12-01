دعا رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في السودان الفريق أول عبد الفتاح البرهان، اليوم (الإثنين)، إلى العودة لعلم استقلال السودان بوصفه رمزاً يمكن أن يواكب ما وصفه بعملية «إعادة صياغة الدولة السودانية» على أسس جديدة.


وقال البرهان خلال مخاطبته فعالية لـ«القوة المشتركة لحركات الكفاح المسلح» في بورتسودان: «أقترح العودة إلى علمنا ذي الألوان الثلاثة الذي رفعه أجدادنا وآباؤنا في زمن الاستقلال»، مشدداً على ضرورة «إعادة صياغة الدولة السودانية من الأول وبناء السودان على أسس صحيحة».


تغيير جذري في بنية الدولة


وقال البرهان إن الأزمة الراهنة تستوجب تغييراً جذرياً في بنية الدولة ومسار العملية السياسية، مؤكداً أن العودة إلى علم الاستقلال تأتي ضمن رؤية أوسع لإعادة تشكيل الدولة السودانية بعد سنوات من الصراع.


ودعا البرهان كل من يستطيع حمل السلاح إلى الانضمام للمعركة ضد قوات الدعم السريع، مشدداً على أن أي تسوية سياسية لن تكون مقبولة ما لم تتضمن تفكيك قوات الدعم السريع بشكل كامل.


وأضاف: «هذه قناعة راسخة، أي حل أو مبادرة لا تتضمن تفكيك قوات الدعم السريع وتجريدها من السلاح هو أمر مرفوض لدينا تماماً»، مبيناً أن هدف المرحلة هو «تخليص السودان من الظلم والمآسي».


ولفت إلى أن إعادة بناء الدولة لن تتحقق إلا عبر توافق وطني شامل يؤسس لمرحلة جديدة في البلاد. العلم السوداني


تاريخ الأعلام السودانية


ورُفع علم الاستقلال لأول مرة في 1 يناير 1956، ويتألف من 3 أشرطة أفقية بألوان الأزرق في الأعلى، والأصفر في الوسط، والأخضر في الأسفل، وعبّر في حينه عن رمزية النيل والصحراء والخصب، وظل معتمداً كشعار رسمي للبلاد حتى عام 1970، واستبدله الرئيس السابق جعفر محمد نميري بعد انقلاب 1969 بالعلم الحالي، الذي يتكون من 3 أشرطة أفقية (أحمر وأبيض وأسود)، يتقدّمها مثلث أخضر من جهة اليسار.