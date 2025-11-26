كشفت دراسة بحثية يمنية جديدة خطرا كبيرا يواجه محافظة الجوف اليمنية في ظل سعي الحوثي لإجراء تغيير ديموغرافي ممنهج يهدد بتمزيق النسيج الاجتماعي.


وأورد مركز البحر الأحمر للدراسات السياسية والأمنية، في دراسته البحثية الميدانية، أن التحولات الديموغرافية الخطرة في محافظة الجوف التي أطلقها الحوثي منذ عام 2020، جاءت نتيجة عمليات بيع أراض لصالح أفراد وكيانات مرتبطة بالحوثي سواء بصورة مباشرة أو عبر واجهات استثمارية، مبينا أن هذه العملية لا تقتصر على الجانب الاقتصادي، بل تشكل إستراتيجية ممنهجة لإعادة تشكيل الخريطة السكانية والعقائدية وتهدد بتفكيك النسيج القبلي المتماسك.


وأشارت الدراسة التي أعدها نائب مدير وحدة الدراسات السياسية لدى المركز عارف قرصان، بعنوان «دراسة تحليلية سياسية ميدانية في الأثر الديموغرافي وانعكاساته على الهوية العقائدية والنسيج الاجتماعي»، إلى أن الحوثي يدفع تدريجيا نحو بيئة طائفية متشددة تعمد على الصراعات والحروب وإثارة الفوضى والقلاقل الأمنية في ظل التهجير الممنهج لأبناء المحافظة الأصليين من مناطقهم ومدنهم واستبدالهم بآخرين أكثر تطرفا.


ولفت الباحث في الدراسة (حصلت «عكاظ» على نسخة منها) إلى أن الأدلة الميدانية التي وثقها، والتي تقع في 52 صفحة، تؤكد أن ما يحدث في الجوف يتجاوز كونه نشاطا عقاريا اعتياديا ليصبح مشروعا قسريا لتغيير البنية الديموغرافية بأساليب ناعمة شبيهة بما جرى في دول في المنطقة وجنوب أفريقيا، مبينا أن حجم الأراضي المباعة خلال 5 سنوات فقط في الجوف نحو 120 مليون متر مربع ضمن نطاق جغرافي محدود من مديريات المحافظة، وهو رقم مرعب يوازي الاستيطان الحاصل في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة.