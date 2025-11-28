في سباق مع الزمن ومع وقع الضغوط الأمريكية المعلنة، كثّف تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» الذي أعلن أنه يمثّل الكتلة الأكبر داخل مجلس النواب العراقي، اجتماعاته بهدف حسم مرشحه لمنصب رئيس مجلس الوزراء القادم، قبيل وصول المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص مارك سافايا إلى بغداد مطلع الشهر القادم.
تقليص قائمة المرشحين
وحسب معلومات مؤكدة، فقد أفضى الاجتماع الأخير لقيادات الإطار التنسيقي إلى تقليص قائمة المرشحين للمنصب إلى 5 أسماء، أبرزهم رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي، ورئيس الوزراء المنتهية ولايته محمد شياع السوداني.
وكشف الاجتماع تحولا في معايير الترشيح، إذ تم إلغاء شرط «ألا يمتلك المرشح كتلة برلمانية»، وهو ما يُنظر إليه على أنه تكييف يهدف إلى خدمة مرشح من المرشحين الطامحين للمنصب.
في المقابل، شهد اللقاء رفضا صريحا لمقترح تقدم به الأمين العام لحركة العصائب قيس الخزعلي، لتسمية رئيس الهيئة الوطنية العليا للمساءلة والعدالة باسم البدري، رئيسا للحكومة الجديدة.
دعم أمريكي
للمؤسسات الشرعية
ومن المتوقع أن يصل المبعوث الأمريكي إلى العراق خلال الأسبوع الأول من الشهر القادم. واستبق سافايا زيارته بمنشور على منصة «X» شدّد فيه على دعم واشنطن للمؤسسات الأمنية العراقية الشرعية، في إشارة واضحة إلى أن أي جماعات مسلحة لا ترتبط بالمؤسسات الرسمية هي، بحسب الإدارة الأمريكية، «قوات غير شرعية».
وكشف مصدر خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن سافايا يحمل رسالة شديدة اللهجة تتضمن تحذيراً أمريكياً صريحاً للأطراف السياسية، وتحديدا للإطار التنسيقي، كونه المعني بتسمية رئيس الوزراء. وتتمحور الرسالة حول ضرورة الإسراع في تسمية الرئاسات الثلاث (الجمهورية والوزراء والنواب) قبل نهاية العام الحالي.
إعادة تشكيل
السياسة الأمريكية
وتؤكد الرسالة الأمريكية أيضاً، ضرورة الالتزام بعدم ترشيح أية شخصية «مليشياوية» أو مرتبطة بالمليشيات، أو لديها ارتباطات مع «بلد خارجي». وشدد الجانب الأمريكي على أن محاولة الإطار التنسيقي ترشيح أي شخصية مخالفة لهذه الشروط، أو الالتفاف عليها، سيعرض العراق إلى عقوبات اقتصادية كبيرة. ويُخشى أن تصل هذه العقوبات إلى حد تجميد الأموال العراقية المودعة في المصارف الأمريكية من عوائد مبيعات النفط.
وتتزامن زيارة سافايا مع زيارة مرتقبة لنائب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مايكل ريغاس، الذي سيجري سلسلة لقاءات مع المسؤولين في بغداد، ويشرف على افتتاح مبنى القنصلية الأمريكية الجديد في أربيل، عاصمة إقليم كردستان العراق.
وأفصح مسؤول في الخارجية الأمريكية أن الولايات المتحدة تعتزم إعادة تشكيل سياستها تجاه العراق لتتماشى بشكل كامل مع الأولويات الأمريكية، ما ينبئ بـ«نهج جديد» في طبيعة العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.
خيارات محدودة
وتأتي الرسالة الأمريكية لتؤكد أن ملف تشكيل الحكومة العراقية لم يعد شأناً عراقياً محلياً، إنما شأن دولي، ويضع الموعد النهائي غير الرسمي الذي حددته واشنطن قبل نهاية العام، القوى السياسية، خصوصاً الإطار التنسيقي، أمام خيارات محدودة، فالاستجابة للشروط الأمريكية في اختيار حكومة غير مرتبطة بالخارج من شأنها أن تخلق حالة من عدم الرضا لدى بعض الجماعات المرتبطة بجهات خارجية، لكنها في الوقت ذاته تجنب العراق أية عقوبات اقتصادية أمريكية محتملة قد تؤدي فعلا إلى أزمة اقتصادية حقيقية.
لذلك فإن الأسابيع والاشهر القادمة قد لا تكون حاسمة في تسمية رئيس الوزراء القادم فقط، إنما ستحدّد مسار العلاقة بين بغداد وواشنطن في المستقبل.
In a race against time and under the pressure of announced American demands, the "Coordination Framework" alliance, which claims to represent the largest bloc within the Iraqi Parliament, has intensified its meetings to finalize its candidate for the position of Prime Minister ahead of the arrival of the U.S. special envoy Mark Savaia to Baghdad at the beginning of next month.
Reducing the Candidate List
According to confirmed information, the recent meeting of the Coordination Framework leaders resulted in reducing the list of candidates for the position to 5 names, the most prominent of which are former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and the outgoing Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani.
The meeting revealed a shift in the nomination criteria, as the requirement that "the candidate must not have a parliamentary bloc" was canceled, which is seen as a maneuver aimed at serving one of the aspiring candidates for the position.
On the other hand, the meeting explicitly rejected a proposal put forward by the Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, to name the head of the National Authority for Accountability and Justice, Basim al-Budairi, as the head of the new government.
U.S. Support
For Legitimate Institutions
The U.S. envoy is expected to arrive in Iraq during the first week of next month. Savaia preceded his visit with a post on the "X" platform emphasizing Washington's support for legitimate Iraqi security institutions, in a clear indication that any armed groups not linked to official institutions are, according to the U.S. administration, "illegitimate forces."
A special source told "Okaz" that Savaia carries a strongly worded message that includes a clear American warning to the political parties, specifically the Coordination Framework, as it is responsible for naming the Prime Minister. The message revolves around the necessity of expediting the naming of the three presidencies (the Republic, the Council of Ministers, and the Parliament) before the end of the current year.
Restructuring
The American Policy
The American message also emphasizes the need to commit to not nominating any "militia-affiliated" figure or one linked to militias, or who has ties with a "foreign country." The American side stressed that any attempt by the Coordination Framework to nominate any figure contrary to these conditions, or to circumvent them, would expose Iraq to significant economic sanctions. There are fears that these sanctions could reach the point of freezing Iraqi funds deposited in American banks from oil sales revenues.
Savaia's visit coincides with an anticipated visit by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas, who will hold a series of meetings with officials in Baghdad and oversee the opening of the new U.S. consulate building in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.
A U.S. State Department official revealed that the United States intends to reshape its policy toward Iraq to fully align with American priorities, indicating a "new approach" in the nature of bilateral relations between the two countries.
Limited Options
The American message confirms that the issue of forming the Iraqi government is no longer a purely local Iraqi matter, but rather an international one, placing the unofficial deadline set by Washington before the end of the year before the political forces, particularly the Coordination Framework, which now faces limited options. Responding to American conditions in selecting a government that is not linked to foreign entities could create a state of dissatisfaction among some groups connected to external parties, but at the same time, it would spare Iraq from any potential American economic sanctions that could indeed lead to a real economic crisis.
Therefore, the coming weeks and months may not only be decisive in naming the next Prime Minister but will also determine the course of relations between Baghdad and Washington in the future.