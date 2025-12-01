نجحت قوات الأمن السورية في تفكيك خلية إرهابية لتنظيم «داعش» في إدلب. وأفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية الرسمية «سانا»، اليوم الإثنين، بأن الوحدات الأمنية بمحافظة إدلب، نفذت بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة، عمليتين أمنيتين نوعيتين استهدفتا خلايا تابعة لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي بريف المحافظة.

جندي سوري خلال المداهمات.


عمليتان نوعيتان


وأضافت أن العمليتين أسفرتا عن ضبط أسلحة فردية وذخائر، وأحزمة ناسفة وعبوات متفجرة، وكشفتا تورط بعض أفراد هذه الخلايا في قتل مدني ودفنه قرب مدينة معرة مصرين.


وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية عبر قناتها على «تليغرام» اليوم، أنه جرى خلال العمليتين تحييد عنصرين من عناصر الخلية بعد رفضهما تسليم نفسيهما للقوات الأمنية، فيما أُلقي القبض على باقي أفراد الخلايا.


وقال قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة إدلب العميد غسان باكير، إن الوحدات الأمنية، بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة، نفذت عمليتين أمنيتين نوعيتين استهدفتا خلايا إرهابية تابعة لتنظيم داعش الإرهابي في كل من منطقة الدانا شمال المحافظة وغرب مدينة إدلب.


ولفت إلى أن العمليات أسفرت عن ضبط أسلحة فردية وذخائر، وأحزمة ناسفة وعبوات متفجرة، وتم الكشف عن تورط بعض أفراد هذه الخلايا في قتل مدني ودفنه قرب مدينة معرة مصرين، مؤكداً تحييد عنصرين بعد رفضهما تسليم نفسيهما للقوات الأمنية، فيما أُلقي القبض على باقي أفراد الخلايا.


وذكر أنه جرى إحالة المقبوض عليهم إلى الجهات المختصة لاستكمال التحقيقات تمهيداً لإحالتهم إلى القضاء لاتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحقهم.

أسلحة مضبوطة في عملية إدلب.


تدمير 15 موقعاً للتنظيم الإرهابي


وكان الجيش الأمريكي أعلن، أمس الأحد، أنه دمر الأسبوع الماضي 15 موقعاً تضم مخازن أسلحة تابعة لتنظيم داعش في جنوب سورية.


وذكرت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية أنها حددت بالتعاون مع القوات السورية منشآت التخزين في أنحاء محافظة ريف دمشق ودمرتها خلال غارات جوية وتفجيرات برية عدة نُفذت خلال الفترة من 24 إلى 27 نوفمبر.


وأضافت في بيان أن العملية المشتركة دمرت أكثر من 130 قذيفة مورتر وصاروخاً، والعديد من البنادق الهجومية والمدافع الرشاشة والألغام المضادة للدبابات ومواد صنع عبوات ناسفة بدائية الصنع.