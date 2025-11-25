كشفت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة اليمنية (YWEF) عن تصاعد غير مسبوق في الجرائم التي طالت المرأة اليمنية من قبل الحوثي، في ظل غياب الحماية القانونية والانتهاكات المستمرة للقانون الدولي الإنساني، موضحة في تقرير لها وقوع أكثر من 40,000 انتهاك مباشر ضد المرأة.
وأوضحت المؤسسة أن الجرائم ضد المرأة في الفترة من العام 2015 وحتى نوفمبر 2025، توزعت بين القتل، الاعتقال، القنص، التفجيرات، القصف العشوائي، العنف الجسدي، الاغتصاب، النزوح، التجويع، الفصل الوظيفي، والإحلال الوظيفي.
جرائم الخطف ضد النساء
وأفادت المؤسسة أن النساء والفتيات في اليمن تعرضن لـ 1901 جريمة اعتقال وخطف، مبينة أن الأحصائية شملت الإخفاء القسري والتعذيب والمعاملة اللا إنسانية.
وأشارت مؤسسة تمكين المرأة أن فريقها رصد 2940 اعتقالاً إضافياً للنساء من بينها 39 امرأة صدرت بحقهن أحكام تضمنت الإعدام، السجن، المصادرة والغرامات المالية، كما أن 2720 امرأة قُتلن نتيجة القصف العشوائي بالصواريخ والقذائف والأسلحة الثقيلة و 375 امرأة سقطن ضحايا لعمليات القنص المباشر.
الألغام تفتك بالنساء
وذكر التقرير أن 605 امرأة تضررن بسبب الألغام الأرضية والعبوات الناسفة التي زرعها الحوثي بشكل عشوائي، لافتاً إلى أن الفريق سجل 169 جريمة قتل لأقارب من النساء والفتيات حتى الدرجة الرابعة، في نمط عنف أسري ذو طابع عقائدي مدفوع بالتحريض.
وافصح التقرير عن رصد 42 جريمة اغتصاب موثّقة داخل أماكن الاحتجاز أو خلال المداهمات والنزوح، مبيناً أن ما يقارب 4 ملايين نازح خلال تلك الفترة شكلت النساء نصفهم تقريباً، و أن 9.6 مليون امرأة وفتاة دخلن ضمن نطاق الجوع والمعاناة الناجمة عن انعدام الخدمات نتيجة سياسات التجويع والحصار.
وأفاد التقرير أن 16451 امرأة تعرضن للفصل التعسفي من الوظائف العامة، بينما تم استبعاد 14800 امرأة بشكل تعسفي عبر مزاعم الإحلال الوظيفي استبدلت فيها الموظفات بعناصر موالية للحوثي.
مطالبات بحماية المرأة
ولفتت مؤسسة تمكين أن هذه الأرقام لا تمثل سوى جزء من الانتهاكات الفعلية، نظرًا لصعوبة الوصول إلى العديد من المناطق، مؤكدة أن العنف المرتكب ضد النساء يجري ضمن سياسة ممنهجة تهدف إلى ترهيب المجتمع، وإضعاف دور المرأة، وتغيير البنية الإدارية والاجتماعية للدولة.
ودعت المؤسسة في اليوم الدولي لمناهضة العنف ضد النساء الذي يصادف لـ25 من نوفمبر الجاري، الأممَ المتحدة والمجتمعَ الدولي إلى تشكيل لجنة دولية مستقلة للتحقيق في الجرائم المرتكبة ضد النساء، وفرض عقوبات على القيادات الحوثية المتورطة في الانتهاكات.
وطالبت المؤسسة بحماية النساء والفتيات ورفع القيود المفروضة على التنقل والعمل، ودعم برامج التمكين والحماية وتوفير خدمات الدعم النفسي والقانوني للضحايا، مشددة على ضرورة تفعيل برامج الرصد والتوثيق الوطنية والعمل على تحقيق العدالة وعدم الإفلات من العقاب.
The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation (YWEF) has revealed an unprecedented rise in crimes against Yemeni women by the Houthis, in light of the absence of legal protection and the ongoing violations of international humanitarian law, stating in its report that more than 40,000 direct violations against women have occurred.
The foundation clarified that crimes against women from 2015 to November 2025 included murder, detention, sniping, bombings, indiscriminate shelling, physical violence, rape, displacement, starvation, wrongful termination, and job replacement.
Kidnapping Crimes Against Women
The foundation reported that women and girls in Yemen have been subjected to 1,901 cases of detention and kidnapping, indicating that the statistics included enforced disappearances, torture, and inhumane treatment.
The Yemeni Women's Empowerment Foundation noted that its team recorded an additional 2,940 detentions of women, among which 39 women were sentenced to death, imprisonment, confiscation, and financial fines. Additionally, 2,720 women were killed as a result of indiscriminate shelling with rockets, shells, and heavy weapons, and 375 women fell victim to direct sniper operations.
Landmines Devastate Women
The report stated that 605 women were harmed due to landmines and explosive devices that the Houthis randomly planted, pointing out that the team recorded 169 murders of relatives of women and girls up to the fourth degree, in a pattern of domestic violence driven by ideological incitement.
The report revealed the documentation of 42 cases of rape within detention facilities or during raids and displacement, indicating that nearly 4 million displaced individuals during that period included women making up almost half of that number, and that 9.6 million women and girls fell within the scope of hunger and suffering resulting from the lack of services due to starvation and siege policies.
The report stated that 16,451 women were subjected to arbitrary dismissal from public jobs, while 14,800 women were arbitrarily excluded under claims of job replacement, where female employees were replaced by individuals loyal to the Houthis.
Calls for Women's Protection
The Empowerment Foundation pointed out that these figures represent only a part of the actual violations, due to the difficulty of accessing many areas, emphasizing that the violence committed against women occurs within a systematic policy aimed at intimidating society, weakening the role of women, and altering the administrative and social structure of the state.
The foundation called on the United Nations and the international community to form an independent international committee to investigate the crimes committed against women and to impose sanctions on the Houthi leaders involved in the violations, coinciding with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, which falls on November 25.
The foundation demanded the protection of women and girls, lifting restrictions on movement and work, supporting empowerment and protection programs, and providing psychological and legal support services for victims, stressing the need to activate national monitoring and documentation programs and to work towards achieving justice and preventing impunity.