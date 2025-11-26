مُنعت أمس (الثلاثاء) عضوة بمجلس الشيوخ الأسترالي، تطالب بحظر ارتداء البرقع، من دخول البرلمان لبقية العام، بعد ارتدائها له في البرلمان، في خطوة أثارت جدلاً، بحسب «أسوشييتد برس».

وتم اتهام بولين هانسون (71 عاماً) زعيمة حزب «أمة واحدة» المناهض للإسلام والمناهض للهجرة، بأداء حيلة تنمّ عن «قلة احترام» أمس الأول (الإثنين)، عندما دخلت المجلس وهي ترتدي البرقع للاحتجاج على رفض بقية الأعضاء مناقشة مسوّدة القانون التي طرحتها من أجل حظر البرقع وبقية أغطية الوجه في الأماكن العامة.

وقد علّق النواب مشاركتها في المجلس لبقية اليوم. وفي غياب أي اعتذار، مرر النواب مقترحاً بإدانتها أمس، تضمن إحدى أقسى العقوبات ضد نائب خلال العقود الأخيرة. وقد تم منعها من حضور جلسات مجلس الشيوخ لسبعة أيام متتالية.

وستنتهي جلسات مجلس الشيوخ بالنسبة للعام الجاري يوم الخميس القادم، وسوف يتواصل تعليق مشاركة هانسون عندما يستأنف البرلمان جلساته في فبراير القادم.

وقالت هانسون لاحقاً للصحفيين إن الناخبين هم من سيحكمون عليها في الانتخابات القادمة عام 2028، وليس زملاؤها في مجلس الشيوخ.

ومررت رئيسة التكتل الحكومي بمجلس الشيوخ بيني وونج، ماليزية المولد وغير المسلمة، مقترح الإدانة أمس.

وقالت إن هانسون من خلال ارتدائها البرقع «أهانت وشوهت عقيدة بأكملها» يتبناها نحو مليون أسترالي بين سكان البلاد البالغ عددهم 28 مليون نسمة.