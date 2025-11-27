In a move that sparked widespread controversy, the United States announced a temporary and indefinite suspension of processing all immigration applications related to Afghans, following the identification of an Afghan man as a suspect in a shooting that critically injured two National Guard soldiers near the White House, in an incident described as a "systematic attack," which revives concerns about domestic terrorism.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services confirmed that the decision took effect "immediately," pending a comprehensive review of "security and screening protocols," aimed at enhancing the protection of the homeland and citizens.

Act of Terrorism in the Heart of Washington

This suspension comes in the context of President Donald Trump's harsh campaign against immigration, as he described the incident as "an evil act of terrorism that reflects the greater security threat facing our nation," adding that his administration would re-examine "every immigrant who entered the country from Afghanistan during Biden's term," and would take steps to deport "any foreigner from any country who does not belong here or does not contribute to the country."

Who is the Washington Attack Perpetrator?

The suspect, a 29-year-old named Rahmanullah Lakanwal (or Lakamal according to some reports), was born in Afghanistan and entered the United States in September 2021 through the "Operation Allies Welcome" program, launched by former President Joe Biden's administration to welcome tens of thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. forces during the war, fearing Taliban retaliation after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal.

According to reports from the Department of Homeland Security, Lakanwal applied for asylum in December 2024, which was granted in April 2025, just three months after Trump took office. Lakanwal had served for 10 years in the Afghan army, including with U.S. special units in Kandahar, as part of CIA-backed forces known as the "Kandahar Strike Force," which faced allegations of war crimes such as extrajudicial killings and arbitrary detentions, according to reports from Human Rights Watch.

Shooting of American Soldiers

The incident occurred last Wednesday at 2:15 PM Eastern Time near the Farragut Square Metro station, in a busy area filled with office workers during lunchtime, about two blocks from the White House.

The two soldiers, who belong to the National Guard unit in West Virginia, were conducting a high-visibility security patrol at the intersection of 17th and "I" Streets, as part of the deployment of thousands of soldiers in the capital to combat what Trump described as "out-of-control crime."

According to D.C. Police Chief Assistant Jeff Carroll, "the suspect suddenly appeared from the corner and began firing immediately," in an attack resembling an "ambush," and nearby guards intervened, taking down the suspect and holding him until police arrived, who shot him four times, resulting in his injury.

Federal Investigations

The FBI is investigating the incident as a "potential act of terrorism," without identifying a clear motive so far, despite alleged images of him circulating on social media.

This incident comes at a time when the National Guard's deployment in Washington and other American cities faces legal challenges from opponents accusing the Trump administration of constitutional overreach.

Trump ordered the deployment of an additional 500 soldiers, bringing the total to about 2,200 in the capital, and this year, Trump imposed a travel ban on citizens of Afghanistan and 11 other countries, with limited exceptions for holders of Special Immigrant Visas (SIV) who worked directly with the U.S. military, and also ended the temporary protected status that granted thousands of Afghans work permits, deeming their return unsafe due to the war.

Biden's Reaction

On the other hand, former President Joe Biden expressed "deep sorrow" over the incident, considering the "Operation Allies Welcome" program essential for saving the lives of those who stood by America.

Previous reports from the Office of the Inspector General at the Department of Homeland Security indicated a lack of "critical data for screening and auditing" Afghans during the withdrawal in 2021, fueling the debate over the effectiveness of security measures.

Currently, the two soldiers remain in critical condition in area hospitals, while Lakanwal awaits investigations in the hospital.