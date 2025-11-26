U.S. President Donald Trump's advisor, Massad Boulos, confirmed that the truce in Sudan is essential to save lives, stating that it is a crucial step towards sustainable dialogue and transitioning to civilian rule.



Boulos said that the U.S. administration expects the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces to adhere to the truce without any preconditions, which would contribute to halting the violence and creating conditions for resuming the political process.



Sudanese Foreign Minister Mohieddin Saleh confirmed that his country is following the efforts and initiatives proposed by various countries and groups to stop the war in Sudan, noting that Khartoum is aware of what is being published regarding these endeavors.



Saleh stated in a press conference today that Sudan is the only African country that has experienced wars and then turned to peace of its own accord, indicating that his country does not expect anyone to teach it peace or bring it to them.



The Sudanese Foreign Minister pointed out that Khartoum does not accept any imposition from abroad, emphasizing that negotiations must be on the table, and no party has the right to dictate to Sudan what it does not accept.



He noted that the outcomes of the Jeddah platform were clear, and the Rapid Support Forces did not commit to implementing them.



It is worth mentioning that the "Quartet" proposed in September a plan that includes a three-month truce and the exclusion of the current government and Rapid Support Forces from the political scene post-conflict.