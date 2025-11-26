Yesterday (Tuesday), an Australian senator who called for a ban on wearing the burqa was barred from entering Parliament for the rest of the year after wearing it in Parliament, in a move that sparked controversy, according to the Associated Press.

Pauline Hanson (71), the leader of the anti-Islam and anti-immigration One Nation Party, was accused of performing a stunt that showed "a lack of respect" on Monday when she entered the chamber wearing the burqa to protest the refusal of other members to discuss her proposed bill to ban the burqa and other face coverings in public places.

The members suspended her participation in the chamber for the rest of the day. In the absence of any apology, the members passed a motion to condemn her yesterday, which included one of the harshest penalties against a member in recent decades. She has been banned from attending Senate sessions for seven consecutive days.

The Senate sessions for this year will end next Thursday, and Hanson’s suspension will continue when Parliament resumes its sessions in February.

Hanson later told reporters that it would be the voters who judge her in the upcoming 2028 elections, not her colleagues in the Senate.

The leader of the government bloc in the Senate, Penny Wong, who is Malaysian-born and non-Muslim, passed the motion of condemnation yesterday.

She stated that Hanson, by wearing the burqa, "offended and distorted an entire belief system" embraced by about one million Australians among the country's 28 million residents.