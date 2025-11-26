رداً على إعلان اليابان خططاً لنشر صواريخ على جزيرة قريبة من تايوان، حذّرت السلطات الصينية من أنها ستسحق أية محاولات أجنبية للتدخل في شؤون تايوان.
إثارة توترات إقليمية
وقال المتحدث باسم مكتب شؤون تايوان في الصين بنج تشينجن، خلال مؤتمر صحفي دوري، اليوم (الأربعاء): «لدينا إرادة راسخة، وعزيمة قوية على الدفاع عن سيادتنا الوطنية وسلامة ووحدة أراضينا، سنسحق كل التدخلات الأجنبية».
وحذّر من أن نشر اليابان أسلحة هجومية في مناطق قريبة من منطقة تايوان التابعة للصين أمر بالغ الخطورة، ويهدف عمداً إلى خلق توترات إقليمية، ويثير مواجهة عسكرية.
خطط نشر الصواريخ
وكان وزير الدفاع الياباني شينجيرو كويزومي، قال الأحد، خلال زيارته قاعدة عسكرية قريبة من تايوان، إن خطط نشر الصواريخ تسير على الطريق الصحيح.
وأضاف كويزومي، للصحفيين، في ختام زيارته إلى القاعدة بجزيرة يوناجوني جنوب اليابان: يمكن أن يساعد هذا النشر في تقليل احتمالية وقوع هجوم مسلح على بلدنا.
وأضاف أن الرأي القائل بأن ذلك سيزيد من حدة التوترات الإقليمية غير دقيق.
احتمال نشوب صراع
وتخطط اليابان لنشر صواريخ أرض-جو متوسطة المدى في يوناجوني، على بُعد حوالى 110 كيلومترات شرقي تايوان، كجزء من حشد عسكري أوسع نطاقاً على سلسلة جزرها الجنوبية. وتعكس هذه الخطوات مخاوف طوكيو بشأن القوة العسكرية المتنامية للصين واحتمالية نشوب صراع بشأن تايوان.
يذكر أن هذه المخاوف تفاقمت بسبب الخلاف بشأن التعليقات الأخيرة لرئيسة الوزراء ساناي تاكايتشي المتعلقة بالمنطقة المتمتعة بالحكم الذاتي، التي تعتبرها بكين مقاطعة يجب إخضاعها لسيطرتها، بالقوة إذا لزم الأمر.
توتر مع الصين
وطرحت تاكايتشي في الـ7 من نوفمبر، احتمالاً نظرياً بأن تحرك اليابان جيشها مع دول أخرى، إذا هاجمت الصين تايوان، ما أثار رد فعل غاضباً وانتقاماً اقتصادياً من بكين، لكنها سرعان ما عادت إلى سياسة الحكومة الراسخة المتمثلة في عدم مناقشة سيناريوهات معينة قد تشمل الجيش الياباني، لكن بكين لا تزال تطالب تاكايتشي بالتراجع عن تصريحاتها.
ورفض مسؤول ياباني السبت الماضي، مزاعم الصين بأن تاكايتشي قد غيّرت موقف اليابان من أزمة تايوان، ووصفها بأنها «لا أساس لها من الصحة».
وعندما سُئل وزير الدفاع الياباني عن التأثير المحتمل لأزمة تايوان على جزيرة يوناجوني، قال إنه لن يعلق على سيناريوهات افتراضية.
وتُعد يوناجوني وجهة سياحية شهيرة، كما أنها موطن لمنشأة رادار مراقبة تمسح البحار والمجال الجوي القريب، إضافة إلى وحدة حرب إلكترونية تم إطلاقها في عام 2024 يمكن استخدامها للتشويش على اتصالات العدو وأنظمة التوجيه.
بيئة أمنية معقّدة
وعندما ردت الصين على زيارة رئيسة مجلس النواب الأمريكي نانسي بيلوسي إلى تايوان في عام 2022 بإطلاق تدريبات عسكرية كبيرة حول الجزيرة، سقطت صواريخ باليستية جنوب يوناجوني مباشرة، ما يظهر بشكل واضح قرب الجزيرة من أي صراع للسيطرة على تايوان.
وفي اجتماع مع عمدة يوناجوني، قال كويزومي إن على اليابان بناء قوة ردعها من خلال زيادة قدراتها الخاصة وتعميق العلاقات مع الجيش الأمريكي.
In response to Japan's announcement of plans to deploy missiles on an island near Taiwan, Chinese authorities warned that they would crush any foreign attempts to interfere in Taiwan's affairs.
Raising Regional Tensions
During a regular press conference today (Wednesday), the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office in China, Peng Qinjian, stated: "We have a firm will and strong determination to defend our national sovereignty and the integrity and unity of our territory; we will crush all foreign interventions."
He warned that Japan's deployment of offensive weapons in areas close to Taiwan is extremely dangerous, deliberately aiming to create regional tensions and provoke military confrontation.
Missile Deployment Plans
Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Sunday, during his visit to a military base near Taiwan, that the plans for missile deployment are on the right track.
Koizumi added to reporters at the end of his visit to the base on Yonaguni Island in southern Japan: "This deployment could help reduce the likelihood of an armed attack on our country."
He further stated that the view that this would escalate regional tensions is inaccurate.
Possibility of Conflict
Japan plans to deploy medium-range surface-to-air missiles on Yonaguni, located about 110 kilometers east of Taiwan, as part of a broader military buildup on its southern island chain. These steps reflect Tokyo's concerns about China's growing military power and the potential for conflict over Taiwan.
These concerns have been exacerbated by the dispute over recent comments made by Prime Minister Sanae Takachi regarding the self-governing region, which Beijing considers a province that must be brought under its control, by force if necessary.
Tension with China
On November 7, Takachi raised a theoretical possibility that Japan could mobilize its military alongside other countries if China attacked Taiwan, prompting a furious reaction and economic retaliation from Beijing. However, she quickly reverted to the government's established policy of not discussing specific scenarios that might involve the Japanese military, though Beijing continues to demand that Takachi retract her statements.
A Japanese official rejected China's claims last Saturday that Takachi had changed Japan's stance on the Taiwan crisis, describing them as "baseless."
When asked about the potential impact of the Taiwan crisis on Yonaguni, the Japanese Defense Minister stated that he would not comment on hypothetical scenarios.
Yonaguni is a popular tourist destination and is home to a radar surveillance facility that monitors the seas and nearby airspace, as well as an electronic warfare unit launched in 2024 that can be used to jam enemy communications and guidance systems.
Complex Security Environment
When China responded to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in 2022 by launching large military exercises around the island, ballistic missiles fell directly south of Yonaguni, clearly demonstrating the island's proximity to any conflict over control of Taiwan.
In a meeting with the mayor of Yonaguni, Koizumi stated that Japan must build its deterrent capability by enhancing its own capabilities and deepening relations with the U.S. military.