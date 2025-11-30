The Bangladeshi National Party announced that its former president, Khaleda Zia (80 years old), remains in a "very critical" condition inside the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, as the party faces an unprecedented leadership crisis with her son, Tarique Rahman, staying in London and showing clear reluctance to return.

Hospitalization and Sudden Deterioration

Khaleda Zia was admitted to the hospital on November 23 due to a severe chest infection that affected her heart and lungs. Since then, her condition has not improved but rather worsened, as the party's secretary-general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, described her as "extremely critical and unchanged for the past three days."

A team of international medical professionals, including doctors from Johns Hopkins Hospital in the U.S. and London Clinic, is overseeing her treatment, with an air ambulance on standby to transfer her to London or Singapore as soon as her condition improves, even slightly.

Tarique Rahman Sparks Controversy with Ambiguous Statement

In an emotional post on Facebook on Saturday evening, Tarique Rahman – who has been acting as the party president for years – wrote that he longs to see his mother in "this critical moment," but added a sentence that sparked speculation: "My return to Bangladesh is not entirely in my hands."

Tarique did not clarify the nature of the obstacles, raising questions about the existence of political or legal pressures remaining from Sheikh Hasina's era, despite most cases against him being dropped.

Quick Response from Mohammad Yunus's Government

Just hours after Tarique's post, the office of the interim Prime Minister Mohammad Yunus rushed to respond through spokesperson Shafiq Islam: "The government has no restrictions or objections to Mr. Tarique Rahman's return... there are absolutely no obstacles in this regard."

He added that Yunus himself joined in praying for Khaleda Zia's recovery, in a clear message of reassurance to the National Party.

Leadership Crisis at the Most Critical Moments for the Party

This development comes at a time when the National Party has regained its popular momentum following the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government in the August 2024 uprising, and is considered the frontrunner in the upcoming elections in February 2026.

However, the absence of the historical leader in the hospital, along with the actual leader remaining in exile, poses a crucial question for the party: who will lead in the next phase?

Calls for Prayer Fill Bangladesh

The party organized collective prayers in thousands of mosques after Friday prayers, with the secretary-general describing Khaleda Zia as the "Mother of Democracy," urging the public not to gather outside the hospital so as not to disturb the patient.

Messages of prayer poured in from all political factions, in a rare scene of national unity around the leader who has ruled the country three times.