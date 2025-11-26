جدد رئيس المجلس السيادي الانتقالي قائد الجيش السوداني عبدالفتاح البرهان، اتهام قوات الدعم السريع بإشعال الصراع في السودان.


وتحت عنوان «هذه حقيقة الحرب في السودان»، اعتبر البرهان في مقال مطول نشرته صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال»: «الحقيقة واضحة، فقد اندلعت الحرب لأنّ قوات الدعم السريع، وهي مدجّجة بالسلاح ذات سجل طويل من الوحشية، تمرّدت على الدولة».


قتل جماعي وعنف جنسي


وقال البرهان: «على الرغم من نفي الدعم السريع استهداف المدنيين، فقد وثّق مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة، وجهات أخرى، عمليات قتل جماعي وعنف جنسي وترويع للمدنيين ارتكبتها». وأضاف: «حين استولت قوات الدعم السريع على مدينة الفاشر في أواخر أكتوبر، أفيد بأنها ذبحت آلاف المدنيين، وقد ذكر مدير مختبر الأبحاث الإنسانية في جامعة (ييل) أن مصادر ميدانية قدّرت عدد القتلى بنحو 10 آلاف شخص قبل أن يفقد المختبر الاتصال، وهو رقم يقارب خمسة أضعاف ضحايا هجمات 11 سبتمبر الإرهابية، في مقياس قاتم لحجم الفظائع».


قنبلة موقوتة خارج الدولة


ولفت قائد الجيش إلى أن الدعم السريع شكلت منذ وقت طويل «قنبلة موقوتة»، حسب وصفه، مؤكد أن «هذه القوات، التي كانت تُعرف سابقاً بالجنجويد، نشأت في مطلع الألفية جماعةً مساندةً في دارفور، ثم تحوّلت لاحقاً إلى قوةٍ مستقلة واسعة النفوذ. وبحلول فترة الانتقال السياسي في 2019، كانت قد تطوّرت إلى تشكيلٍ شبه عسكري مستقلّ، عالي التسليح، يتصرف خارج الدولة».


وأوضح أن الحكومة السودانية سعت في ديسمبر 2022 إلى دمج الدعم السريع في الجيش السوداني بصورة مسؤولة لمنع نشوب صراع، لكنّ قوات الدعم انقلبت في أبريل 2023 على الجيش الذي تعهّدت بالانضمام إليه، فحرّكت قواتها سراً حول الخرطوم ومدن كبرى أخرى، واستولت على مواقع استراتيجية، وهاجمت منشآت حكومية وعسكرية، ما أشعل الحرب التي لا تزال مستمرة حتى الآن.


قبول خطة واشنطن


وكان مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أفريقيا مسعد بولس، أعلن أمس الثلاثاء، أن طرفي النزاع في السودان غير موافقين على مقترح وقف إطلاق النار، ودعاهما إلى قبول خطة واشنطن من «دون شروط مسبقة». وقال بولس للصحفيين في العاصمة الإماراتية أبوظبي «نناشد الطرفين قبول الهدنة الإنسانية كما عُرضت عليهما دون شروط مسبقة».


واتّهم البرهان الأحد الماضي الوساطة الأمريكية بأنها «غير محايدة»، وانتقد أيضاً مقترح «الرباعاية الدولية» التي تضم إلى جانب الولايات المتحدة، السعودية ومصر والإمارات.


واقترحت اللجنة الرباعية في سبتمبر الماضي، خطة تتضمن هدنة لمدة ثلاثة أشهر واستبعاد الحكومة الحالية وقوات الدعم السريع من المشهد السياسي لما بعد النزاع.


وأعلنت قوات الدعم السريع في الـ6 من نوفمبر قبولها مقترح هدنة إنسانية، بعد سيطرتها في 26 أكتوبر على مدينة الفاشر، آخر معاقل الجيش في إقليم دارفور بغرب السودان، لكنها لاتزال تواصل عمليات قصف المدنيين.