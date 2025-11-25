Egyptian media revealed today (Tuesday) that a meeting took place in Cairo, bringing together delegations from the mediating countries in the Gaza agreement (Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey), to discuss the second phase of the agreement.



The "Cairo News" channel reported that the meeting included the heads of the Egyptian and Turkish intelligence services, along with the Prime Minister of Qatar, and discussed ways to intensify joint efforts in cooperation with the United States to successfully implement the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.



Earlier today, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi announced that Egypt intends to host an international conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, explaining that Egypt continues its efforts with all parties to implement the agreement to end the war in the Gaza Strip and to solidify the ceasefire.



El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of stopping the practices committed against Palestinians in the West Bank, stressing the importance of the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.



The ceasefire began on October 10th, despite the Israeli army continuing its attacks from time to time and seeking to expand its presence beyond the yellow line it withdrew to after the agreement, by advancing into the eastern area of Gaza City and changing the positions of the yellow markers, expanding the area it controls by 300 meters in the streets of Shaaf, Nazaz, and Baghdad.

On the other hand, a leader in Hamas stated that the movement has lodged a protest with the mediators regarding the Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, explaining that the movement has presented proposals to the mediators to overcome the current crisis and ensure the continuity of the existing understandings. He pointed out that progress towards the second phase of the Gaza agreement is linked to Israel's commitment to the ceasefire, indicating that the movement insists on implementing the terms of the agreement as agreed upon with the mediators.