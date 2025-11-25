أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء)، عن إصداره توجيهات لمبعوثه الخاص ستيف ويتكوف للقاء الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين في موسكو.


وكتب ترمب على منصته «تروث سوشال»: «وجّهتُ مبعوثي الخاص ستيف ويتكوف للقاء الرئيس بوتين في موسكو، وفي الوقت نفسه سيجتمع وزير الجيش دان دريسكول مع الجانب الأوكراني».


وقال ترمب: «سيتم إطلاعي على جميع التطورات من قبل هؤلاء، إلى جانب نائب الرئيس جاي دي فانس، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، ووزير الحرب بيت هيغسِث، ورئيسة موظفي البيت الأبيض سوزي وايلز»، مضيفاً: «أتطلع إلى الاجتماع قريباً مع الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي والرئيس بوتين، لكن فقط عندما تكون الصفقة لإنهاء هذه الحرب منتهية أو في مراحلها الأخيرة».


وأعرب ترمب عن أمله بتحقيق السلام في أقرب وقت ممكن، موضحاً أنه على مدى الأسبوع الماضي، حقق فريقه تقدماً كبيراً في ما يتعلق بإنهاء الحرب بين روسيا وأوكرانيا «الحرب التي ما كانت لتندلع مطلقاً لو كنتُ رئيساً».


وأشار إلى أنه جرى تنقيح خطة السلام الأصلية من 28 نقطة، التي صاغتها الولايات المتحدة، بعد تلقّي ملاحظات إضافية من الجانبين، ولم يتبقَّ سوى عدد قليل من نقاط الخلاف، والوصول إلى الصيغة النهائية لهذه الخطة.


وكان ترمب قد قال في وقت سابق اليوم، إن العالم بات قريباً جداً من إعلان اتفاق بشأن الحرب الأوكرانية الروسية.