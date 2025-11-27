In one of the worst fires Hong Kong has witnessed in decades, the death toll from the massive blaze that swept through the Wang Fook Court residential complex in the Tai Po area has risen to 65, according to fire department officials announced today (Thursday).



Extinguishing the flames in 4 buildings



A previous toll indicated that 44 people had died, before authorities confirmed that 51 individuals lost their lives at the fire site, with 4 others dying in the hospital.



The flames, which initially ignited in bamboo scaffolding on the building facades, spread to 7 of the eight towers in the residential complex, which consists of several 31-story buildings housing 1,984 apartments.



Fire crews announced that the fire was completely extinguished in 4 buildings, and the flames were under control in the other three towers, with more than 1,200 firefighters and rescue personnel participating in the rescue operations.



The deadliest fire



For his part, Deputy Fire Chief Derek Armstrong Chan stated that the extreme heat, falling debris, and collapsed scaffolding made access to the upper floors extremely difficult, especially during the night hours.



The government reported that 61 injured individuals are still in the hospital, including 15 in critical condition. Meanwhile, the Indonesian consulate revealed that among the victims of this fire were two of its citizens who worked as domestic helpers. Reports confirmed that this fire is considered the largest and deadliest in modern Hong Kong history since the disaster in 1962.



Arrests and investigations



For its part, the police arrested 3 individuals on suspicion of involvement in the outbreak of the fire, after flammable materials were found at the renovation site, believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames. The police in Hong Kong confirmed that these three are "suspected of gross negligence."



The Independent Commission Against Corruption in Hong Kong has launched a wide-ranging investigation into potential violations and corruption in the major renovation project of the residential complex, given the scale of the disaster and the shock it has caused in public opinion.



Emergency shelters for survivors



Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee reported that 279 people were missing this morning before some were found during search operations. More than 900 survivors were transferred to temporary shelters, where volunteers provided blankets and psychological support.



Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, calling on the authorities in Hong Kong to make every effort possible to extinguish the fire and reduce human and material losses.