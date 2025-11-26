في خضمّ دوّامة الشائعات التي تهزّ الأوساط السياسية في واشنطن، عاد «البيت الأبيض» ليكسر الصمت ويُطفئ جذوة الجدل المتصاعد. فبعد ساعات فقط من تداول تقارير إعلامية تفيد بأن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يفكّر في إقالة كاش باتل من منصبه الحساس كمدير لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (FBI)، جاء النفي الرسمي ليقلب المشهد ويثير تساؤلات جديدة حول ما يجري خلف الكواليس.
وبينت شبكة (إم.إس ناو) نقلاً عن 3 مصادر مطلعة في تقرير إلكتروني أن ترمب وكبار مساعديه يشعرون بإحباط متزايد إزاء العناوين الرئيسية غير المشجعة التي أثارها باتل.
وأشارت الشبكة المعروفة سابقاً باسم (إم.إس.إن.بي.سي) إلى أن ترمب وكبار مساعديه أكدوا لبعض الحلفاء أن الرئيس يبحث إقالة باتل، ويدرس تعيين آندرو بيلي، المسؤول الكبير في (إف.بي.آي)، ليحل محله.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولاين ليفيت على منصة «X» إن المسألة «مختلقة تماماً»، ونشرت صورة لترمب وباتل قالت إنها التُقطت في المكتب البيضاوي أمس (الثلاثاء).
وأضافت أن ترمب وباتل كانا في اجتماع وقت نشر التقرير، ليرد الرئيس عليه قائلاً وهو يضحك: «ماذا؟ هذا محض كذب. هيا يا كاش، لنلتقط صورة لنريهم أنك تقوم بعمل رائع!».
Amid the whirlwind of rumors shaking the political circles in Washington, the "White House" has returned to break the silence and extinguish the flames of the escalating controversy. Just hours after media reports circulated that President Donald Trump is considering firing Kash Patel from his sensitive position as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the official denial came to turn the scene upside down and raise new questions about what is happening behind the scenes.
MS Now reported, citing three informed sources in an electronic report, that Trump and his senior aides are feeling increasing frustration over the discouraging headlines raised by Patel.
The network, formerly known as MSNBC, indicated that Trump and his senior aides have assured some allies that the president is contemplating firing Patel and is considering appointing Andrew McCabe, a senior official at the FBI, to replace him.
White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated on the platform "X" that the matter is "completely fabricated," and posted a picture of Trump and Patel that she claimed was taken in the Oval Office yesterday (Tuesday).
She added that Trump and Patel were in a meeting at the time the report was published, with the president responding while laughing: "What? This is pure nonsense. Come on, Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job!"