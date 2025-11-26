The Jordanian Public Security Directorate announced that a special security force raided a location in the Ramtha district yesterday evening (Tuesday) that was harboring two wanted brothers with extremist ideologies due to important investigative cases.

According to the Jordan News Agency "Petra," the security directorate indicated in a statement that as soon as the security force arrived at the site, the wanted individuals opened fire on them intensively, resulting in the injury of three members of the raiding force who were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

It confirmed that the rules of engagement were implemented, and the wanted individuals, who had fortified themselves in the location and used their mother inside as a human shield to prevent targeting, were killed. The security force managed to neutralize their mother and remove her without causing any harm.

The Public Security Directorate added that the site where the wanted individuals had fortified themselves was searched, and a collection of firearms and ammunition was seized.