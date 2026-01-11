كشف وزير الاستثمار خالد الفالح أن المملكة العربية السعودية ستشهد في عام 2026 تحولاً كبيراً في فتح سوق العقار والسوق المالية أمام المستثمرين الأجانب.
وقال الوزير الفالح خلال مشاركته في المنتدى الوزاري السعودي - الياباني للاستثمار: «إن المملكة شهدت نمواً في تدفقات الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر من إطلاق رؤية 2030، حيث تضاعفت إلى 119.2 مليار ريال في عام 2024».
فرص واعدة للشركات
وأضاف: «إن القيادة تولي اهتماماً كبيراً للعلاقات بين المملكة واليابان، وقد تجسد ذلك في تأسيس مجلس الشراكة الإستراتيجية السعودية اليابانية».
وأشار الوزير الفالح إلى أن المملكة تظل أكبر مورد للطاقة في اليابان، وتوفر اليوم فرصاً واعدة للشركات اليابانية في مجالات الطاقة والهيدروجين والصناعات المتقدمة والصحة والأمن الغذائي والابتكار وريادة الأعمال.
Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih revealed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will witness a significant transformation in 2026 by opening the real estate market and the financial market to foreign investors.
Al-Falih stated during his participation in the Saudi-Japanese Ministerial Investment Forum: "The Kingdom has seen growth in foreign direct investment flows since the launch of Vision 2030, which doubled to 119.2 billion riyals in 2024."
Promising Opportunities for Companies
He added: "The leadership places great importance on the relations between the Kingdom and Japan, which has been manifested in the establishment of the Saudi-Japanese Strategic Partnership Council."
Minister Al-Falih pointed out that the Kingdom remains the largest energy supplier to Japan, and today it offers promising opportunities for Japanese companies in the fields of energy, hydrogen, advanced industries, health, food security, innovation, and entrepreneurship.