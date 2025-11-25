اتهمت المتحدثة وعضو المفوضية الأوروبية والمسؤولة عن الشؤون الإنسانية وإدارة الأزمات حجا لحبيب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، قوات الدعم السريع بمنع دخول طواقم الإغاثة إلى مدينة الفاشر، مؤكدة خلال كلمة أمام البرلمان الأوروبي أن المفوضية لا تملك أي معلومات عن مصير نحو 160 ألف سوداني محاصرين في مدينة الفاشر.
وقالت لحبيب: منع قوات الدعم السريع دخول طواقم الإغاثة إلى مدينة الفاشر يفاقم الوضع الإنساني ويعرقل الاستجابة الطارئة في المنطقة، موضحة أن السودان يشهد حالياً أسوأ كارثة إنسانية في العالم.
وأضافت: المفوضية الأوروبية تتابع الوضع عن كثب وتواصل العمل مع الشركاء الدوليين لتأمين وصول المساعدات الإنسانية إلى المدنيين.
وتتوالى تقارير حقوقية عن عمليات قتل جماعي وعنف عرقي وخطف واعتداءات، مؤكدة أن القتل يتم على أساس عرقي.
واتهمت منظمة العفو الدولية قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب جرائم حرب ضد المدنيين في السودان ولا سيما في الفاشر، رغم أن قوات الدعم السريع تؤكد مراراً أنها فتحت تحقيق بالجرائم.
وأقر قائد «الدعم السريع» محمد حمدان دقلو الملقب بـ«حميدتي» بحدوث تجاوزات في الفاشر، مؤكداً تشكيل لجان تحقيق.
ومن أصل 18 ولاية بعموم البلاد، تسيطر «قوات الدعم السريع» حالياً على جميع ولايات إقليم دارفور الخمس غرباً، عدا بعض الأجزاء الشمالية من ولاية شمال دارفور التي لا تزال في قبضة الجيش، الذي يسيطر على معظم مناطق الولايات الـ13 المتبقية في الجنوب والشمال والشرق والوسط، بينها العاصمة الخرطوم.
The spokesperson and member of the European Commission responsible for humanitarian affairs and crisis management, Haja Lahbib, today (Tuesday) accused the Rapid Support Forces of preventing relief teams from entering the city of El Fasher, emphasizing during a speech before the European Parliament that the Commission has no information about the fate of around 160,000 Sudanese trapped in the city of El Fasher.
Haja Lahbib stated: "The Rapid Support Forces' prevention of relief teams from entering the city of El Fasher exacerbates the humanitarian situation and hinders the emergency response in the region," explaining that Sudan is currently experiencing the worst humanitarian disaster in the world.
She added: "The European Commission is closely monitoring the situation and continues to work with international partners to secure the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians."
Reports of human rights violations continue to emerge, including mass killings, ethnic violence, abductions, and assaults, confirming that the killings are occurring on an ethnic basis.
Amnesty International accused the Rapid Support Forces of committing war crimes against civilians in Sudan, particularly in El Fasher, despite the Rapid Support Forces repeatedly asserting that they have opened an investigation into the crimes.
The leader of the "Rapid Support Forces," Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as "Hemedti," acknowledged that there have been abuses in El Fasher, confirming the formation of investigative committees.
Out of 18 states across the country, the "Rapid Support Forces" currently control all five states of the Darfur region in the west, except for some northern parts of North Darfur that remain under the army's control, which dominates most areas of the remaining 13 states in the south, north, east, and center, including the capital, Khartoum.