كشفت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية (YWEF) عن تصاعد غير مسبوق في الجرائم التي طالت المرأة اليمنية من قبل الحوثي، في ظل غياب الحماية القانونية والانتهاكات المستمرة للقانون الدولي الإنساني، موضحة في تقرير لها وقوع أكثر من 40,000 انتهاك مباشر ضد المرأة.


وأوضحت المؤسسة أن الجرائم ضد المرأة في الفترة من العام 2015 وحتى نوفمبر 2025، توزعت بين القتل، الاعتقال، القنص، التفجيرات، القصف العشوائي، العنف الجسدي، الاغتصاب، النزوح، التجويع، الفصل الوظيفي، والإحلال الوظيفي.


جرائم الخطف ضد النساء


وأفادت المؤسسة أن النساء والفتيات في اليمن تعرضن لـ 1901 جريمة اعتقال وخطف، مبينة أن الأحصائية شملت الإخفاء القسري والتعذيب والمعاملة اللا إنسانية.


وأشارت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة أن فريقها رصد 2940 اعتقالاً إضافياً للنساء من بينها 39 امرأة صدرت بحقهن أحكام تضمنت الإعدام، السجن، المصادرة والغرامات المالية، كما أن 2720 امرأة قُتلن نتيجة القصف العشوائي بالصواريخ والقذائف والأسلحة الثقيلة و 375 امرأة سقطن ضحايا لعمليات القنص المباشر.


الألغام تفتك بالنساء


وذكر التقرير أن 605 امرأة تضررن بسبب الألغام الأرضية والعبوات الناسفة التي زرعها الحوثي بشكل عشوائي، لافتاً إلى أن الفريق سجل 169 جريمة قتل لأقارب من النساء والفتيات حتى الدرجة الرابعة، في نمط عنف أسري ذو طابع عقائدي مدفوع بالتحريض.


وافصح التقرير عن رصد 42 جريمة اغتصاب موثّقة داخل أماكن الاحتجاز أو خلال المداهمات والنزوح، مبيناً أن ما يقارب 4 ملايين نازح خلال تلك الفترة شكلت النساء نصفهم تقريباً، و أن 9.6 مليون امرأة وفتاة دخلن ضمن نطاق الجوع والمعاناة الناجمة عن انعدام الخدمات نتيجة سياسات التجويع والحصار.


وأفاد التقرير أن 16451 امرأة تعرضن للفصل التعسفي من الوظائف العامة، بينما تم استبعاد 14800 امرأة بشكل تعسفي عبر مزاعم الإحلال الوظيفي استبدلت فيها الموظفات بعناصر موالية للحوثي.


مطالبات بحماية المرأة


ولفتت مؤسسة تمكين أن هذه الأرقام لا تمثل سوى جزء من الانتهاكات الفعلية، نظرًا لصعوبة الوصول إلى العديد من المناطق، مؤكدة أن العنف المرتكب ضد النساء يجري ضمن سياسة ممنهجة تهدف إلى ترهيب المجتمع، وإضعاف دور المرأة، وتغيير البنية الإدارية والاجتماعية للدولة.


ودعت المؤسسة في اليوم الدولي لمناهضة العنف ضد النساء الذي يصادف لـ25 من نوفمبر الجاري، الأممَ المتحدة والمجتمعَ الدولي إلى تشكيل لجنة دولية مستقلة للتحقيق في الجرائم المرتكبة ضد النساء، وفرض عقوبات على القيادات الحوثية المتورطة في الانتهاكات.


وطالبت المؤسسة بحماية النساء والفتيات ورفع القيود المفروضة على التنقل والعمل، ودعم برامج التمكين والحماية وتوفير خدمات الدعم النفسي والقانوني للضحايا، مشددة على ضرورة تفعيل برامج الرصد والتوثيق الوطنية والعمل على تحقيق العدالة وعدم الإفلات من العقاب.