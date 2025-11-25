أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية اعتقال «خلية داعشية» في عفرين خططت لتنفيذ هجمات إرهابية. وأفادت في بيان على حسابها في منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن العملية الأمنية التي نفّذتها قيادة الأمن الداخلي في محافظة حلب، بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة، استهدفت خلايا «داعش» في منطقة عفرين شمال غربي المحافظة، وأسفرت عن اعتقال أفراد الخلية.


وأكدت الوزارة أن المعتقلين ثبت تورطهم في التخطيط لعمليات تهدد أمن المواطنين واستقرار المنطقة، وتمت مصادرة أسلحة متنوعة، وقذائف RPG، وقنابل يدوية، وعبوات وأحزمة ناسفة، إضافة إلى كميات كبيرة من الذخائر، ونشرت صورا تظهر تلك الأسلحة التي تم ضبطها. صور نشرتها وزارة الداخلية للمعتقلين من الدواعش.


وكانت أجهزة الأمن السورية أعلنت أمس (الإثنين)، القبض على خلية تابعة لتنظيم داعش في اللاذقية، خططت لأعمال إرهابية في الساحل السوري.


وبحسب وكالة «سانا» السورية للأنباء، فقد أكد قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة اللاذقية العميد عبدالعزيز هلال الأحمد، أنه تم خلال عملية أمنية محكمة في منطقة البدروسية بريف اللاذقية الشمالي، استهداف خلية تعد من أخطر خلايا «داعش» والقبض على أفرادها. الأسلحة المضبوطة مع الدواعش.


وعلى الرغم من انحسار قدرات تنظيم داعش الإرهابي، إلا أنه لا يزال نشطا عبر خلايا صغيرة في مناطق البادية، خصوصا في ريف حمص الشرقي ودير الزور، حيث نفذ سابقا هجمات متفرقة ضد قوات سورية الديمقراطية، واستهدف نقاطا عسكرية، ونفذت عمليات اغتيال. صور نشرتها وزارة الداخلية للمعتقلين من الدواعش.