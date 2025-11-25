After hours of "White House" confirmations of significant progress, U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Tuesday) that the world is very close to announcing an agreement regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war.



Trump stated in a comment at the White House: "It's not easy, but I believe we are very close to reaching an agreement; we will see."



The White House spokesperson, Caroline Levitt, had confirmed earlier today that the United States made tremendous progress last week towards reaching a peace agreement by bringing Ukraine and Russia to the negotiating table, explaining that there are some minor details that are not difficult to resolve that need to be settled.



She indicated that these details will require further discussions between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.



For his part, a U.S. official confirmed that Ukraine agreed to the terms of the amended draft peace agreement, clarifying to ABC News that "there are some small details that need to be resolved."



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that Kyiv is ready to move forward with a U.S.-backed peace agreement and is prepared to discuss sensitive points with his American counterpart in talks he said should include European allies, urging European leaders to "establish a framework for deploying a reassurance force in Ukraine and continue supporting Kyiv as long as Moscow shows no willingness to end its war."



In contrast, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirmed that his country has not received the revised plan but hinted at the possibility of rejecting it if it does not respect the spirit of the U.S.-Russian talks that took place last August in Alaska.



Lavrov said: "If what was agreed upon during the Alaska summit is obscured, the situation will be completely different," in a threat of rejection.



A knowledgeable source revealed that the updated agreement does not include a cap on the Ukrainian army (the first version stipulated reducing the army to 600,000), and that the clause "amnesty for crimes committed during the Russian-Ukrainian war will not be included in the new version of the peace proposal."