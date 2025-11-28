In a race against time and under the pressure of announced American demands, the "Coordination Framework" alliance, which claims to represent the largest bloc within the Iraqi Parliament, has intensified its meetings to finalize its candidate for the position of Prime Minister ahead of the arrival of the U.S. special envoy Mark Savaia to Baghdad at the beginning of next month.

Reducing the Candidate List

According to confirmed information, the recent meeting of the Coordination Framework leaders resulted in reducing the list of candidates for the position to 5 names, the most prominent of which are former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and the outgoing Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani.

The meeting revealed a shift in the nomination criteria, as the requirement that "the candidate must not have a parliamentary bloc" was canceled, which is seen as a maneuver aimed at serving one of the aspiring candidates for the position.

On the other hand, the meeting explicitly rejected a proposal put forward by the Secretary-General of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, Qais al-Khazali, to name the head of the National Authority for Accountability and Justice, Basim al-Budairi, as the head of the new government.

U.S. Support

For Legitimate Institutions

The U.S. envoy is expected to arrive in Iraq during the first week of next month. Savaia preceded his visit with a post on the "X" platform emphasizing Washington's support for legitimate Iraqi security institutions, in a clear indication that any armed groups not linked to official institutions are, according to the U.S. administration, "illegitimate forces."

A special source told "Okaz" that Savaia carries a strongly worded message that includes a clear American warning to the political parties, specifically the Coordination Framework, as it is responsible for naming the Prime Minister. The message revolves around the necessity of expediting the naming of the three presidencies (the Republic, the Council of Ministers, and the Parliament) before the end of the current year.

Restructuring

The American Policy

The American message also emphasizes the need to commit to not nominating any "militia-affiliated" figure or one linked to militias, or who has ties with a "foreign country." The American side stressed that any attempt by the Coordination Framework to nominate any figure contrary to these conditions, or to circumvent them, would expose Iraq to significant economic sanctions. There are fears that these sanctions could reach the point of freezing Iraqi funds deposited in American banks from oil sales revenues.

Savaia's visit coincides with an anticipated visit by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Michael Rigas, who will hold a series of meetings with officials in Baghdad and oversee the opening of the new U.S. consulate building in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

A U.S. State Department official revealed that the United States intends to reshape its policy toward Iraq to fully align with American priorities, indicating a "new approach" in the nature of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Limited Options

The American message confirms that the issue of forming the Iraqi government is no longer a purely local Iraqi matter, but rather an international one, placing the unofficial deadline set by Washington before the end of the year before the political forces, particularly the Coordination Framework, which now faces limited options. Responding to American conditions in selecting a government that is not linked to foreign entities could create a state of dissatisfaction among some groups connected to external parties, but at the same time, it would spare Iraq from any potential American economic sanctions that could indeed lead to a real economic crisis.

Therefore, the coming weeks and months may not only be decisive in naming the next Prime Minister but will also determine the course of relations between Baghdad and Washington in the future.