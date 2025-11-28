في سباق مع الزمن ومع وقع الضغوط الأمريكية المعلنة، كثّف تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» الذي أعلن أنه يمثّل الكتلة الأكبر داخل مجلس النواب العراقي، اجتماعاته بهدف حسم مرشحه لمنصب رئيس مجلس الوزراء القادم، قبيل وصول المبعوث الأمريكي الخاص مارك سافايا إلى بغداد مطلع الشهر القادم.

تقليص قائمة المرشحين

وحسب معلومات مؤكدة، فقد أفضى الاجتماع الأخير لقيادات الإطار التنسيقي إلى تقليص قائمة المرشحين للمنصب إلى 5 أسماء، أبرزهم رئيس الوزراء السابق نوري المالكي، ورئيس الوزراء المنتهية ولايته محمد شياع السوداني.

وكشف الاجتماع تحولا في معايير الترشيح، إذ تم إلغاء شرط «ألا يمتلك المرشح كتلة برلمانية»، وهو ما يُنظر إليه على أنه تكييف يهدف إلى خدمة مرشح من المرشحين الطامحين للمنصب.

في المقابل، شهد اللقاء رفضا صريحا لمقترح تقدم به الأمين العام لحركة العصائب قيس الخزعلي، لتسمية رئيس الهيئة الوطنية العليا للمساءلة والعدالة باسم البدري، رئيسا للحكومة الجديدة.

دعم أمريكي

للمؤسسات الشرعية

ومن المتوقع أن يصل المبعوث الأمريكي إلى العراق خلال الأسبوع الأول من الشهر القادم. واستبق سافايا زيارته بمنشور على منصة «X» شدّد فيه على دعم واشنطن للمؤسسات الأمنية العراقية الشرعية، في إشارة واضحة إلى أن أي جماعات مسلحة لا ترتبط بالمؤسسات الرسمية هي، بحسب الإدارة الأمريكية، «قوات غير شرعية».

وكشف مصدر خاص لـ«عكاظ»، أن سافايا يحمل رسالة شديدة اللهجة تتضمن تحذيراً أمريكياً صريحاً للأطراف السياسية، وتحديدا للإطار التنسيقي، كونه المعني بتسمية رئيس الوزراء. وتتمحور الرسالة حول ضرورة الإسراع في تسمية الرئاسات الثلاث (الجمهورية والوزراء والنواب) قبل نهاية العام الحالي.

إعادة تشكيل

السياسة الأمريكية

وتؤكد الرسالة الأمريكية أيضاً، ضرورة الالتزام بعدم ترشيح أية شخصية «مليشياوية» أو مرتبطة بالمليشيات، أو لديها ارتباطات مع «بلد خارجي». وشدد الجانب الأمريكي على أن محاولة الإطار التنسيقي ترشيح أي شخصية مخالفة لهذه الشروط، أو الالتفاف عليها، سيعرض العراق إلى عقوبات اقتصادية كبيرة. ويُخشى أن تصل هذه العقوبات إلى حد تجميد الأموال العراقية المودعة في المصارف الأمريكية من عوائد مبيعات النفط.

وتتزامن زيارة سافايا مع زيارة مرتقبة لنائب وزير الخارجية الأمريكي مايكل ريغاس، الذي سيجري سلسلة لقاءات مع المسؤولين في بغداد، ويشرف على افتتاح مبنى القنصلية الأمريكية الجديد في أربيل، عاصمة إقليم كردستان العراق.

وأفصح مسؤول في الخارجية الأمريكية أن الولايات المتحدة تعتزم إعادة تشكيل سياستها تجاه العراق لتتماشى بشكل كامل مع الأولويات الأمريكية، ما ينبئ بـ«نهج جديد» في طبيعة العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين.

خيارات محدودة

وتأتي الرسالة الأمريكية لتؤكد أن ملف تشكيل الحكومة العراقية لم يعد شأناً عراقياً محلياً، إنما شأن دولي، ويضع الموعد النهائي غير الرسمي الذي حددته واشنطن قبل نهاية العام، القوى السياسية، خصوصاً الإطار التنسيقي، أمام خيارات محدودة، فالاستجابة للشروط الأمريكية في اختيار حكومة غير مرتبطة بالخارج من شأنها أن تخلق حالة من عدم الرضا لدى بعض الجماعات المرتبطة بجهات خارجية، لكنها في الوقت ذاته تجنب العراق أية عقوبات اقتصادية أمريكية محتملة قد تؤدي فعلا إلى أزمة اقتصادية حقيقية.

لذلك فإن الأسابيع والاشهر القادمة قد لا تكون حاسمة في تسمية رئيس الوزراء القادم فقط، إنما ستحدّد مسار العلاقة بين بغداد وواشنطن في المستقبل.