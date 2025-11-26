رداً على إعلان اليابان خططاً لنشر صواريخ على جزيرة قريبة من تايوان، حذّرت السلطات الصينية من أنها ستسحق أية محاولات أجنبية للتدخل في شؤون تايوان.


إثارة توترات إقليمية


وقال المتحدث باسم مكتب شؤون تايوان في الصين بنج تشينجن، خلال مؤتمر صحفي دوري، اليوم (الأربعاء): «لدينا إرادة راسخة، وعزيمة قوية على الدفاع عن سيادتنا الوطنية وسلامة ووحدة أراضينا، سنسحق كل التدخلات الأجنبية».


وحذّر من أن نشر اليابان أسلحة هجومية في مناطق قريبة من منطقة تايوان التابعة للصين أمر بالغ الخطورة، ويهدف عمداً إلى خلق توترات إقليمية، ويثير مواجهة عسكرية.


خطط نشر الصواريخ


وكان وزير الدفاع الياباني شينجيرو كويزومي، قال الأحد، خلال زيارته قاعدة عسكرية قريبة من تايوان، إن خطط نشر الصواريخ تسير على الطريق الصحيح.


وأضاف كويزومي، للصحفيين، في ختام زيارته إلى القاعدة بجزيرة يوناجوني جنوب اليابان: يمكن أن يساعد هذا النشر في تقليل احتمالية وقوع هجوم مسلح على بلدنا.


وأضاف أن الرأي القائل بأن ذلك سيزيد من حدة التوترات الإقليمية غير دقيق.


احتمال نشوب صراع


وتخطط اليابان لنشر صواريخ أرض-جو متوسطة المدى في يوناجوني، على بُعد حوالى 110 كيلومترات شرقي تايوان، كجزء من حشد عسكري أوسع نطاقاً على سلسلة جزرها الجنوبية. وتعكس هذه الخطوات مخاوف طوكيو بشأن القوة العسكرية المتنامية للصين واحتمالية نشوب صراع بشأن تايوان.


يذكر أن هذه المخاوف تفاقمت بسبب الخلاف بشأن التعليقات الأخيرة لرئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي المتعلقة بالمنطقة المتمتعة بالحكم الذاتي، التي تعتبرها بكين مقاطعة يجب إخضاعها لسيطرتها، بالقوة إذا لزم الأمر.


توتر مع الصين


وطرحت تاكايتشي في الـ7 من نوفمبر، احتمالاً نظرياً بأن تحرك اليابان جيشها مع دول أخرى، إذا هاجمت الصين تايوان، ما أثار رد فعل غاضباً وانتقاماً اقتصادياً من بكين، لكنها سرعان ما عادت إلى سياسة الحكومة الراسخة المتمثلة في عدم مناقشة سيناريوهات معينة قد تشمل الجيش الياباني، لكن بكين لا تزال تطالب تاكايتشي بالتراجع عن تصريحاتها.


ورفض مسؤول ياباني السبت الماضي، مزاعم الصين بأن تاكايتشي قد غيّرت موقف اليابان من أزمة تايوان، ووصفها بأنها «لا أساس لها من الصحة».


وعندما سُئل وزير الدفاع الياباني عن التأثير المحتمل لأزمة تايوان على جزيرة يوناجوني، قال إنه لن يعلق على سيناريوهات افتراضية.


وتُعد يوناجوني وجهة سياحية شهيرة، كما أنها موطن لمنشأة رادار مراقبة تمسح البحار والمجال الجوي القريب، إضافة إلى وحدة حرب إلكترونية تم إطلاقها في عام 2024 يمكن استخدامها للتشويش على اتصالات العدو وأنظمة التوجيه.


بيئة أمنية معقّدة


وعندما ردت الصين على زيارة رئيسة مجلس النواب الأمريكي نانسي بيلوسي إلى تايوان في عام 2022 بإطلاق تدريبات عسكرية كبيرة حول الجزيرة، سقطت صواريخ باليستية جنوب يوناجوني مباشرة، ما يظهر بشكل واضح قرب الجزيرة من أي صراع للسيطرة على تايوان.


وفي اجتماع مع عمدة يوناجوني، قال كويزومي إن على اليابان بناء قوة ردعها من خلال زيادة قدراتها الخاصة وتعميق العلاقات مع الجيش الأمريكي.