أكد مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مسعد بولس أن الهدنة في السودان ضرورية لإنقاذ الأرواح، موضحاً أنها خطوة حاسمة نحو حوار مستدام والانتقال إلى حكم مدني.
وقال بولس إن الإدارة الأمريكية تتوقع من الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع الالتزام بالهدنة دون أي شروط مسبقة، بما يساهم في وقف العنف وتهيئة الظروف لاستئناف المسار السياسي.
وكان وزير الخارجية السوداني محيي الدين سالم، قد أكد أن بلاده تتابع الجهود والمبادرات التي تطرحها دول وجماعات مختلفة لوقف الحرب في السودان، موضحاً أن الخرطوم على اطلاع بما ينشر حول هذه المساعي.
وقال سالم في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم، إن السودان هي الدولة الأفريقية الوحيدة التي خاضت الحروب ثم اتجهت إلى السلام بإرادتها، مبيناً أن بلاده لا تنتظر من أحد أن يعلّمها السلام أو يأتي به إليها.
ولفت وزير الخارجية السوداني إلى أن الخرطوم لا تقبل أي أمر يفرض عليها من الخارج، مشدداً بالقول: المفاوضات يجب أن تكون على الطاولة، وليس من حق أي جهة أن تملي على السودان ما لا يقبل به.
ولفت إلى أن مخرجات منبر جدة كانت واضحة، وأن قوات الدعم السريع لم تلتزم بتطبيقها.
يذكر أن «الرباعية» كانت اقترحت في سبتمبر الماضي، خطة تتضمن هدنة لمدة ثلاثة أشهر واستبعاد الحكومة الحالية وقوات الدعم السريع من المشهد السياسي لما بعد النزاع.
U.S. President Donald Trump's advisor, Massad Boulos, confirmed that the truce in Sudan is essential to save lives, stating that it is a crucial step towards sustainable dialogue and transitioning to civilian rule.
Boulos said that the U.S. administration expects the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces to adhere to the truce without any preconditions, which would contribute to halting the violence and creating conditions for resuming the political process.
Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddin Saleh confirmed that his country is following the efforts and initiatives proposed by various countries and groups to stop the war in Sudan, noting that Khartoum is aware of what is being published regarding these endeavors.
Saleh stated in a press conference today that Sudan is the only African country that has experienced wars and then turned to peace of its own accord, indicating that his country does not expect anyone to teach it peace or bring it to them.
The Sudanese Foreign Minister pointed out that Khartoum does not accept any imposition from abroad, emphasizing that negotiations must be on the table, and no party has the right to dictate to Sudan what it does not accept.
He noted that the outcomes of the Jeddah platform were clear, and the Rapid Support Forces did not commit to implementing them.
It is worth mentioning that the "Quartet" proposed in September a plan that includes a three-month truce and the exclusion of the current government and Rapid Support Forces from the political scene post-conflict.