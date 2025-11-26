كشفت دراسة بحثية يمنية جديدة خطرا كبيرا يواجه محافظة الجوف اليمنية في ظل سعي الحوثي لإجراء تغيير ديموغرافي ممنهج يهدد بتمزيق النسيج الاجتماعي.
وأورد مركز البحر الأحمر للدراسات السياسية والأمنية، في دراسته البحثية الميدانية، أن التحولات الديموغرافية الخطرة في محافظة الجوف التي أطلقها الحوثي منذ عام 2020، جاءت نتيجة عمليات بيع أراض لصالح أفراد وكيانات مرتبطة بالحوثي سواء بصورة مباشرة أو عبر واجهات استثمارية، مبينا أن هذه العملية لا تقتصر على الجانب الاقتصادي، بل تشكل إستراتيجية ممنهجة لإعادة تشكيل الخريطة السكانية والعقائدية وتهدد بتفكيك النسيج القبلي المتماسك.
وأشارت الدراسة التي أعدها نائب مدير وحدة الدراسات السياسية لدى المركز عارف قرصان، بعنوان «دراسة تحليلية سياسية ميدانية في الأثر الديموغرافي وانعكاساته على الهوية العقائدية والنسيج الاجتماعي»، إلى أن الحوثي يدفع تدريجيا نحو بيئة طائفية متشددة تعمد على الصراعات والحروب وإثارة الفوضى والقلاقل الأمنية في ظل التهجير الممنهج لأبناء المحافظة الأصليين من مناطقهم ومدنهم واستبدالهم بآخرين أكثر تطرفا.
ولفت الباحث في الدراسة (حصلت «عكاظ» على نسخة منها) إلى أن الأدلة الميدانية التي وثقها، والتي تقع في 52 صفحة، تؤكد أن ما يحدث في الجوف يتجاوز كونه نشاطا عقاريا اعتياديا ليصبح مشروعا قسريا لتغيير البنية الديموغرافية بأساليب ناعمة شبيهة بما جرى في دول في المنطقة وجنوب أفريقيا، مبينا أن حجم الأراضي المباعة خلال 5 سنوات فقط في الجوف نحو 120 مليون متر مربع ضمن نطاق جغرافي محدود من مديريات المحافظة، وهو رقم مرعب يوازي الاستيطان الحاصل في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.
A new Yemeni research study has revealed a significant danger facing the Al-Jawf governorate in Yemen amid the Houthis' efforts to implement a systematic demographic change that threatens to tear apart the social fabric.
The Red Sea Center for Political and Security Studies reported in its field research study that the dangerous demographic transformations in Al-Jawf, initiated by the Houthis since 2020, resulted from land sales benefiting individuals and entities linked to the Houthis, either directly or through investment fronts. It indicated that this process is not limited to the economic aspect but constitutes a systematic strategy to reshape the demographic and ideological map, threatening to dismantle the cohesive tribal fabric.
The study, prepared by the Deputy Director of the Political Studies Unit at the center, Aref Qarsan, titled "A Field Political Analytical Study on the Demographic Impact and Its Reflections on Ideological Identity and Social Fabric," pointed out that the Houthis are gradually pushing towards a rigid sectarian environment that relies on conflicts, wars, and the instigation of chaos and security disturbances amid the systematic displacement of the original inhabitants of the governorate from their areas and cities, replacing them with others who are more extreme.
The researcher in the study (which "Okaz" obtained a copy of) noted that the field evidence he documented, spanning 52 pages, confirms that what is happening in Al-Jawf goes beyond being a typical real estate activity to becoming a coercive project for changing the demographic structure through soft methods similar to what has occurred in countries in the region and South Africa. He indicated that the amount of land sold in just 5 years in Al-Jawf is about 120 million square meters within a limited geographical scope of the governorate's districts, a terrifying figure that parallels the settlement occurring in the occupied Palestinian territories.