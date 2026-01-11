كشف وزير الاستثمار خالد الفالح أن المملكة العربية السعودية ستشهد في عام 2026 تحولاً كبيراً في فتح سوق العقار والسوق المالية أمام المستثمرين الأجانب.


وقال الوزير الفالح خلال مشاركته في المنتدى الوزاري السعودي - الياباني للاستثمار: «إن المملكة شهدت نمواً في تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر من إطلاق رؤية 2030، حيث تضاعفت إلى 119.2 مليار ريال في عام 2024».


فرص واعدة للشركات


وأضاف: «إن القيادة تولي اهتماماً كبيراً للعلاقات بين المملكة واليابان، وقد تجسد ذلك في تأسيس مجلس الشراكة الإستراتيجية السعودية اليابانية».


وأشار الوزير الفالح إلى أن المملكة تظل أكبر مورد للطاقة في اليابان، وتوفر اليوم فرصاً واعدة للشركات اليابانية في مجالات الطاقة والهيدروجين والصناعات المتقدمة والصحة والأمن الغذائي والابتكار وريادة الأعمال.