دعا وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني، معمر الإرياني، الحكومة اللبنانية، لإيقاف وسائل الإعلام الحوثية التي تستخدم الضاحية الجنوبية للعاصمة بيروت منطلقاً لبث خطاب الكراهية والتخوين والتحريض، موضحاً أن الإعلام الحوثي يعمل على تشويه حقيقة انقلابهم على الدولة وما يقومون به من انتهاكات بحق المدنيين في مناطق سيطرتهم، وتهديد الأمن القومي العربي، واستهداف ممرات الملاحة الدولية.


وقال الإرياني في كلمة أمام مجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب المنعقد في مقر الأمانة العامة للجامعة العربية بالعاصمة المصرية القاهرة في دورته العادية الـ55 إن هذه المنظومة الإعلامية الحوثية، بما فيها قناة المسيرة وشبكات الإنتاج والدعم الفني، جزء لا يتجزأ من غرفة عمليات تعمل على تزييف الوعي، وشرعنة العنف، وتأجيج الصراعات الطائفية، مشدداً على ضرورة التزام جميع الدول العربية بعدم السماح لأي تنظيمات - بغض النظر عن اسمها أو توجهها - بممارسة أي نشاط إعلامي أو سياسي أو مالي من أراضيها ضد دولة عربية أخرى.


موقف عربي موحد


وطالب الإرياني بموقف عربي موحد لمواجهة هذا النوع من الاختراقات الخطيرة التي تستهدف أمن الأوطان واستقرار المجتمعات، والعمل معاً من أجل بناء إعلام عربي مسؤول، يحمي الحقيقة، ويواجه التضليل، ويصون الوعي العام من محاولات الاختراق والتخريب، مبيناً أن المعركة الاعلامية لا تقل أهمية عن المعركة العسكرية.


وأعرب الإرياني عن تقدير بلاده لقيادة وشعوب الدول الشقيقة التي وقفت مع اليمن وشرعيته الدستورية في مواجهة الانقلاب وفي مقدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وبكافة أشكال الدعم المقدر.


وخلال الاجتماع، تم اختيار الجمهورية اليمنية لعضوية المكتب التنفيذي لمجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب الذي ترأسه دولة الكويت خلال الدورة القادمة.


تعيين رئيس لأمن الدولة اليمنية


من جهة أخرى، أصدر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة رشاد العليمي، قراراً قضى بتعيين اللواء محمد صالح عيضة رئيساً للجهاز المركزي لأمن الدولة، وتعيين العميد فيصل بدر محمد باجري، نائباً لرئيس الجهاز المركزي لأمن الدولة، وترقيته الى رتبة لواء.