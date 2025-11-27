في واحدة من أسوأ الحرائق التي تشهدها هونغ كونغ منذ عقود، ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا الحريق الهائل الذي اجتاح مجمع وانغ فوك كورت السكني في منطقة تاي بو إلى 65 قتيلاً، بحسب ما أعلنت فرق الإطفاء، اليوم (الخميس).
إخماد النيران في 4 مبانٍ
وكانت حصيلة سابقة أشارت إلى مقتل 44 شخصاً، قبل أن تؤكد السلطات أن 51 فرداً لقوا حتفهم في موقع الحريق، وقد توفي 4 آخرون في المستشفى.
وامتدت النيران التي اندلعت أولاً في سقالات من الخيزران على واجهات المباني، إلى 7 من الأبراج الثمانية في المجمع السكني المؤلف من مبانٍ عدة بارتفاع 31 طابقاً ويضم 1,984 شقة.
وأعلنت فرق الإطفاء أن الحريق أُخمد بالكامل في 4 مبانٍ، وباتت النيران تحت السيطرة في الأبراج الثلاثة الأخرى، وشارك أكثر من 1,200 من رجال الإطفاء والإسعاف في عمليات الإنقاذ.
الحريق الأكثر دموية
من جانبه، قال نائب مدير الإطفاء ديريك أرمسترونغ تشان، إن الحرارة الشديدة والحطام المتساقط والسقالات المنهارة، جعلت الوصول إلى الطوابق العليا بالغ الصعوبة، خصوصاً خلال ساعات الليل.
وأفادت الحكومة بأن 61 مصاباً ما زالوا في المستشفى، بينهم 15 بحالة حرجة. فيما كشفت القنصلية الإندونيسية أن من ضمن ضحايا هذا الحريق عاملين منزليين اثنين من مواطنيها. وأكدت تقارير أن الحريق يُعدّ الأضخم والأكثر دموية في تاريخ هونغ كونغ الحديث منذ كارثة عام 1962.
توقيفات وتحقيقات
بدورها، أوقفت الشرطة 3 أشخاص للاشتباه بتورطهم في اندلاع الحريق، بعدما عُثر على مواد قابلة للاشتعال في موقع أعمال التجديد، يُعتقد أنها ساهمت في تسريع انتشار النار. وأكدت الشرطة في هونغ كونغ أن هؤلاء الثلاثة «يُشتبه في ارتكابهم إهمالاً جسيماً».
فيما أطلقت لجنة هونغ كونغ المستقلة لمكافحة الفساد تحقيقاً واسعاً في احتمال وجود مخالفات وفساد في مشروع التجديد الرئيسي للمجمع السكني، نظراً لحجم الكارثة والصدمة التي أحدثتها في الرأي العام.
مراكز إيواء للناجين
وأفاد رئيس السلطة التنفيذية في هونغ كونغ جون لي: إن 279 شخصاً كانوا في عداد المفقودين صباح اليوم، قبل أن يُعثر على عدد منهم خلال عمليات البحث. ونُقل أكثر من 900 ناجٍ إلى مراكز إيواء مؤقتة، إذ قدم فيها المتطوعون البطانيات والإسناد النفسي.
وقدّم الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ تعازيه لأسر الضحايا، داعياً السلطات في هونغ كونغ إلى بذل كل جهد ممكن لإخماد الحريق وتقليل الخسائر البشرية والمادية.
In one of the worst fires Hong Kong has witnessed in decades, the death toll from the massive blaze that swept through the Wang Fook Court residential complex in the Tai Po area has risen to 65, according to fire department officials announced today (Thursday).
Extinguishing the flames in 4 buildings
A previous toll indicated that 44 people had died, before authorities confirmed that 51 individuals lost their lives at the fire site, with 4 others dying in the hospital.
The flames, which initially ignited in bamboo scaffolding on the building facades, spread to 7 of the eight towers in the residential complex, which consists of several 31-story buildings housing 1,984 apartments.
Fire crews announced that the fire was completely extinguished in 4 buildings, and the flames were under control in the other three towers, with more than 1,200 firefighters and rescue personnel participating in the rescue operations.
The deadliest fire
For his part, Deputy Fire Chief Derek Armstrong Chan stated that the extreme heat, falling debris, and collapsed scaffolding made access to the upper floors extremely difficult, especially during the night hours.
The government reported that 61 injured individuals are still in the hospital, including 15 in critical condition. Meanwhile, the Indonesian consulate revealed that among the victims of this fire were two of its citizens who worked as domestic helpers. Reports confirmed that this fire is considered the largest and deadliest in modern Hong Kong history since the disaster in 1962.
Arrests and investigations
For its part, the police arrested 3 individuals on suspicion of involvement in the outbreak of the fire, after flammable materials were found at the renovation site, believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. The police in Hong Kong confirmed that these three are "suspected of gross negligence."
The Independent Commission Against Corruption in Hong Kong has launched a wide-ranging investigation into potential violations and corruption in the major renovation project of the residential complex, given the scale of the disaster and the shock it has caused in public opinion.
Emergency shelters for survivors
Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee reported that 279 people were missing this morning before some were found during search operations. More than 900 survivors were transferred to temporary shelters, where volunteers provided blankets and psychological support.
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, calling on the authorities in Hong Kong to make every effort possible to extinguish the fire and reduce human and material losses.