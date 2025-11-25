U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Tuesday) that he has issued directives for his special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.



Trump wrote on his platform "Truth Social": "I have directed my special envoy Steve Witkoff to meet with President Putin in Moscow, and at the same time, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll will meet with the Ukrainian side."



Trump said: "I will be briefed on all developments by these individuals, along with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Suzy Wiles," adding: "I look forward to meeting soon with President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Putin, but only when the deal to end this war is completed or in its final stages."



Trump expressed hope for achieving peace as soon as possible, explaining that over the past week, his team has made significant progress regarding ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, "a war that would never have happened if I were President."



He noted that the original 28-point peace plan, drafted by the United States, has been revised after receiving additional feedback from both sides, with only a few points of contention remaining before reaching the final version of this plan.



Earlier today, Trump stated that the world is very close to announcing an agreement regarding the Ukrainian-Russian war.