The absence of Sudanese Defense Minister Lieutenant General Hassan Dawood Kibrun from the Security and Defense Council meeting held yesterday (Tuesday) in Port Sudan, despite being a member of the council, raised questions about whether he had submitted his resignation.



The newspaper "Sudanese News" reported that sources said Kibrun "submitted his resignation two weeks ago or more," considering that his absence from the crucial meeting "strengthens the hypothesis of the resignation that is being kept secret," amid talk of escalating conflict within the council.



The newspaper indicated that the absence of the Defense Minister and the assignment of Foreign Minister Mohiuddin Salem to read the council's statement is a precedent that has never occurred before.



Sources confirmed that the council expressed its gratitude during the meeting to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in appreciation of his efforts to support the cessation of war in Sudan.



As of the writing of this report, the Sudanese army has not issued any official statement denying or confirming this news.



The Security and Defense Council held its meeting chaired by Army Commander Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reviewing the overall security and political situation, and extending greetings to the armed forces and support forces "for their victories on various fronts," according to the Sudan News Agency.



The council tasked the relevant authorities with responding to the paper submitted by the U.S. President's Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Mas'ad Boulos, reaffirming its commitment to the vision previously presented by the Sudanese government to the United Nations and international bodies.



The meeting came after Rapid Support Forces Commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo announced a humanitarian truce for three months, which includes a cessation of hostilities and agreement to form an international monitoring mechanism.



Al-Burhan reiterated his rejection of any settlement that would keep the Rapid Support Forces in the future of Sudan, accusing the U.S. President's advisor of bias.



The initiative of the Quartet Committee includes a humanitarian truce, followed by a ceasefire, and a short transitional period leading to a civilian government, emphasizing that there is no military solution in Sudan.