أعلنت مديرية الأمن العام الأردني أنّ قوة أمنيّة خاصّة داهمت مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) موقعاً في لواء الرمثا كان يؤوي شقيقين مطلوبين من حملة الفكر التكفيري على إثر قضايا تحقيقية مهمة.

ووفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الأردنية «بترا»، أشارت مديرية الأمن في بيان إلى أنه وفور وصول القوة الأمنية إلى الموقع، بادر المطلوبان بإطلاق النار عليها بكثافة، ما أدّى إلى إصابة ثلاثة من أفراد القوّة المداهِمة الذين أسعفوا إلى المستشفى للعلاج.

وأكّدت أنه تم تنفيذ قواعد الاشتباك وقتل المطلوبين الخارجين عن القانون اللذين كانا قد تحصنا بالموقع واستخدما والدتهما بداخله كدرع بشري لمنع استهدافهما، وتمكنت القوة الأمنية من تحييد والدتهما وإبعادها دون إلحاق أي ضرر بها.

وأضافت مديرية الأمن العام أنّه تم تفتيش الموقع الذي تحصن به المطلوبان، وجرى ضبط مجموعة من الأسلحة النارية والعتاد.