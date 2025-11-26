U.S. President Donald Trump quickly defended his special envoy Steve Witkoff after a leaked call with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov that took place last October, during which Witkoff appeared to be "biased towards Russia."



While sources revealed that the U.S. Secretary of the Army warned Ukraine that it faces an "imminent defeat" against Russia and that it should negotiate for a "peaceful settlement," in an attempt to push it to accept Trump's plan, the Kremlin announced today (Wednesday) that Witkoff will come to Moscow next week, accompanied by several senior U.S. officials to hold talks on a potential peace plan for Ukraine.



This is what a dealmaker does



Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that what Witkoff said during the call was "normal things," adding: "He has to sell this to Ukraine, and Ukraine sells it to Russia. That’s what a dealmaker does. This is a very standard negotiating formula... and I imagine he is saying the same thing to Ukraine."



In response to a question about whether he is concerned that Witkoff "leans too much in favor of Russia," Trump said: "This war could go on for years. Russia has a lot more people and soldiers. If Ukraine can make a deal, that would be good for both sides. Ukraine is much smaller."



Obstructing the search for peace



For his part, Ushakov considered the leak of the phone call to U.S. media as "an attempt to obstruct the search for peace in Ukraine." He added that he talks with Witkoff "a lot," and that these conversations "are not public."



Witkoff offered advice to Yuri Ushakov during the call on how Russian President Putin could present cooperation to devise a plan to end the war in Ukraine to Trump, whose stance towards Putin has leaned towards escalation.



Witkoff recommended during the call that Putin congratulate Trump on the Gaza agreement, indicate Russia's support for him, and express appreciation for Trump as a "man of peace." He said: "From there, it will be a very good call."



Gloomy assessment of the situation



Meanwhile, two informed sources told NBC News that U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll provided a gloomy assessment of the situation on the ground in Ukraine during a meeting with U.S. officials in Kyiv last week.



According to the sources, Driscoll told Ukrainian officials that their forces "are facing a serious situation on the battlefield and are at risk of imminent defeat against Russian forces."



Driscoll stated that the Russians are ramping up the scale and speed of their air attacks and have the capacity to fight indefinitely. He added that the situation for Ukraine "will worsen over time, and it is better to negotiate a peaceful settlement now rather than end up in a weaker position in the future."



He warned that the U.S. defense industry "will not be able to supply Ukraine with the weapons and air defenses at the pace required to protect infrastructure and civilians." One of the sources reported that the message was simply, you are losing, and you need to accept the deal.



Witkoff and Kushner to Ukraine



Trump announced on Tuesday that Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner will meet with Putin next week, considering that Moscow has made concessions towards reaching an agreement to end the war that has been ongoing since February 2022.



Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One heading to Florida about the course of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, noting that talks with Russia "have started to go well."



He pointed out that U.S. negotiators are making progress in discussions with Russia and Ukraine, and that Moscow has agreed to make some concessions, adding that there is no deadline for reaching an agreement, saying: "The deadline for me is when the job is done."



In response to a question about Ukraine's ability to make concessions regarding territory, Trump replied: "Look at the way the war is going... It is moving in only one direction... So, ultimately, that is land that Russia may get anyway in the next couple of months."