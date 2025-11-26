أثار غياب وزير الدفاع السوداني الفريق حسن داوود كبرون عن اجتماع مجلس الأمن والدفاع الذي عُقد أمس (الثلاثاء) في بورتسودان رغم كونه مقرّراً للمجلس، التساؤلات حول ما إذا كان قد قدم استقالته.


ونقلت صحيفة «السودانية نيوز»عن مصادر قولها: إن كبرون «قدّم استقالته منذ أسبوعين أو أكثر»، معتبرة أن غيابه عن الاجتماع الحاسم «يعزّز فرضية الاستقالة التي يجري التكتم عليها»، وسط حديث عن صراع متصاعد داخل المجلس.


وأفادت الصحيفة، بأن غياب وزير الدفاع وتكليف وزير الخارجية محيي الدين سالم بتلاوة بيان المجلس سابقة تعد الأولى من نوعها.


وأكدت المصادر أن المجلس وجّه خلال الاجتماع الشكر لولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان تقديراً لمساعيه الداعمة لوقف الحرب في السودان.


وحتى كتابة هذه السطور لم يصدر عن الجيش السوداني أي تعليق رسمي ينفي أو يؤكد هذه الأنباء.


وكان مجلس الأمن والدفاع عقد اجتماعه برئاسة قائد الجيش عبدالفتاح البرهان، واستعرض البيان مجمل الأوضاع الأمنية والسياسية، موجهاً التحية للقوات المسلحة وقوات المساندة «على الانتصارات في مختلف الجبهات»، وفق وكالة السودان للأنباء.


وكلف المجلس الجهات المختصة بالرد على الورقة المقدمة من مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والأفريقية مسعد بولس، مؤكداً تمسكه بالرؤية التي سبق أن قدمتها الحكومة السودانية للأمم المتحدة والجهات الدولية.


وجاء الاجتماع بعد إعلان قائد قوات الدعم السريع محمد حمدان دقلو هدنة إنسانية لمدة ثلاثة أشهر تتضمن وقف الأعمال العدائية والموافقة على تشكيل آلية مراقبة دولية.


وجدد البرهان رفضه لأي تسوية تبقي على قوات الدعم السريع في مستقبل السودان، متهماً مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي بالانحياز.


وتشمل مبادرة اللجنة الرباعية هدنة إنسانية، ثم وقفاً لإطلاق النار، وفترة انتقالية قصيرة تؤدي إلى حكومة مدنية، مع تأكيد أن لا حل عسكرياً في السودان.