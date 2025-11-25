اتهمت المتحدثة وعضو المفوضية الأوروبية والمسؤولة عن الشؤون الإنسانية وإدارة الأزمات حجا لحبيب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، قوات الدعم السريع بمنع دخول طواقم الإغاثة إلى مدينة الفاشر، مؤكدة خلال كلمة أمام البرلمان الأوروبي أن المفوضية لا تملك أي معلومات عن مصير نحو 160 ألف سوداني محاصرين في مدينة الفاشر.


وقالت لحبيب: منع قوات الدعم السريع دخول طواقم الإغاثة إلى مدينة الفاشر يفاقم الوضع الإنساني ويعرقل الاستجابة الطارئة في المنطقة، موضحة أن السودان يشهد حالياً أسوأ كارثة إنسانية في العالم.


وأضافت: المفوضية الأوروبية تتابع الوضع عن كثب وتواصل العمل مع الشركاء الدوليين لتأمين وصول المساعدات الإنسانية إلى المدنيين.


وتتوالى تقارير حقوقية عن عمليات قتل جماعي وعنف عرقي وخطف واعتداءات، مؤكدة أن القتل يتم على أساس عرقي.


واتهمت منظمة العفو الدولية قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب جرائم حرب ضد المدنيين في السودان ولا سيما في الفاشر، رغم أن قوات الدعم السريع تؤكد مراراً أنها فتحت تحقيق بالجرائم.


وأقر قائد «الدعم السريع» محمد حمدان دقلو الملقب بـ«حميدتي» بحدوث تجاوزات في الفاشر، مؤكداً تشكيل لجان تحقيق.


ومن أصل 18 ولاية بعموم البلاد، تسيطر «قوات الدعم السريع» حالياً على جميع ولايات إقليم دارفور الخمس غرباً، عدا بعض الأجزاء الشمالية من ولاية شمال دارفور التي لا تزال في قبضة الجيش، الذي يسيطر على معظم مناطق الولايات الـ13 المتبقية في الجنوب والشمال والشرق والوسط، بينها العاصمة الخرطوم.