The spokesperson and member of the European Commission responsible for humanitarian affairs and crisis management, Haja Lahbib, today (Tuesday) accused the Rapid Support Forces of preventing relief teams from entering the city of El Fasher, emphasizing during a speech before the European Parliament that the Commission has no information about the fate of around 160,000 Sudanese trapped in the city of El Fasher.



Haja Lahbib stated: "The Rapid Support Forces' prevention of relief teams from entering the city of El Fasher exacerbates the humanitarian situation and hinders the emergency response in the region," explaining that Sudan is currently experiencing the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.



She added: "The European Commission is closely monitoring the situation and continues to work with international partners to secure the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians."



Reports of human rights violations continue to emerge, including mass killings, ethnic violence, abductions, and assaults, confirming that the killings are occurring on an ethnic basis.



Amnesty International accused the Rapid Support Forces of committing war crimes against civilians in Sudan, particularly in El Fasher, despite the Rapid Support Forces repeatedly asserting that they have opened an investigation into the crimes.



The leader of the "Rapid Support Forces," Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemedti," acknowledged that there have been abuses in El Fasher, confirming the formation of investigative committees.



Out of 18 states across the country, the "Rapid Support Forces" currently control all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under the army's control, which dominates most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center, including the capital, Khartoum.