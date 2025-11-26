The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, called on the Lebanese government to stop the Houthi media that uses the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut as a base to spread hate speech, accusations, and incitement. He explained that the Houthi media works to distort the reality of their coup against the state and the violations they commit against civilians in the areas under their control, threatening Arab national security and targeting international shipping routes.



Al-Eryani stated in a speech before the Arab Ministers of Information Council held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo during its 55th regular session that this Houthi media system, including Al-Masirah channel and production and technical support networks, is an integral part of an operations room that works to distort awareness, legitimize violence, and fuel sectarian conflicts. He emphasized the necessity for all Arab countries to commit to not allowing any organizations—regardless of their name or orientation—to engage in any media, political, or financial activities from their territories against another Arab state.



A Unified Arab Stance



Al-Eryani called for a unified Arab stance to confront this type of dangerous breaches that target the security of nations and the stability of societies, and to work together to build responsible Arab media that protects the truth, confronts misinformation, and safeguards public awareness from attempts at infiltration and sabotage, indicating that the media battle is no less important than the military battle.



He expressed his country's appreciation for the leadership and peoples of the brotherly countries that stood with Yemen and its constitutional legitimacy in the face of the coup, foremost among them the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with all forms of valued support.



During the meeting, the Republic of Yemen was chosen for membership in the Executive Office of the Arab Ministers of Information Council, which will be chaired by the State of Kuwait during the upcoming session.



Appointment of Head of Yemeni State Security



On another note, the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Rashad Al-Alimi, issued a decision appointing Major General Mohammed Saleh Aida as the head of the Central State Security Agency, and appointing Colonel Faisal Badr Mohammed Bajri as the Deputy Head of the Central State Security Agency, promoting him to the rank of Major General.