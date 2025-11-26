حذّرت الصين تايوان من أن إنفاقها المليارات لكسب ود القوى الخارجية «لن يجلب لها سوى الكارثة»، وتوعّدت في الوقت نفسه بـ«سحق أي تدخل أجنبي» بعد تصاعد التوتر مع اليابان بشأن الجزيرة.

إنفاق دفاعي تايواني بقيمة 40 مليار دولار

يأتي ذلك في أعقاب إعلان الرئيس التايواني لاي تشينغ تي أن حكومته ستقترح إنفاقاً إضافياً للدفاع بقيمة 40 مليار دولار على مدى سنوات عدة، فيما تحاول الجزيرة حماية نفسها من أي غزو صيني محتمل.

وقال لاي في مقال نشرته صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» الثلاثاء: «نحن نسعى إلى تعزيز الردع من خلال إضافة تكاليف أعلى وعدم يقين إلى عملية صنع القرار في بكين في ما يتعلق باستخدام القوة».

وقال المتحدث باسم مكتب شؤون تايوان في مجلس الدولة الصيني، بينغ تشينغ، في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الأربعاء): «إن تايوان تهدر أموال دافعي الضرائب التايوانيين في محاولة يائسة للتقرب من قوى خارجية، وهذا السلوك لن يؤدي إلا إلى دفع تايوان نحو الهاوية».

وجاءت هذه التصريحات بعد يومين فقط من المكالمة الهاتفية التي جرت الثلاثاء بين الرئيس الصيني شي جين بينغ والرئيس الأمريكي المنتخب دونالد ترمب.

وخلال الاتصال الهاتفي بين الزعيمين أكد شي لترمب، وفقاً للبيان الصيني الرسمي، أن عودة تايوان إلى حضن الوطن الأم جزء لا يتجزأ من النظام الدولي ما بعد الحرب العالمية الثانية، مشدداً على عزمه إنهاء ما تصفه بكين بـ«الانفصال» في نهاية المطاف.

توتر العلاقات الصينية-اليابانية

وفي سياق متصل، تشهد العلاقات الصينية-اليابانية توتراً حاداً بعدما أعلنت رئيسة الوزراء اليابانية الجديدة ساناي تاكايتشي أن اليابان «ستتورط عسكرياً على الأرجح» إذا هاجمت الصين تايوان، فيما ردّت بكين بسلسلة إجراءات اقتصادية انتقامية، وازداد غضبها مع إعلان طوكيو عزمها نشر صواريخ أرض-جو متوسطة المدى على جزيرة يوناغوني، أقرب نقطة يابانية إلى تايوان (110 كيلومترات فقط).

وزار وزير الدفاع الياباني شينجيرو كويزومي الجزيرة يوم السبت الماضي، وأكد للصحفيين أن «الاستعدادات لنشر منظومة الصواريخ تسير بسلاسة وبشكل ثابت».

اتهامات صينية لليابان

من جانبها، اتهمت بكين طوكيو بـ«إثارة التوترات الإقليمية عمداً»، وقال المتحدث بينغ تشينغ إن نشر اليابان أسلحة هجومية في مناطق مجاورة لمنطقة تايوان الصينية أمر بالغ الخطورة، ويخلق تعمداً توتراً إقليمياً ويستفز مواجهة عسكرية.

وختم قائلاً بلهجة حازمة: «لدينا إرادة صلبة، وعزيمة قوية، وقدرة كبيرة على الدفاع عن سيادتنا الوطنية وسلامة أراضينا وسنحطّم أي تدخل خارجي مهما كان مصدره».