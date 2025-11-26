A new Yemeni research study has revealed a significant danger facing the Al-Jawf governorate in Yemen amid the Houthis' efforts to implement a systematic demographic change that threatens to tear apart the social fabric.



The Red Sea Center for Political and Security Studies reported in its field research study that the dangerous demographic transformations in Al-Jawf, initiated by the Houthis since 2020, resulted from land sales benefiting individuals and entities linked to the Houthis, either directly or through investment fronts. It indicated that this process is not limited to the economic aspect but constitutes a systematic strategy to reshape the demographic and ideological map, threatening to dismantle the cohesive tribal fabric.



The study, prepared by the Deputy Director of the Political Studies Unit at the center, Aref Qarsan, titled "A Field Political Analytical Study on the Demographic Impact and Its Reflections on Ideological Identity and Social Fabric," pointed out that the Houthis are gradually pushing towards a rigid sectarian environment that relies on conflicts, wars, and the instigation of chaos and security disturbances amid the systematic displacement of the original inhabitants of the governorate from their areas and cities, replacing them with others who are more extreme.



The researcher in the study (which "Okaz" obtained a copy of) noted that the field evidence he documented, spanning 52 pages, confirms that what is happening in Al-Jawf goes beyond being a typical real estate activity to becoming a coercive project for changing the demographic structure through soft methods similar to what has occurred in countries in the region and South Africa. He indicated that the amount of land sold in just 5 years in Al-Jawf is about 120 million square meters within a limited geographical scope of the governorate's districts, a terrifying figure that parallels the settlement occurring in the occupied Palestinian territories.