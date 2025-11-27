في خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً، أعلنت الولايات المتحدة تعليق معالجة جميع طلبات الهجرة المتعلقة بالأفغان مؤقتاً وبشكل غير محدود، عقب تحديد رجل أفغاني كمشتبه به في إطلاق نار أسفر عن إصابة جنديين من الحرس الوطني بحالة حرجة قرب البيت الأبيض، في حادثة وُصفت بـ«الهجوم الممنهج»، الذي يعيد إلى الأذهان مخاوف الإرهاب الداخلي.

وأكدت مصلحة خدمات المواطنة والهجرة الأمريكية أن القرار جاء «بفعالية فورية»، في انتظار مراجعة شاملة لـ«بروتوكولات الأمن والفحص»، بهدف تعزيز حماية الوطن والمواطنين.

عمل إرهابي في قلب واشنطن

ويأتي هذا التعليق في سياق حملة الرئيس دونالد ترمب الشديدة ضد الهجرة، إذ وصف الحادثة بـ«عمل إرهابي شرير يعكس التهديد الأمني الأكبر الذي يواجه أمتنا»، مضيفاً أن إدارته ستُعيد فحص «كل مهاجر دخل البلاد من أفغانستان في عهد بايدن»، وستتخذ خطوات لترحيل «أي أجنبي من أي بلد لا ينتمي إلى هنا أو لا يضيف فائدة للبلاد».

من هو منفذ هجوم واشنطن؟

المشتبِه به، البالغ من العمر 29 عاماً، الذي يُدعى رحمان الله لكانوال (أو لكامال حسب بعض التقارير)، وُلد في أفغانستان ودخل الولايات المتحدة في سبتمبر 2021 عبر برنامج «عملية الترحيب بالحلفاء» (Operation Allies Welcome)، الذي أطلقته إدارة الرئيس السابق جو بايدن لاستقبال عشرات الآلاف من الأفغان الذين عملوا مع القوات الأمريكية خلال الحرب، خوفاً من انتقام طالبان بعد انسحاب الولايات المتحدة الفوضوي.

ووفقاً لتقارير من وزارة الأمن الداخلي، تقدم لكانوال بطلب لجوء في ديسمبر 2024، وأُقر في أبريل 2025، بعد ثلاثة أشهر فقط من تولي ترمب المنصب، وكان لكانوال قد خدم لمدة 10 سنوات في الجيش الأفغاني، بما في ذلك مع وحدات خاصة أمريكية في قندهار، ضمن قوات مدعومة من الـCIA المعروفة بـ«قوة الضربة في قندهار»، التي واجهت اتهامات بجرائم حرب مثل القتل خارج نطاق القانون والاعتقالات التعسفية، وفقاً لتقارير منظمة هيومن رايتس ووتش.

إطلاق نار على جنديين أمريكيين

الحادثة وقعت الأربعاء الماضي الساعة 14:15 بتوقيت شرق الولايات المتحدة قرب محطة مترو فاراغوت سكوير، في منطقة مزدحمة بمكاتب العمل خلال ساعة الغداء، على بعد حوالى كتلتين من البيت الأبيض.

وكان الجنديان، اللذان ينتميان إلى وحدة الحرس الوطني في ويست فيرجينيا، يقومان بدورية أمنية مرئية عالية الوضوح عند تقاطع شارعي 17 و«I»، جزءاً من نشر آلاف الجنود في العاصمة لمكافحة ما وصفه ترمب بـ«الجريمة الخارجة عن السيطرة».

ووفقاً لمساعد رئيس شرطة العاصمة جيف كارول، «ظهر المشتبه به فجأة من الزاوية وبدأ الإطلاق الناري فوراً»، في هجوم يشبه «الكمين»، وتدخل حراس آخرون قريبون، أسقطوا المشتبه به وأمسكوه حتى وصول الشرطة، التي أطلقت عليه النار أربع مرات، مما أدى إلى إصابته.

تحقيقات فيدرالية

ويُحقق مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (FBI) في الحادثة كـ«عمل إرهابي محتمل»، دون تحديد دافع واضح حتى الآن، رغم تداول صور مزعومة له على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي.

وتأتي هذه الحادثة في وقت يواجه فيه نشر الحرس الوطني في واشنطن ومدن أمريكية أخرى تحديات قانونية من معارضين يتهمون إدارة ترمب بالتجاوز الدستوري.

وقد أمر الرئيس ترمب بنشر 500 جندي إضافي، ليصل العدد إلى نحو 2,200 في العاصمة، كما فرض ترمب هذا العام حظراً سفرياً على مواطني أفغانستان و11 دولة أخرى، مع استثناءات محدودة لحاملي تأشيرات الهجرة الخاصة (SIV) لمن عملوا مباشرة مع الجيش الأمريكي، وأنهى أيضاً برنامج الحماية المؤقتة الذي منح آلاف الأفغان تصاريح عمل، معتبراً عودتهم غير آمنة بسبب الحرب.

رد فعل بايدن

من جانب آخر، أعرب الرئيس السابق جو بايدن عن «حزن عميق» على الحادثة، معتبراً أن برنامج «الترحيب بالحلفاء» كان «ضرورياً لإنقاذ حياة أولئك الذين وقفوا إلى جانب أمريكا».

وأشارت تقارير سابقة من مكتب المفتش العام في وزارة الأمن الداخلي إلى نقص في «البيانات الحرجة لفحص وتدقيق» الأفغان خلال الانسحاب في 2021، مما يغذي الجدل حول فعالية الإجراءات الأمنية.

في الوقت الراهن، يرقد الجنديان في حالة حرجة بمستشفيات المنطقة، بينما ينتظر لكانوال التحقيقات في المستشفى.