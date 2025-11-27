وسط ضجة كبيرة، خصوصاً بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب دعمه له، دخل نصري عصفورة (67 عاماً) رئيس البلدية السابق للعاصمة الهندوراسية تيغوسيغالبا، والمعروف بين أنصاره باسم «تيتو»، سباق الانتخابات الرئاسية في هندوراس المقررة الأحد القادم.

الرئيس ترمب
بابي في خدمتك


الدعم الأمريكي يعكس مؤشراً مهماً لدى الناخبين على أن حملته تركز على سياسات استثمارية واستقرار اقتصادي.

ويطرح «عصفورة» وهو من أصول فلسطينية حملته تحت شعار «بابي في خدمتك»، وهو لقب شعبي يعكس استراتيجية سياسية للتقرب من المواطنين؛ ويوحي بأنه قريب من الناس ومستعد دائماً لخدمتهم، ما يمنحه ميزة أمام المرشحين التقليديين، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «لاتن أماريكان ريبورت».


ويخوض «عصفورة» الذي كان رئيس البلدية السابق للعاصمة الهندوراسية، سباقاً محموماً مع محامٍ يساري ومقدم برامج تلفزيونية يميني في الانتخابات الرئاسية المقررة (الأحد).


وكان الرئيس ترمب أعلن تأييده المرشح اليميني نصري عصفورة في الانتخابات الرئاسية في هندوراس، قائلا إنهما يمكن أن يعملا معا ضد من وصفهم بـ«تجار المخدرات الشيوعيين» في المنطقة.


وكتب ترمب على منصته تروث سوشيال أن «الصديق الحقيقي الوحيد للحرية في هندوراس هو تيتو عصفورة»، مشيرا إلى السياسي بلقبه.


وأضاف «يمكنني أنا وتيتو أن نعمل معاً لمحاربة تجار المخدرات، وتقديم المساعدات اللازمة لشعب هندوراس».


سباق محموم مع محامٍ يساري


وأعرب عصفورة عن امتنانه لدعم ترمب، وشكره في منشور على أحد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي قائلا «نحن ثابتون على موقفنا للدفاع عن ديمقراطيتنا وحريتنا والقيم التي تجعل بلادنا عظيمة».


وربط ترمب مصير هندوراس ومصير فنزويلا، إذ لم يستبعد تدخلا عسكريا لإطاحة الرئيس اليساري نيكولاس مادورو الذي يتهمه بإدارة كارتل مخدرات وكتب: «هل سيتمكن مادورو ومهرّبو المخدرات الإرهابيون من الاستيلاء على دولة أخرى؟».

نصري عصفورة
من البرلمان إلى رئاسة البلدية


وُلد عصفورة عام 1958 لأبوين فلسطينيين مهاجرين، وبدأ حياته المهنية في قطاع البناء بعد أن ترك دراسة الهندسة المدنية في الجامعة، قبل أن يدخل عالم السياسة المحلية.


وشغل عضوية البرلمان، وتولى رئاسة بلدية العاصمة تيغوسيغالبا بين عامي 2014 و2022؛ وركّز على مشاريع البنية التحتية لتحسين حركة المرور، ما أكسبه شعبية، رغم فقدان المدينة نحو 400 شجرة خلال تلك الفترة.


وفي عام 2021، ترشح عصفورة لأول مرة للرئاسة باسم الحزب الوطني، لكنه فشل، ليصبح لاحقاً المرشح الرئيسي للحزب في انتخابات 2025، وفق «لاتن أماريكان ريبورت».


وواجه عصفورة اتهامات بإساءة استخدام أكثر من مليون دولار من الأموال العامة أثناء توليه رئاسة البلدية، شملت اختلاس الأموال وغسل الأموال واستخدام مستندات مزورة، قبل أن تُسقط جميع التهم عنه في النهاية.