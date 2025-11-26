في خطوة مفاجئة تعيد خلط أوراق الدبلوماسية الدولية، تراجع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب (الثلاثاء) عن الموعد النهائي الذي حدده سابقًا لأوكرانيا للموافقة على خطة السلام المدعومة من واشنطن بحلول يوم الخميس. ترمب، الذي بدا أكثر مرونة هذه المرة، قال بلهجة واثقة «الموعد النهائي بالنسبة لي هو عندما يُنجز الأمر»، هذا التصريح يعكس وفق مراقبين رغبة واشنطن في الحفاظ على زخم المفاوضات بدلًا من فرض جداول صارمة قد تعرقل التقدم.
وأضاف ترمب أن مفاوضيه يحققون تقدمًا ملموسًا في المحادثات مع كل من روسيا وأوكرانيا، مشيرًا إلى أن موسكو وافقت بالفعل على بعض التنازلات، في إشارة تُعد من أهم مخرجات الأسابيع الأخيرة.
وفي تحرك دبلوماسي لافت، أعلن ترمب أن مبعوثه ستيف ويتكوف سيتوجه إلى موسكو للقاء الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين، على أن ينضم إليه أيضًا صهره ومستشاره جاريد كوشنر، في اجتماع قد يحمل ملامح المرحلة القادمة من المسار التفاوضي.
In a surprising move that reshuffles the cards of international diplomacy, U.S. President Donald Trump (on Tuesday) backtracked on the deadline he had previously set for Ukraine to approve the Washington-backed peace plan by Thursday. Trump, who appeared more flexible this time, confidently stated “the deadline for me is when the job is done,” this statement reflects, according to observers, Washington's desire to maintain the momentum of negotiations rather than impose strict timelines that could hinder progress.
Trump added that his negotiators are making tangible progress in talks with both Russia and Ukraine, noting that Moscow has already agreed to some concessions, which is considered one of the most significant outcomes of recent weeks.
In a notable diplomatic move, Trump announced that his envoy, Steve Witkoff, will head to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and will also be joined by his son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, in a meeting that may outline the next phase of the negotiation process.