The Syrian security forces succeeded in dismantling a terrorist cell belonging to ISIS in Idlib. The official Syrian news agency "SANA" reported today, Monday, that the security units in Idlib province, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Directorate, carried out two qualitative security operations targeting cells affiliated with the ISIS terrorist organization in the countryside of the province.



Two Qualitative Operations



It added that the operations resulted in the seizure of individual weapons and ammunition, explosive belts, and explosive devices, and revealed the involvement of some members of these cells in the murder of a civilian and his burial near the city of Maaret Misrin.



The Ministry of Interior announced via its channel on "Telegram" today that during the operations, two members of the cell were neutralized after they refused to surrender to the security forces, while the remaining members of the cells were arrested.



Colonel Ghassan Bakir, the internal security chief in Idlib province, stated that the security units, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Directorate, executed two qualitative security operations targeting terrorist cells belonging to the ISIS terrorist organization in both the Dana area in the north of the province and west of the city of Idlib.



He pointed out that the operations resulted in the seizure of individual weapons and ammunition, explosive belts, and explosive devices, and it was revealed that some members of these cells were involved in the murder of a civilian and his burial near the city of Maaret Misrin, confirming the neutralization of two members after they refused to surrender to the security forces, while the remaining members of the cells were arrested.



He mentioned that the arrested individuals were referred to the relevant authorities to complete the investigations in preparation for their referral to the judiciary to take legal action against them.



Destruction of 15 Sites of the Terrorist Organization



The U.S. military announced yesterday, Sunday, that it destroyed 15 sites containing weapons storage belonging to ISIS in southern Syria last week.



The U.S. Central Command stated that it identified, in cooperation with Syrian forces, the storage facilities throughout the Damascus countryside province and destroyed them during several airstrikes and ground explosions carried out between November 24 and 27.



It added in a statement that the joint operation destroyed more than 130 mortar shells and rockets, as well as numerous assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials for making improvised explosive devices.