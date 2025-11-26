مُنعت أمس (الثلاثاء) عضوة بمجلس الشيوخ الأسترالي، تطالب بحظر ارتداء البرقع، من دخول البرلمان لبقية العام، بعد ارتدائها له في البرلمان، في خطوة أثارت جدلاً، بحسب «أسوشييتد برس».
وتم اتهام بولين هانسون (71 عاماً) زعيمة حزب «أمة واحدة» المناهض للإسلام والمناهض للهجرة، بأداء حيلة تنمّ عن «قلة احترام» أمس الأول (الإثنين)، عندما دخلت المجلس وهي ترتدي البرقع للاحتجاج على رفض بقية الأعضاء مناقشة مسوّدة القانون التي طرحتها من أجل حظر البرقع وبقية أغطية الوجه في الأماكن العامة.
وقد علّق النواب مشاركتها في المجلس لبقية اليوم. وفي غياب أي اعتذار، مرر النواب مقترحاً بإدانتها أمس، تضمن إحدى أقسى العقوبات ضد نائب خلال العقود الأخيرة. وقد تم منعها من حضور جلسات مجلس الشيوخ لسبعة أيام متتالية.
وستنتهي جلسات مجلس الشيوخ بالنسبة للعام الجاري يوم الخميس القادم، وسوف يتواصل تعليق مشاركة هانسون عندما يستأنف البرلمان جلساته في فبراير القادم.
وقالت هانسون لاحقاً للصحفيين إن الناخبين هم من سيحكمون عليها في الانتخابات القادمة عام 2028، وليس زملاؤها في مجلس الشيوخ.
ومررت رئيسة التكتل الحكومي بمجلس الشيوخ بيني وونج، ماليزية المولد وغير المسلمة، مقترح الإدانة أمس.
وقالت إن هانسون من خلال ارتدائها البرقع «أهانت وشوهت عقيدة بأكملها» يتبناها نحو مليون أسترالي بين سكان البلاد البالغ عددهم 28 مليون نسمة.
Yesterday (Tuesday), an Australian senator who called for a ban on wearing the burqa was barred from entering Parliament for the rest of the year after wearing it in Parliament, in a move that sparked controversy, according to the Associated Press.
Pauline Hanson (71), the leader of the anti-Islam and anti-immigration One Nation Party, was accused of performing a stunt that showed "a lack of respect" on Monday when she entered the chamber wearing the burqa to protest the refusal of other members to discuss her proposed bill to ban the burqa and other face coverings in public places.
The members suspended her participation in the chamber for the rest of the day. In the absence of any apology, the members passed a motion to condemn her yesterday, which included one of the harshest penalties against a member in recent decades. She has been banned from attending Senate sessions for seven consecutive days.
The Senate sessions for this year will end next Thursday, and Hanson’s suspension will continue when Parliament resumes its sessions in February.
Hanson later told reporters that it would be the voters who judge her in the upcoming 2028 elections, not her colleagues in the Senate.
The leader of the government bloc in the Senate, Penny Wong, who is Malaysian-born and non-Muslim, passed the motion of condemnation yesterday.
She stated that Hanson, by wearing the burqa, "offended and distorted an entire belief system" embraced by about one million Australians among the country's 28 million residents.