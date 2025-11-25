كشفت وسائل إعلام مصرية اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن اجتمع في القاهرة ضم وفوداً من الدول الوسيطة في اتفاق غزة (مصر وقطر وتركيا)، لمناقشة المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق.


وذكرت قناة «القاهرة الإخبارية» أن الاجتماع ضم رئيسي المخابرات المصرية والتركية إلى جانب رئيس وزراء قطر، وبحث في سبل تكثيف الجهود المشتركة بالتعاون مع الولايات المتحدة لإنجاح تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار بين إسرائيل وحماس.


وكان الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي قد أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم، أن مصر تعتزم استضافة مؤتمر دولي حول التعافي المبكر وإعادة الإعمار في غزة، موضحاً أن مصر تواصل جهودها مع كافة الأطراف لتنفيذ اتفاق وقف الحرب في قطاع غزة وتثبيت وقف إطلاق النار.


وشدد السيسي على ضرورة وقف الممارسات التي ترتكب ضد الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية، مؤكداً على أهمية تدفق المساعدات الإنسانية إلى قطاع غزة.


وبدأ وقف إطلاق النار في العاشر من أكتوبر الماضي، رغم أن الجيش الإسرائيلي يواصل هجماته بين فترة وأخرى ويسعى إلى توسيع تواجده متجاوزاً الخط الأصفر الذي انسحب إليه عقب الاتفاق، عبر التوغل في المنطقة الشرقية في مدينة غزة وتغيير أماكن تموضع العلامات الصفراء، بتوسيع المنطقة التي يسيطر عليها بمسافة 300 متر في شوارع الشعف والنزاز وبغداد

من جهة أخرى، قال قيادي في حركة حماس إن الحركة قدّمت احتجاجاً للوسطاء بشأن الخروقات الإسرائيلية لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة، موضحاً أن الحركة قدّمت للوسطاء مقترحات لتجاوز الأزمة الحالية وضمان استمرارية التفاهمات القائمة. وأشار إلى أن التقدم نحو المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق غزة مرتبط بالتزام إسرائيل بوقف النار، مبيناً أن الحركة تتمسك بتنفيذ بنود الاتفاق كما جرى التفاهم عليها مع الوسطاء.