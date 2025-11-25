The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation (YWEF) has revealed an unprecedented rise in crimes against Yemeni women by the Houthis, in light of the absence of legal protection and the ongoing violations of international humanitarian law, stating in its report that more than 40,000 direct violations against women have occurred.



The foundation clarified that crimes against women from 2015 to November 2025 included murder, detention, sniping, bombings, indiscriminate shelling, physical violence, rape, displacement, starvation, wrongful termination, and job replacement.



Kidnapping Crimes Against Women



The foundation reported that women and girls in Yemen have been subjected to 1,901 cases of detention and kidnapping, indicating that the statistics included enforced disappearances, torture, and inhumane treatment.



The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation noted that its team recorded an additional 2,940 detentions of women, among which 39 women were sentenced to death, imprisonment, confiscation, and financial fines. Additionally, 2,720 women were killed as a result of indiscriminate shelling with rockets, shells, and heavy weapons, and 375 women fell victim to direct sniper operations.



Landmines Devastate Women



The report stated that 605 women were harmed due to landmines and explosive devices that the Houthis randomly planted, pointing out that the team recorded 169 murders of relatives of women and girls up to the fourth degree, in a pattern of domestic violence driven by ideological incitement.



The report revealed the documentation of 42 cases of rape within detention facilities or during raids and displacement, indicating that nearly 4 million displaced individuals during that period included women making up almost half of that number, and that 9.6 million women and girls fell within the scope of hunger and suffering resulting from the lack of services due to starvation and siege policies.



The report stated that 16,451 women were subjected to arbitrary dismissal from public jobs, while 14,800 women were arbitrarily excluded under claims of job replacement, where female employees were replaced by individuals loyal to the Houthis.



Calls for Women's Protection



The Empowerment Foundation pointed out that these figures represent only a part of the actual violations, due to the difficulty of accessing many areas, emphasizing that the violence committed against women occurs within a systematic policy aimed at intimidating society, weakening the role of women, and altering the administrative and social structure of the state.



The foundation called on the United Nations and the international community to form an independent international committee to investigate the crimes committed against women and to impose sanctions on the Houthi leaders involved in the violations, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which falls on November 25.



The foundation demanded the protection of women and girls, lifting restrictions on movement and work, supporting empowerment and protection programs, and providing psychological and legal support services for victims, stressing the need to activate national monitoring and documentation programs and to work towards achieving justice and preventing impunity.