سارع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إلى الدفاع عن مبعوثه الخاص ستيف ويتكوف بعد مكالمة مسربة له مع مساعد الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف، جرت في أكتوبر الماضي، وبدا يتكوف خلال المكالمة «منحازاً لروسيا».


وفيما كشفت مصادر إن وزير الجيش الأمريكي حذر أوكرانيا من أنها تواجه «هزيمة وشيكة»، أمام روسيا وأن عليها التفاوض من أجل «تسوية سلمية»، في محاولة لدفعها للقبول بخطة ترمب، أعلن الكرملين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن ويتكوف سيأتي إلى موسكو الأسبوع القادم، يرافقه عدد من المسؤولين الأمريكيين الكبار لإجراء محادثات حول خطة محتملة للسلام في أوكرانيا.


هذا ما يفعله صانع الصفقات


وقال ترمب للصحفيين على متن طائرة الرئاسة إن ما قاله ويتكوف في المكالمة «أمور اعتيادية»، مضيفاً: «عليه أن يبيع هذا الأمر لأوكرانيا، وأوكرانيا تبيعه لروسيا. هذا ما يفعله صانع الصفقات. هذه صيغة تفاوضية قياسية جداً... وأتصور أنه يقول الشيء نفسه لأوكرانيا».


ورداً على سؤال بشأن ما إذا كان يقلق من أن ويتكوف «يميل كثيراً لصالح روسيا»، قال ترمب: «هذه الحرب قد تستمر لسنوات. لدى روسيا عدد أكبر بكثير من الناس والجنود. إذا استطاعت أوكرانيا عقد صفقة، فسيكون ذلك جيداً للطرفين. أوكرانيا أصغر بكثير».


عرقلة البحث عن السلام


من جانبه، اعتبر أوشاكوف أن تسريب المكالمة الهاتفية لوسائل الإعلام الأمريكية «محاولة لعرقلة البحث عن السلام في أوكرانيا». وأضاف أنه يتحدث مع ويتكوف «كثيراً»، وأن هذه المحادثات «ليست علنية».


وقدّم ويتكوف نصائح ليوري أوشاكوف خلال المكالمة، بشأن كيفية طرح الرئيس الروسي التعاون لوضع خطة لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا، على ترمب، الذي كان موقفه تجاه بوتين يميل نحو التصعيد.


وأوصى ويتكوف في المكالمة أن يهنّئ بوتين ترمب على اتفاق غزة، وأن يشير إلى دعم روسيا له، وأن يعبر عن تقديره لترمب باعتباره «رجل سلام». وقال: «من هناك، ستكون مكالمة جيدة للغاية».


تقييم قاتم للأوضاع


في غضون ذلك، أفصح مصدران مطلعان لشبكة NBC News، أن وزير الجيش الأمريكي دان دريسكول قدم تقييماً قاتماً للوضع على الأرض في أوكرانيا خلال اجتماعه مع مسؤولين أمريكيين في كييف الأسبوع الماضي.


وحسب المصدرين، فإن دريسكول أخبر المسؤولين في أوكرانيا، أن قواتهم «تواجه وضعاً خطيراً على أرض المعركة، وأنها معرضة لهزيمة وشيكة أمام القوات الروسية».


وقال دريسكول إن الروس يضاعفون حجم وسرعة هجماتهم الجوية، ولديهم القدرة على القتال بلا نهاية. وأضاف أن الوضع بالنسبة لأوكرانيا «سيتفاقم مع مرور الوقت، وأنه من الأفضل التفاوض على تسوية سلمية الآن بدلاً من الوصول إلى موقف أضعف في المستقبل».


وحذّر من أن صناعة الدفاع الأمريكية «لن تتمكن من تزويد أوكرانيا بالأسلحة والدفاعات الجوية بالوتيرة المطلوبة لحماية البنية التحتية والسكان». وأفاد أحد المصادر بأن الرسالة كانت ببساطة، أنتم تخسرون، وعليكم قبول الصفقة.


ويتكوف وكوشنر إلى أوكرانيا


وكان ترمب أعلن الثلاثاء، أن ويتكوف وصهره جاريد كوشنر سيلتقون بوتين الأسبوع القادم، معتبراً أن موسكو قدمت تنازلات باتجاه التوصل إلى اتفاق ينهي الحرب المستمرة منذ فبراير 2022.


وتحدث ترمب للصحفيين على متن الطائرة الرئاسة المتجهة إلى ولاية فلوريدا، عن مسار المفاوضات لإنهاء الحرب في أوكرانيا، لافتاً إلى أن المحادثات مع روسيا «بدأت تسير بشكل جيد».


ولفت إلى أن المفاوضين الأمريكيين يحرزون تقدماً في المناقشات مع روسيا وأوكرانيا، وأن موسكو وافقت على تقديم بعض التنازلات، مضيفاً أنه لا يوجد موعد نهائي للتوصل إلى اتفاق، وقال: «الموعد النهائي بالنسبة لي هو عندما يُنجز الأمر».


ورداً على سؤال بشأن مدى إمكانية أوكرانيا في تقديم تنازلات بشأن الأراضي، أجاب ترمب: «انظروا إلى الطريقة التي تسير بها الحرب.. إنها تتحرك في اتجاه واحد فقط.. لذا، في نهاية المطاف، تلك أراضٍ قد تحصل عليها روسيا على أي حال خلال الشهرين المقبلين».