قتل 5 مدنيين وأصيب آخرون في انفجار مجهول ضرب مدينة كفر تخاريم في محافظة إدلب شمال سورية، اليوم (الأربعاء).


وأعلن التلفزيون السوري أن الانفجار الضخم وقع شمال غربي البلاد واستهدف مستودعا للذخائر في محيط مدينة كفر تخاريم بريف إدلب الغربي.


إصابة 10 مدنيين


ونقل في تقرير عن مصادر محلية قولها: إن نحو 10 مدنيين أصيبوا بينما كانوا يعملون في كرم لأشجار الزيتون بالقرب من موقع الانفجار.


وأسعفت فرق الدفاع المدني الجرحى إلى أحد مستشفيات مدينة كفر تخاريم، بينما تواصل تأمين المكان خشية تجدد الانفجارات في الموقع.


وتداول ناشطون محليون فيديوهات أظهرت تصاعد دخان كثيف من موقع الانفجار، الذي تسبب بتضرر أعداد كبيرة من أشجار الزيتون المجاورة للموقع.


مخلفات حرب منقولة


وقبل يومين أصيبت امرأة مع طفلتها بجروح جراء انفجار مخلفات حرب داخل مدفأة، في بلدة بداما بريف إدلب.


وأعلن الدفاع المدني في منشور عبر قناته على «تليغرام»، أن الانفجار نجم عن وجود مخلّفات حرب منقولة كانت ضمن مواد التدفئة، والتي تعرضت للانفجار نتيجة الحرارة، موضحا أن فرقه أسعفت المصابين إلى أقرب نقطة طبية لتلقي العلاج المناسب. ودعا الأهالي إلى الانتباه وأخذ الحيطة والحذر من وجود أية أجسام غريبة أو مخلفات حرب داخل مواد التدفئة، حرصا على سلامتهم.


وتشكل مخلفات الحرب من ألغام وذخائر غير منفجرة، والتي خلفها النظام السابق، خطرا كبيرا على حياة المدنيين، لا سيما الأطفال، كما تعيق هذه المخلفات الأنشطة اليومية للأهالي وتعرقل عودتهم إلى منازلهم ومزارعهم في مساحات واسعة من سورية، بحسب ما نقلت وكالة الأنباء السورية (سانا).