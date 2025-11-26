In response to Japan's announcement of plans to deploy missiles on an island near Taiwan, Chinese authorities warned that they would crush any foreign attempts to interfere in Taiwan's affairs.



Raising Regional Tensions



During a regular press conference today (Wednesday), the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office in China, Peng Qinjian, stated: "We have a firm will and strong determination to defend our national sovereignty and the integrity and unity of our territory; we will crush all foreign interventions."



He warned that Japan's deployment of offensive weapons in areas close to Taiwan is extremely dangerous, deliberately aiming to create regional tensions and provoke military confrontation.



Missile Deployment Plans



Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said on Sunday, during his visit to a military base near Taiwan, that the plans for missile deployment are on the right track.



Koizumi added to reporters at the end of his visit to the base on Yonaguni Island in southern Japan: "This deployment could help reduce the likelihood of an armed attack on our country."



He further stated that the view that this would escalate regional tensions is inaccurate.



Possibility of Conflict



Japan plans to deploy medium-range surface-to-air missiles on Yonaguni, located about 110 kilometers east of Taiwan, as part of a broader military buildup on its southern island chain. These steps reflect Tokyo's concerns about China's growing military power and the potential for conflict over Taiwan.



These concerns have been exacerbated by the dispute over recent comments made by Prime Minister Sanae Takachi regarding the self-governing region, which Beijing considers a province that must be brought under its control, by force if necessary.



Tension with China



On November 7, Takachi raised a theoretical possibility that Japan could mobilize its military alongside other countries if China attacked Taiwan, prompting a furious reaction and economic retaliation from Beijing. However, she quickly reverted to the government's established policy of not discussing specific scenarios that might involve the Japanese military, though Beijing continues to demand that Takachi retract her statements.



A Japanese official rejected China's claims last Saturday that Takachi had changed Japan's stance on the Taiwan crisis, describing them as "baseless."



When asked about the potential impact of the Taiwan crisis on Yonaguni, the Japanese Defense Minister stated that he would not comment on hypothetical scenarios.



Yonaguni is a popular tourist destination and is home to a radar surveillance facility that monitors the seas and nearby airspace, as well as an electronic warfare unit launched in 2024 that can be used to jam enemy communications and guidance systems.



Complex Security Environment



When China responded to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in 2022 by launching large military exercises around the island, ballistic missiles fell directly south of Yonaguni, clearly demonstrating the island's proximity to any conflict over control of Taiwan.



In a meeting with the mayor of Yonaguni, Koizumi stated that Japan must build its deterrent capability by enhancing its own capabilities and deepening relations with the U.S. military.