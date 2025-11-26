أكد مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مسعد بولس أن الهدنة في السودان ضرورية لإنقاذ الأرواح، موضحاً أنها خطوة حاسمة نحو حوار مستدام والانتقال إلى حكم مدني.


وقال بولس إن الإدارة الأمريكية تتوقع من الجيش السوداني وقوات الدعم السريع الالتزام بالهدنة دون أي شروط مسبقة، بما يساهم في وقف العنف وتهيئة الظروف لاستئناف المسار السياسي.


وكان وزير الخارجية السوداني محيي الدين سالم، قد أكد أن بلاده تتابع الجهود والمبادرات التي تطرحها دول وجماعات مختلفة لوقف الحرب في السودان، موضحاً أن الخرطوم على اطلاع بما ينشر حول هذه المساعي.


وقال سالم في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم، إن السودان هي الدولة الأفريقية الوحيدة التي خاضت الحروب ثم اتجهت إلى السلام بإرادتها، مبيناً أن بلاده لا تنتظر من أحد أن يعلّمها السلام أو يأتي به إليها.


ولفت وزير الخارجية السوداني إلى أن الخرطوم لا تقبل أي أمر يفرض عليها من الخارج، مشدداً بالقول: المفاوضات يجب أن تكون على الطاولة، وليس من حق أي جهة أن تملي على السودان ما لا يقبل به.


ولفت إلى أن مخرجات منبر جدة كانت واضحة، وأن قوات الدعم السريع لم تلتزم بتطبيقها.


يذكر أن «الرباعية» كانت اقترحت في سبتمبر الماضي، خطة تتضمن هدنة لمدة ثلاثة أشهر واستبعاد الحكومة الحالية وقوات الدعم السريع من المشهد السياسي لما بعد النزاع.