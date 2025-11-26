Five civilians were killed and others injured in an unknown explosion that struck the town of Kafr Takharim in Idlib province, northern Syria, today (Wednesday).



The Syrian television announced that the massive explosion occurred in the northwest of the country and targeted an ammunition depot in the vicinity of Kafr Takharim in western Idlib.



10 civilians injured



A report from local sources stated that about 10 civilians were injured while they were working in an olive grove near the explosion site.



Rescue teams transported the injured to one of the hospitals in Kafr Takharim, while securing the area due to fears of renewed explosions at the site.



Local activists circulated videos showing thick smoke rising from the explosion site, which caused damage to a large number of olive trees adjacent to the location.



Transferred war remnants



Two days ago, a woman and her child were injured due to an explosion of war remnants inside a heater in the town of Badama in Idlib countryside.



The civil defense announced in a post via its channel on Telegram that the explosion resulted from the presence of transferred war remnants that were among the heating materials, which exploded due to the heat. It clarified that its teams transported the injured to the nearest medical point for appropriate treatment. They urged residents to be cautious and vigilant about the presence of any strange objects or war remnants within heating materials, in order to ensure their safety.



War remnants, including landmines and unexploded ordnance left by the previous regime, pose a significant danger to the lives of civilians, especially children. These remnants also hinder the daily activities of residents and obstruct their return to their homes and farms in vast areas of Syria, according to what was reported by the Syrian news agency (SANA).