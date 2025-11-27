في واحدة من أسوأ الحرائق التي تشهدها هونغ كونغ منذ عقود، ارتفعت حصيلة ضحايا الحريق الهائل الذي اجتاح مجمع وانغ فوك كورت السكني في منطقة تاي بو إلى 65 قتيلاً، بحسب ما أعلنت فرق الإطفاء، اليوم (الخميس).

رجال إطفاء يحاولون إخماد الحريق.( إ ب أ)


إخماد النيران في 4 مبانٍ


وكانت حصيلة سابقة أشارت إلى مقتل 44 شخصاً، قبل أن تؤكد السلطات أن 51 فرداً لقوا حتفهم في موقع الحريق، وقد توفي 4 آخرون في المستشفى.


وامتدت النيران التي اندلعت أولاً في سقالات من الخيزران على واجهات المباني، إلى 7 من الأبراج الثمانية في المجمع السكني المؤلف من مبانٍ عدة بارتفاع 31 طابقاً ويضم 1,984 شقة.


وأعلنت فرق الإطفاء أن الحريق أُخمد بالكامل في 4 مبانٍ، وباتت النيران تحت السيطرة في الأبراج الثلاثة الأخرى، وشارك أكثر من 1,200 من رجال الإطفاء والإسعاف في عمليات الإنقاذ.

رجال الإسعاف ينقلون مصابًا في حريق هونغ كونغ. ( إ ب أ)


الحريق الأكثر دموية


من جانبه، قال نائب مدير الإطفاء ديريك أرمسترونغ تشان، إن الحرارة الشديدة والحطام المتساقط والسقالات المنهارة، جعلت الوصول إلى الطوابق العليا بالغ الصعوبة، خصوصاً خلال ساعات الليل.


وأفادت الحكومة بأن 61 مصاباً ما زالوا في المستشفى، بينهم 15 بحالة حرجة. فيما كشفت القنصلية الإندونيسية أن من ضمن ضحايا هذا الحريق عاملين منزليين اثنين من مواطنيها. وأكدت تقارير أن الحريق يُعدّ الأضخم والأكثر دموية في تاريخ هونغ كونغ الحديث منذ كارثة عام 1962.


توقيفات وتحقيقات


بدورها، أوقفت الشرطة 3 أشخاص للاشتباه بتورطهم في اندلاع الحريق، بعدما عُثر على مواد قابلة للاشتعال في موقع أعمال التجديد، يُعتقد أنها ساهمت في تسريع انتشار النار. وأكدت الشرطة في هونغ كونغ أن هؤلاء الثلاثة «يُشتبه في ارتكابهم إهمالاً جسيماً».


فيما أطلقت لجنة هونغ كونغ المستقلة لمكافحة الفساد تحقيقاً واسعاً في احتمال وجود مخالفات وفساد في مشروع التجديد الرئيسي للمجمع السكني، نظراً لحجم الكارثة والصدمة التي أحدثتها في الرأي العام.


مراكز إيواء للناجين


وأفاد رئيس السلطة التنفيذية في هونغ كونغ جون لي: إن 279 شخصاً كانوا في عداد المفقودين صباح اليوم، قبل أن يُعثر على عدد منهم خلال عمليات البحث. ونُقل أكثر من 900 ناجٍ إلى مراكز إيواء مؤقتة، إذ قدم فيها المتطوعون البطانيات والإسناد النفسي.


وقدّم الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ تعازيه لأسر الضحايا، داعياً السلطات في هونغ كونغ إلى بذل كل جهد ممكن لإخماد الحريق وتقليل الخسائر البشرية والمادية.