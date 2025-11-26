في خطوة مفاجئة تعيد خلط أوراق الدبلوماسية الدولية، تراجع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب (الثلاثاء) عن الموعد النهائي الذي حدده سابقًا لأوكرانيا للموافقة على خطة السلام المدعومة من واشنطن بحلول يوم الخميس. ترمب، الذي بدا أكثر مرونة هذه المرة، قال بلهجة واثقة «الموعد النهائي بالنسبة لي هو عندما يُنجز الأمر»، هذا التصريح يعكس وفق مراقبين رغبة واشنطن في الحفاظ على زخم المفاوضات بدلًا من فرض جداول صارمة قد تعرقل التقدم.


وأضاف ترمب أن مفاوضيه يحققون تقدمًا ملموسًا في المحادثات مع كل من روسيا وأوكرانيا، مشيرًا إلى أن موسكو وافقت بالفعل على بعض التنازلات، في إشارة تُعد من أهم مخرجات الأسابيع الأخيرة.

وفي تحرك دبلوماسي لافت، أعلن ترمب أن مبعوثه ستيف ويتكوف سيتوجه إلى موسكو للقاء الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، على أن ينضم إليه أيضًا صهره ومستشاره جاريد كوشنر، في اجتماع قد يحمل ملامح المرحلة القادمة من المسار التفاوضي.