كشف مستشار الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف، أن بلاده تسلّمت أحدث نسخة من خطة السلام في أوكرانيا. وقال في تصريحات، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن «بعض بنود هذه الخطة الأمريكية تتطلب إجراء تحليل جاد». وأفاد بأن المقترح الأمريكي لم يناقش خلال اجتماعات أبوظبي مع مسؤولين أمريكيين.


ولفت أوشاكوف إلى أن المبعوث الأمريكي عقد لقاءً في العاصمة الإماراتية أمس مع ممثلي أوكرانيا وبشكل غير متوقع مع ممثل روسيا، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «تاس». وأعلن أن «ممثلي الاستخبارات الروسية والأوكرانية ناقشوا قضايا حساسة بينها الأسرى».


وكان مساعد بوتين أعلن في وقت سابق أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف سيزور موسكو الأسبوع القادم، مع عدد من ممثلي الإدارة الأمريكية الآخرين المعنيين بالشؤون الأوكرانية.


يذكر أن وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف قال أمس الثلاثاء: إن بلاده «تنتظر من الجانب الأمريكي تقديم نسخة عن الخطة المتفق عليها مع أوروبا وأوكرانيا»، في إشارة إلى المقترح المنقح.


وحذّر من أنه «إذا تم طمس ما اتفق عليه خلال قمة ألاسكا في الخطة المعدلة فسيختلف الوضع تماماً» في تلميح مبطن إلى الرفض.


وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أعلن أن خطة السلام المنقحة التي تخضع للنقاش حالياً مع الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، تضمنت بعض التعديلات الجيدة، إلا أنه أشار إلى أن بعض القضايا الحساسة سيناقشها لاحقاً مع نظيره الأمريكي.


ونصّت النسخة الأولى من الخطة الأمريكية على تخلي كييف عن شبه جزيرة القرم ومنطقة دونباس شرق البلاد، على أن تكون منطقة خيرسون وزابوروجيا جنوباً منزوعة السلاح.


وتضمنت تخلي الجانب الأوكراني عن حلم الانضمام إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو»، وتقليص عدد القوات المسلحة، وعدم نشر أي قوات دولية على الأراضي الأوكرانية، وهي مطالب لطالما تمسك بها الجانب الروسي. ودعت إلى إجراء انتخابات عامة في أوكرانيا خلال 100 يوم من وقف الحرب.