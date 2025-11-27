وسط ضجة كبيرة، خصوصاً بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب دعمه له، دخل نصري عصفورة (67 عاماً) رئيس البلدية السابق للعاصمة الهندوراسية تيغوسيغالبا، والمعروف بين أنصاره باسم «تيتو»، سباق الانتخابات الرئاسية في هندوراس المقررة الأحد القادم.
بابي في خدمتك
الدعم الأمريكي يعكس مؤشراً مهماً لدى الناخبين على أن حملته تركز على سياسات استثمارية واستقرار اقتصادي.
ويطرح «عصفورة» وهو من أصول فلسطينية حملته تحت شعار «بابي في خدمتك»، وهو لقب شعبي يعكس استراتيجية سياسية للتقرب من المواطنين؛ ويوحي بأنه قريب من الناس ومستعد دائماً لخدمتهم، ما يمنحه ميزة أمام المرشحين التقليديين، بحسب ما أوردت صحيفة «لاتن أماريكان ريبورت».
ويخوض «عصفورة» الذي كان رئيس البلدية السابق للعاصمة الهندوراسية، سباقاً محموماً مع محامٍ يساري ومقدم برامج تلفزيونية يميني في الانتخابات الرئاسية المقررة (الأحد).
وكان الرئيس ترمب أعلن تأييده المرشح اليميني نصري عصفورة في الانتخابات الرئاسية في هندوراس، قائلا إنهما يمكن أن يعملا معا ضد من وصفهم بـ«تجار المخدرات الشيوعيين» في المنطقة.
وكتب ترمب على منصته تروث سوشيال أن «الصديق الحقيقي الوحيد للحرية في هندوراس هو تيتو عصفورة»، مشيرا إلى السياسي بلقبه.
وأضاف «يمكنني أنا وتيتو أن نعمل معاً لمحاربة تجار المخدرات، وتقديم المساعدات اللازمة لشعب هندوراس».
سباق محموم مع محامٍ يساري
وأعرب عصفورة عن امتنانه لدعم ترمب، وشكره في منشور على أحد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي قائلا «نحن ثابتون على موقفنا للدفاع عن ديمقراطيتنا وحريتنا والقيم التي تجعل بلادنا عظيمة».
وربط ترمب مصير هندوراس ومصير فنزويلا، إذ لم يستبعد تدخلا عسكريا لإطاحة الرئيس اليساري نيكولاس مادورو الذي يتهمه بإدارة كارتل مخدرات وكتب: «هل سيتمكن مادورو ومهرّبو المخدرات الإرهابيون من الاستيلاء على دولة أخرى؟».
من البرلمان إلى رئاسة البلدية
وُلد عصفورة عام 1958 لأبوين فلسطينيين مهاجرين، وبدأ حياته المهنية في قطاع البناء بعد أن ترك دراسة الهندسة المدنية في الجامعة، قبل أن يدخل عالم السياسة المحلية.
وشغل عضوية البرلمان، وتولى رئاسة بلدية العاصمة تيغوسيغالبا بين عامي 2014 و2022؛ وركّز على مشاريع البنية التحتية لتحسين حركة المرور، ما أكسبه شعبية، رغم فقدان المدينة نحو 400 شجرة خلال تلك الفترة.
وفي عام 2021، ترشح عصفورة لأول مرة للرئاسة باسم الحزب الوطني، لكنه فشل، ليصبح لاحقاً المرشح الرئيسي للحزب في انتخابات 2025، وفق «لاتن أماريكان ريبورت».
وواجه عصفورة اتهامات بإساءة استخدام أكثر من مليون دولار من الأموال العامة أثناء توليه رئاسة البلدية، شملت اختلاس الأموال وغسل الأموال واستخدام مستندات مزورة، قبل أن تُسقط جميع التهم عنه في النهاية.
Amid a great uproar, especially after U.S. President Donald Trump announced his support for him, Nasri Asfoura (67 years old), the former mayor of the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, known among his supporters as "Tito," entered the presidential race in Honduras scheduled for next Sunday.
Baby at Your Service
The American support reflects an important indicator to voters that his campaign focuses on investment policies and economic stability.
Asfoura, who has Palestinian origins, is running his campaign under the slogan "Baby at Your Service," a popular nickname that reflects a political strategy to get closer to citizens; it suggests that he is close to the people and always ready to serve them, giving him an advantage over traditional candidates, according to the "Latin American Report" newspaper.
Asfoura, who was the former mayor of the Honduran capital, is in a heated race against a leftist lawyer and a right-wing television presenter in the upcoming presidential elections (on Sunday).
President Trump announced his support for the right-wing candidate Nasri Asfoura in the presidential elections in Honduras, stating that they could work together against what he described as "communist drug traffickers" in the region.
Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that "the only true friend of freedom in Honduras is Tito Asfoura," referring to the politician by his nickname.
He added, "Tito and I can work together to fight drug traffickers and provide the necessary assistance to the people of Honduras."
A Heated Race Against a Leftist Lawyer
Asfoura expressed his gratitude for Trump's support, thanking him in a post on social media, saying, "We are steadfast in our position to defend our democracy, our freedom, and the values that make our country great."
Trump linked the fate of Honduras with that of Venezuela, not ruling out military intervention to overthrow the leftist President Nicolas Maduro, whom he accuses of running a drug cartel, writing: "Will Maduro and the terrorist drug traffickers be able to seize another country?"
From Parliament to the Mayorship
Asfoura was born in 1958 to Palestinian immigrant parents and began his professional life in the construction sector after leaving his civil engineering studies at university, before entering the world of local politics.
He served as a member of parliament and held the position of mayor of Tegucigalpa from 2014 to 2022; he focused on infrastructure projects to improve traffic, which earned him popularity, despite the city losing about 400 trees during that period.
In 2021, Asfoura ran for president for the first time under the National Party, but he failed, later becoming the main candidate for the party in the 2025 elections, according to the "Latin American Report."
Asfoura faced allegations of misusing more than one million dollars of public funds during his tenure as mayor, including embezzlement, money laundering, and using forged documents, before all charges against him were eventually dropped.