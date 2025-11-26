كشف مستشار الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف، أن بلاده تسلّمت أحدث نسخة من خطة السلام في أوكرانيا. وقال في تصريحات، اليوم (الأربعاء)، إن «بعض بنود هذه الخطة الأمريكية تتطلب إجراء تحليل جاد». وأفاد بأن المقترح الأمريكي لم يناقش خلال اجتماعات أبوظبي مع مسؤولين أمريكيين.
ولفت أوشاكوف إلى أن المبعوث الأمريكي عقد لقاءً في العاصمة الإماراتية أمس مع ممثلي أوكرانيا وبشكل غير متوقع مع ممثل روسيا، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «تاس». وأعلن أن «ممثلي الاستخبارات الروسية والأوكرانية ناقشوا قضايا حساسة بينها الأسرى».
وكان مساعد بوتين أعلن في وقت سابق أن المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف سيزور موسكو الأسبوع القادم، مع عدد من ممثلي الإدارة الأمريكية الآخرين المعنيين بالشؤون الأوكرانية.
يذكر أن وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف قال أمس الثلاثاء: إن بلاده «تنتظر من الجانب الأمريكي تقديم نسخة عن الخطة المتفق عليها مع أوروبا وأوكرانيا»، في إشارة إلى المقترح المنقح.
وحذّر من أنه «إذا تم طمس ما اتفق عليه خلال قمة ألاسكا في الخطة المعدلة فسيختلف الوضع تماماً» في تلميح مبطن إلى الرفض.
وكان الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أعلن أن خطة السلام المنقحة التي تخضع للنقاش حالياً مع الولايات المتحدة وأوروبا، تضمنت بعض التعديلات الجيدة، إلا أنه أشار إلى أن بعض القضايا الحساسة سيناقشها لاحقاً مع نظيره الأمريكي.
ونصّت النسخة الأولى من الخطة الأمريكية على تخلي كييف عن شبه جزيرة القرم ومنطقة دونباس شرق البلاد، على أن تكون منطقة خيرسون وزابوروجيا جنوباً منزوعة السلاح.
وتضمنت تخلي الجانب الأوكراني عن حلم الانضمام إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو»، وتقليص عدد القوات المسلحة، وعدم نشر أي قوات دولية على الأراضي الأوكرانية، وهي مطالب لطالما تمسك بها الجانب الروسي. ودعت إلى إجراء انتخابات عامة في أوكرانيا خلال 100 يوم من وقف الحرب.
Russian presidential advisor Yuri Ushakov revealed that his country has received the latest version of the peace plan for Ukraine. He stated in comments today (Wednesday) that "some provisions of this American plan require serious analysis." He noted that the American proposal was not discussed during meetings in Abu Dhabi with American officials.
Ushakov pointed out that the American envoy held a meeting in the Emirati capital yesterday with representatives of Ukraine and unexpectedly with a representative from Russia, according to the TASS news agency. He announced that "representatives of Russian and Ukrainian intelligence discussed sensitive issues, including prisoners."
Earlier, Putin's aide announced that American envoy Steve Witkoff would visit Moscow next week, along with several other American administration representatives concerned with Ukrainian affairs.
It is worth mentioning that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said yesterday (Tuesday) that his country "is waiting for the American side to provide a version of the plan agreed upon with Europe and Ukraine," referring to the revised proposal.
He warned that "if what was agreed upon during the Alaska summit is obscured in the amended plan, the situation will be completely different," hinting at a rejection.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the revised peace plan currently under discussion with the United States and Europe included some good amendments, but he indicated that some sensitive issues would be discussed later with his American counterpart.
The first version of the American plan stipulated that Kyiv would abandon the Crimean Peninsula and the Donbas region in the east of the country, with the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south being demilitarized.
It included the Ukrainian side's abandonment of the dream of joining NATO, a reduction in the number of armed forces, and the non-deployment of any international forces on Ukrainian territory, which are demands that the Russian side has long insisted upon. It called for holding general elections in Ukraine within 100 days of the cessation of hostilities.