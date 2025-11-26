Amid the whirlwind of rumors shaking the political circles in Washington, the "White House" has returned to break the silence and extinguish the flames of the escalating controversy. Just hours after media reports circulated that President Donald Trump is considering firing Kash Patel from his sensitive position as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the official denial came to turn the scene upside down and raise new questions about what is happening behind the scenes.

MS Now reported, citing three informed sources in an electronic report, that Trump and his senior aides are feeling increasing frustration over the discouraging headlines raised by Patel.

The network, formerly known as MSNBC, indicated that Trump and his senior aides have assured some allies that the president is contemplating firing Patel and is considering appointing Andrew McCabe, a senior official at the FBI, to replace him.

White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated on the platform "X" that the matter is "completely fabricated," and posted a picture of Trump and Patel that she claimed was taken in the Oval Office yesterday (Tuesday).

She added that Trump and Patel were in a meeting at the time the report was published, with the president responding while laughing: "What? This is pure nonsense. Come on, Kash, let’s take a picture to show them you’re doing a great job!"