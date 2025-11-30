أعلن الحزب الوطني البنغلاديشي أن رئيسته السابقة خالدة ضياء (80 عاماً) ما زالت في حالة «حرجة جداً» داخل مستشفى إيفركير الخاص في دكا، فيما يواجه الحزب أزمة قيادة غير مسبوقة مع بقاء نجلها طارق الرحمن في لندن وتردده الواضح في العودة.

دخول المستشفى وتدهور مفاجئ

وأُدخلت خالدة ضياء المستشفى يوم 23 نوفمبر الماضي إثر عدوى صدرية حادة أثرت على القلب والرئتين، ومنذ ذلك الحين، لم تتحسن حالتها بل ساءت، إذ وصفها الأمين العام للحزب ميرزا فخر الإسلام علمغير بأنها «حرجة للغاية ولم تتغير منذ 3 أيام».

ويتابع العلاج فريق طبي دولي يضم أطباء من مستشفى جونز هوبكنز الأمريكي ومستشفى لندن كلينيك، مع استعداد طائرة إسعاف جوي لنقلها إلى لندن أو سنغافورة فور تحسن حالتها ولو قليلاً.

طارق الرحمن يثير الجدل بعبارة غامضة

في منشور مؤثر على فيسبوك مساء السبت، كتب طارق الرحمن – القائم بأعمال رئيس الحزب منذ سنوات – أنه يتوق لرؤية والدته في «هذه اللحظة الحرجة»، لكنه أضاف جملة فجّرت التكهنات: «عودتي إلى بنغلاديش ليست تماماً بيدي».

ولم يوضح طارق طبيعة العوائق، مما أثار تساؤلات حول وجود ضغوط سياسية أو قانونية متبقية من عهد شيخة حسينة، رغم إسقاط معظم القضايا ضده.

رد سريع من حكومة محمد يونس

وبعد ساعات فقط من منشور طارق، سارع مكتب رئيس الحكومة المؤقتة محمد يونس إلى الرد عبر المتحدث شافيق الإسلام: «الحكومة ليس لديها أي قيود أو اعتراضات على عودة السيد طارق الرحمن.. لا توجد عوائق في هذا الشأن على الإطلاق».

وأضاف أن يونس نفسه انضم إلى الدعاء لشفاء خالدة ضياء، في رسالة تهدئة واضحة للحزب الوطني.

أزمة قيادة في أخطر لحظات الحزب

يأتي هذا التطور في وقت استعاد فيه الحزب الوطني زخمه الشعبي بعد سقوط حكومة شيخة حسينة في ثورة أغسطس 2024، ويُعتبر المرشح الأوفر حظاً في الانتخابات المقبلة فبراير 2026.

لكن غياب الزعيمة التاريخية في المستشفى، وبقاء القائد الفعلي في المنفى، يضعان الحزب أمام سؤال مصيري: من يقود المرحلة القادمة؟

دعوات الصلاة تملأ بنغلاديش

نظم الحزب صلوات جماعية في آلاف المساجد بعد صلاة الجمعة، ووصف الأمين العام خالدة ضياء بـ«أم الديمقراطية»، داعياً الجماهير إلى عدم التجمع أمام المستشفى حتى لا يُزعج المريضة.

كما انهالت رسائل الدعاء من كل الطوائف السياسية، في مشهد نادر من الوحدة الوطنية حول الزعيمة التي حكمت البلاد ثلاث مرات.