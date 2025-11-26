في خضمّ دوّامة الشائعات التي تهزّ الأوساط السياسية في واشنطن، عاد «البيت الأبيض» ليكسر الصمت ويُطفئ جذوة الجدل المتصاعد. فبعد ساعات فقط من تداول تقارير إعلامية تفيد بأن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يفكّر في إقالة كاش باتل من منصبه الحساس كمدير لمكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (FBI)، جاء النفي الرسمي ليقلب المشهد ويثير تساؤلات جديدة حول ما يجري خلف الكواليس.

وبينت شبكة (إم.إس ناو) نقلاً عن 3 مصادر مطلعة في تقرير إلكتروني أن ترمب وكبار مساعديه يشعرون بإحباط متزايد إزاء العناوين الرئيسية غير المشجعة التي أثارها باتل.

وأشارت الشبكة المعروفة سابقاً باسم (إم.إس.إن.بي.سي) إلى أن ترمب وكبار مساعديه أكدوا لبعض الحلفاء أن الرئيس يبحث إقالة باتل، ويدرس تعيين آندرو بيلي، المسؤول الكبير في (إف.بي.آي)، ليحل محله.

وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولاين ليفيت على منصة «X» إن المسألة «مختلقة تماماً»، ونشرت صورة لترمب وباتل قالت إنها التُقطت في المكتب البيضاوي أمس (الثلاثاء).

وأضافت أن ترمب وباتل كانا في اجتماع وقت نشر التقرير، ليرد الرئيس عليه قائلاً وهو يضحك: «ماذا؟ هذا محض كذب. هيا يا كاش، لنلتقط صورة لنريهم أنك تقوم بعمل رائع!».