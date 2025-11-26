China has warned Taiwan that its billions in spending to win the favor of foreign powers "will only bring disaster," while simultaneously threatening to "crush any foreign intervention" following heightened tensions with Japan over the island.

Taiwan's Defense Spending of $40 Billion

This comes after Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te announced that his government would propose an additional $40 billion in defense spending over several years, as the island seeks to protect itself from any potential Chinese invasion.

Lai stated in an article published by the Washington Post on Tuesday: "We are seeking to enhance deterrence by adding higher costs and uncertainty to Beijing's decision-making process regarding the use of force."

The spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the Chinese State Council, Peng Qing, said at a press conference today (Wednesday): "Taiwan is wasting Taiwanese taxpayers' money in a desperate attempt to get closer to foreign powers, and this behavior will only push Taiwan towards the abyss."

These remarks came just two days after the phone call that took place on Tuesday between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

During the phone call between the leaders, Xi confirmed to Trump, according to the official Chinese statement, that Taiwan's return to the motherland is an integral part of the post-World War II international order, emphasizing his determination to ultimately end what Beijing describes as "separatism."

Tensions in China-Japan Relations

In a related context, China-Japan relations are experiencing severe tension after newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated that Japan "will likely become militarily involved" if China attacks Taiwan, while Beijing responded with a series of retaliatory economic measures, growing angrier with Tokyo's announcement of its intention to deploy medium-range surface-to-air missiles on Yonaguni Island, the closest Japanese point to Taiwan (only 110 kilometers away).

Japanese Defense Minister Shingo Kawai visited the island last Saturday and confirmed to reporters that "preparations for deploying the missile system are proceeding smoothly and steadily."

Chinese Accusations Against Japan

For its part, Beijing accused Tokyo of "deliberately stirring up regional tensions," with spokesperson Peng Qing stating that Japan's deployment of offensive weapons in areas adjacent to the Chinese Taiwan region is extremely dangerous, creating intentional regional tensions and provoking military confrontations.

He concluded firmly: "We have a strong will, a strong determination, and great capability to defend our national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we will crush any foreign intervention, regardless of its source."