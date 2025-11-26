The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council and commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, renewed accusations against the Rapid Support Forces of igniting the conflict in Sudan.



Under the title "This is the Truth About the War in Sudan," Burhan stated in a lengthy article published by the Wall Street Journal: "The truth is clear; the war broke out because the Rapid Support Forces, heavily armed and with a long record of brutality, rebelled against the state."



Mass Killings and Sexual Violence



Burhan said: "Despite the Rapid Support Forces' denial of targeting civilians, the United Nations Human Rights Council and other entities have documented instances of mass killings, sexual violence, and terrorizing of civilians committed by them." He added: "When the Rapid Support Forces seized the city of El Fasher in late October, it was reported that they slaughtered thousands of civilians, and the director of the Humanitarian Research Lab at Yale University stated that field sources estimated the number of dead to be around 10,000 people before the lab lost contact, a figure nearly five times the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks, in a grim measure of the scale of atrocities."



A Time Bomb Outside the State



The army commander pointed out that the Rapid Support Forces had long been a "time bomb," as he described it, confirming that "these forces, previously known as Janjaweed, emerged in the early 2000s as a supporting group in Darfur, and later transformed into a widely influential independent force. By the time of the political transition in 2019, they had developed into a highly armed, semi-military independent formation acting outside the state."



He explained that the Sudanese government sought in December 2022 to integrate the Rapid Support Forces into the Sudanese army responsibly to prevent conflict, but the Rapid Support Forces rebelled against the army they had pledged to join in April 2023, secretly mobilizing their forces around Khartoum and other major cities, seizing strategic locations, and attacking government and military facilities, igniting the war that continues to this day.



Acceptance of Washington's Plan



The U.S. President's envoy to Africa, Mike Hammer, announced yesterday, Tuesday, that the conflicting parties in Sudan do not agree on a proposed ceasefire and urged them to accept Washington's plan "without preconditions." Hammer told reporters in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, "We urge both parties to accept the humanitarian truce as presented to them without preconditions."



Burhan accused the U.S. mediation last Sunday of being "not neutral," and also criticized the proposal of the "International Quartet," which includes, in addition to the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE.



The Quartet proposed in September a plan that includes a three-month truce and the exclusion of the current government and the Rapid Support Forces from the political scene post-conflict.



The Rapid Support Forces announced on November 6 their acceptance of the humanitarian ceasefire proposal after their control of the city of El Fasher on October 26, the last stronghold of the army in the Darfur region of western Sudan, but they continue to carry out bombardments of civilians.