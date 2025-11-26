دعا وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني، معمر الإرياني، الحكومة اللبنانية، لإيقاف وسائل الإعلام الحوثية التي تستخدم الضاحية الجنوبية للعاصمة بيروت منطلقاً لبث خطاب الكراهية والتخوين والتحريض، موضحاً أن الإعلام الحوثي يعمل على تشويه حقيقة انقلابهم على الدولة وما يقومون به من انتهاكات بحق المدنيين في مناطق سيطرتهم، وتهديد الأمن القومي العربي، واستهداف ممرات الملاحة الدولية.
وقال الإرياني في كلمة أمام مجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب المنعقد في مقر الأمانة العامة للجامعة العربية بالعاصمة المصرية القاهرة في دورته العادية الـ55 إن هذه المنظومة الإعلامية الحوثية، بما فيها قناة المسيرة وشبكات الإنتاج والدعم الفني، جزء لا يتجزأ من غرفة عمليات تعمل على تزييف الوعي، وشرعنة العنف، وتأجيج الصراعات الطائفية، مشدداً على ضرورة التزام جميع الدول العربية بعدم السماح لأي تنظيمات - بغض النظر عن اسمها أو توجهها - بممارسة أي نشاط إعلامي أو سياسي أو مالي من أراضيها ضد دولة عربية أخرى.
موقف عربي موحد
وطالب الإرياني بموقف عربي موحد لمواجهة هذا النوع من الاختراقات الخطيرة التي تستهدف أمن الأوطان واستقرار المجتمعات، والعمل معاً من أجل بناء إعلام عربي مسؤول، يحمي الحقيقة، ويواجه التضليل، ويصون الوعي العام من محاولات الاختراق والتخريب، مبيناً أن المعركة الاعلامية لا تقل أهمية عن المعركة العسكرية.
وأعرب الإرياني عن تقدير بلاده لقيادة وشعوب الدول الشقيقة التي وقفت مع اليمن وشرعيته الدستورية في مواجهة الانقلاب وفي مقدمتها المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي عهده الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وبكافة أشكال الدعم المقدر.
وخلال الاجتماع، تم اختيار الجمهورية اليمنية لعضوية المكتب التنفيذي لمجلس وزراء الإعلام العرب الذي ترأسه دولة الكويت خلال الدورة القادمة.
تعيين رئيس لأمن الدولة اليمنية
من جهة أخرى، أصدر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة رشاد العليمي، قراراً قضى بتعيين اللواء محمد صالح عيضة رئيساً للجهاز المركزي لأمن الدولة، وتعيين العميد فيصل بدر محمد باجري، نائباً لرئيس الجهاز المركزي لأمن الدولة، وترقيته الى رتبة لواء.
The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, called on the Lebanese government to stop the Houthi media that uses the southern suburbs of the capital Beirut as a base to spread hate speech, accusations, and incitement. He explained that the Houthi media works to distort the reality of their coup against the state and the violations they commit against civilians in the areas under their control, threatening Arab national security and targeting international shipping routes.
Al-Eryani stated in a speech before the Arab Ministers of Information Council held at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo during its 55th regular session that this Houthi media system, including Al-Masirah channel and production and technical support networks, is an integral part of an operations room that works to distort awareness, legitimize violence, and fuel sectarian conflicts. He emphasized the necessity for all Arab countries to commit to not allowing any organizations—regardless of their name or orientation—to engage in any media, political, or financial activities from their territories against another Arab state.
A Unified Arab Stance
Al-Eryani called for a unified Arab stance to confront this type of dangerous breaches that target the security of nations and the stability of societies, and to work together to build responsible Arab media that protects the truth, confronts misinformation, and safeguards public awareness from attempts at infiltration and sabotage, indicating that the media battle is no less important than the military battle.
He expressed his country's appreciation for the leadership and peoples of the brotherly countries that stood with Yemen and its constitutional legitimacy in the face of the coup, foremost among them the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with all forms of valued support.
During the meeting, the Republic of Yemen was chosen for membership in the Executive Office of the Arab Ministers of Information Council, which will be chaired by the State of Kuwait during the upcoming session.
Appointment of Head of Yemeni State Security
On another note, the President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Rashad Al-Alimi, issued a decision appointing Major General Mohammed Saleh Aida as the head of the Central State Security Agency, and appointing Colonel Faisal Badr Mohammed Bajri as the Deputy Head of the Central State Security Agency, promoting him to the rank of Major General.