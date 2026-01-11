Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih revealed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will witness a significant transformation in 2026 by opening the real estate market and the financial market to foreign investors.



Al-Falih stated during his participation in the Saudi-Japanese Ministerial Investment Forum: "The Kingdom has seen growth in foreign direct investment flows since the launch of Vision 2030, which doubled to 119.2 billion riyals in 2024."



Promising Opportunities for Companies



He added: "The leadership places great importance on the relations between the Kingdom and Japan, which has been manifested in the establishment of the Saudi-Japanese Strategic Partnership Council."



Minister Al-Falih pointed out that the Kingdom remains the largest energy supplier to Japan, and today it offers promising opportunities for Japanese companies in the fields of energy, hydrogen, advanced industries, health, food security, innovation, and entrepreneurship.