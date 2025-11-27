Amid a great uproar, especially after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his support for him, Nasri Asfoura (67 years old), the former mayor of the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, known among his supporters as "Tito," entered the presidential race in Honduras scheduled for next Sunday.



Baby at Your Service



The American support reflects an important indicator to voters that his campaign focuses on investment policies and economic stability.

Asfoura, who has Palestinian origins, is running his campaign under the slogan "Baby at Your Service," a popular nickname that reflects a political strategy to get closer to citizens; it suggests that he is close to the people and always ready to serve them, giving him an advantage over traditional candidates, according to the "Latin American Report" newspaper.



Asfoura, who was the former mayor of the Honduran capital, is in a heated race against a leftist lawyer and a right-wing television presenter in the upcoming presidential elections (on Sunday).



President Trump announced his support for the right-wing candidate Nasri Asfoura in the presidential elections in Honduras, stating that they could work together against what he described as "communist drug traffickers" in the region.



Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that "the only true friend of freedom in Honduras is Tito Asfoura," referring to the politician by his nickname.



He added, "Tito and I can work together to fight drug traffickers and provide the necessary assistance to the people of Honduras."



A Heated Race Against a Leftist Lawyer



Asfoura expressed his gratitude for Trump's support, thanking him in a post on social media, saying, "We are steadfast in our position to defend our democracy, our freedom, and the values that make our country great."



Trump linked the fate of Honduras with that of Venezuela, not ruling out military intervention to overthrow the leftist President Nicolas Maduro, whom he accuses of running a drug cartel, writing: "Will Maduro and the terrorist drug traffickers be able to seize another country?"



From Parliament to the Mayorship



Asfoura was born in 1958 to Palestinian immigrant parents and began his professional life in the construction sector after leaving his civil engineering studies at university, before entering the world of local politics.



He served as a member of parliament and held the position of mayor of Tegucigalpa from 2014 to 2022; he focused on infrastructure projects to improve traffic, which earned him popularity, despite the city losing about 400 trees during that period.



In 2021, Asfoura ran for president for the first time under the National Party, but he failed, later becoming the main candidate for the party in the 2025 elections, according to the "Latin American Report."



Asfoura faced allegations of misusing more than one million dollars of public funds during his tenure as mayor, including embezzlement, money laundering, and using forged documents, before all charges against him were eventually dropped.