بعد ساعات من تأكيدات «البيت الأبيض» بوجود تقدم كبير، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الثلاثاء) أن العالم بات قريباً جداً من إعلان اتفاق بشأن الحرب الأوكرانية الروسية.


وقال ترمب في تصريح بالبيت الأبيض: «الأمر ليس سهلاً، لكن أعتقد أننا قريبون جداً من التوصل إلى اتفاق، سنرى».


وكانت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفيت قد أكدت في وقت سابق اليوم إحراز الولايات المتحدة خلال الأسبوع الماضي تقدماً هائلاً نحو التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام، من خلال جمع أوكرانيا وروسيا على طاولة المفاوضات، موضحة أن هناك بعض التفاصيل الدقيقة غير المستعصية على الحل يجب تسويتها.


وأشارت إلى أن تلك التفاصيل ستتطلب مزيداً من المحادثات بين أوكرانيا وروسيا والولايات المتحدة.


بدوره، أكد مسؤول أمريكي أن أوكرانيا وافقت على شروط اتفاق مسودة السلام المعدلة، موضحاً لشبكة «أيه بي سي نيوز» أن «هناك بعض التفاصيل الصغيرة التي تتعين تسويتها».


من جهته، أكد الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، أن كييف مستعدة للمضي قدماً في اتفاق سلام تدعمه الولايات المتحدة، وأنه على استعداد لمناقشة النقاط الحساسة مع نظيره الأمريكي في محادثات قال إنها يجب أن تشمل الحلفاء الأوروبيين، مطالباً الزعماء الأوروبيين بـ«وضع إطار عمل لنشر قوة طمأنة في أوكرانيا، ومواصلة دعم كييف ما دامت موسكو لا تُبدي استعداداً لإنهاء حربها».


بالمقابل، أكد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف أن بلاده لم تتلقَّ الخطة المنقحة، لكنه ألمح إلى احتمال رفضها إن لم تراعِ روح المباحثات الأمريكية الروسية التي جرت في أغسطس الماضي في ألاسكا.


وقال لافروف: «إذا تم طمس ما اتُفق عليه خلال قمة ألاسكا فسيختلف الوضع تماماً»، في تهديد بالرفض.


وكان مصدر مطلع قد كشف أن الاتفاقية المحدثة لا تتضمن حداً أقصى للجيش الأوكراني (النسخة الأولى نصت على تقليص عدد الجيش إلى 600 ألف)، وأن بند «العفو عن الجرائم المرتكبة خلال الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية لن يدرج في النسخة الجديدة من مقترح السلام».