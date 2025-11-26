أثار غياب وزير الدفاع السوداني الفريق حسن داوود كبرون عن اجتماع مجلس الأمن والدفاع الذي عُقد أمس (الثلاثاء) في بورتسودان رغم كونه مقرّراً للمجلس، التساؤلات حول ما إذا كان قد قدم استقالته.
ونقلت صحيفة «السودانية نيوز»عن مصادر قولها: إن كبرون «قدّم استقالته منذ أسبوعين أو أكثر»، معتبرة أن غيابه عن الاجتماع الحاسم «يعزّز فرضية الاستقالة التي يجري التكتم عليها»، وسط حديث عن صراع متصاعد داخل المجلس.
وأفادت الصحيفة، بأن غياب وزير الدفاع وتكليف وزير الخارجية محيي الدين سالم بتلاوة بيان المجلس سابقة تعد الأولى من نوعها.
وأكدت المصادر أن المجلس وجّه خلال الاجتماع الشكر لولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان تقديراً لمساعيه الداعمة لوقف الحرب في السودان.
وحتى كتابة هذه السطور لم يصدر عن الجيش السوداني أي تعليق رسمي ينفي أو يؤكد هذه الأنباء.
وكان مجلس الأمن والدفاع عقد اجتماعه برئاسة قائد الجيش عبدالفتاح البرهان، واستعرض البيان مجمل الأوضاع الأمنية والسياسية، موجهاً التحية للقوات المسلحة وقوات المساندة «على الانتصارات في مختلف الجبهات»، وفق وكالة السودان للأنباء.
وكلف المجلس الجهات المختصة بالرد على الورقة المقدمة من مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والأفريقية مسعد بولس، مؤكداً تمسكه بالرؤية التي سبق أن قدمتها الحكومة السودانية للأمم المتحدة والجهات الدولية.
وجاء الاجتماع بعد إعلان قائد قوات الدعم السريع محمد حمدان دقلو هدنة إنسانية لمدة ثلاثة أشهر تتضمن وقف الأعمال العدائية والموافقة على تشكيل آلية مراقبة دولية.
وجدد البرهان رفضه لأي تسوية تبقي على قوات الدعم السريع في مستقبل السودان، متهماً مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي بالانحياز.
وتشمل مبادرة اللجنة الرباعية هدنة إنسانية، ثم وقفاً لإطلاق النار، وفترة انتقالية قصيرة تؤدي إلى حكومة مدنية، مع تأكيد أن لا حل عسكرياً في السودان.
The absence of Sudanese Defense Minister Lieutenant General Hassan Dawood Kibrun from the Security and Defense Council meeting held yesterday (Tuesday) in Port Sudan, despite being a member of the council, raised questions about whether he had submitted his resignation.
The newspaper "Sudanese News" reported that sources said Kibrun "submitted his resignation two weeks ago or more," considering that his absence from the crucial meeting "strengthens the hypothesis of the resignation that is being kept secret," amid talk of escalating conflict within the council.
The newspaper indicated that the absence of the Defense Minister and the assignment of Foreign Minister Mohiuddin Salem to read the council's statement is a precedent that has never occurred before.
Sources confirmed that the council expressed its gratitude during the meeting to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in appreciation of his efforts to support the cessation of war in Sudan.
As of the writing of this report, the Sudanese army has not issued any official statement denying or confirming this news.
The Security and Defense Council held its meeting chaired by Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reviewing the overall security and political situation, and extending greetings to the armed forces and support forces "for their victories on various fronts," according to the Sudan News Agency.
The council tasked the relevant authorities with responding to the paper submitted by the U.S. President's Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Mas'ad Boulos, reaffirming its commitment to the vision previously presented by the Sudanese government to the United Nations and international bodies.
The meeting came after Rapid Support Forces Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo announced a humanitarian truce for three months, which includes a cessation of hostilities and agreement to form an international monitoring mechanism.
Al-Burhan reiterated his rejection of any settlement that would keep the Rapid Support Forces in the future of Sudan, accusing the U.S. President's advisor of bias.
The initiative of the Quartet Committee includes a humanitarian truce, followed by a ceasefire, and a short transitional period leading to a civilian government, emphasizing that there is no military solution in Sudan.