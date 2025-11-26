In a surprising move that reshuffles the cards of international diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump (on Tuesday) backtracked on the deadline he had previously set for Ukraine to approve the Washington-backed peace plan by Thursday. Trump, who appeared more flexible this time, confidently stated “the deadline for me is when the job is done,” this statement reflects, according to observers, Washington's desire to maintain the momentum of negotiations rather than impose strict timelines that could hinder progress.



Trump added that his negotiators are making tangible progress in talks with both Russia and Ukraine, noting that Moscow has already agreed to some concessions, which is considered one of the most significant outcomes of recent weeks.

In a notable diplomatic move, Trump announced that his envoy, Steve Witkoff, will head to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and will also be joined by his son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, in a meeting that may outline the next phase of the negotiation process.