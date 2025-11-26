Russian presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov revealed that his country has received the latest version of the peace plan for Ukraine. He stated in comments today (Wednesday) that "some provisions of this American plan require serious analysis." He noted that the American proposal was not discussed during meetings in Abu Dhabi with American officials.



Ushakov pointed out that the American envoy held a meeting in the Emirati capital yesterday with representatives of Ukraine and unexpectedly with a representative from Russia, according to the TASS news agency. He announced that "representatives of Russian and Ukrainian intelligence discussed sensitive issues, including prisoners."



Earlier, Putin's aide announced that American envoy Steve Witkoff would visit Moscow next week, along with several other American administration representatives concerned with Ukrainian affairs.



It is worth mentioning that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said yesterday (Tuesday) that his country "is waiting for the American side to provide a version of the plan agreed upon with Europe and Ukraine," referring to the revised proposal.



He warned that "if what was agreed upon during the Alaska summit is obscured in the amended plan, the situation will be completely different," hinting at a rejection.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the revised peace plan currently under discussion with the United States and Europe included some good amendments, but he indicated that some sensitive issues would be discussed later with his American counterpart.



The first version of the American plan stipulated that Kyiv would abandon the Crimean Peninsula and the Donbas region in the east of the country, with the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south being demilitarized.



It included the Ukrainian side's abandonment of the dream of joining NATO, a reduction in the number of armed forces, and the non-deployment of any international forces on Ukrainian territory, which are demands that the Russian side has long insisted upon. It called for holding general elections in Ukraine within 100 days of the cessation of hostilities.