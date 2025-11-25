The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of a "ISIS cell" in Afrin that planned to carry out terrorist attacks. It stated in a statement on its account on the "X" platform today (Tuesday) that the security operation carried out by the Internal Security Forces in Aleppo province, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Directorate, targeted ISIS cells in the Afrin area in the northwest of the province, resulting in the arrest of the cell members.



The ministry confirmed that the detainees were found to be involved in planning operations that threaten the security of citizens and the stability of the region, and various weapons, RPG shells, hand grenades, explosive devices, and belts were seized, in addition to large quantities of ammunition. It published photos showing the seized weapons.



Yesterday (Monday), Syrian security agencies announced the arrest of a cell affiliated with ISIS in Latakia, which had planned terrorist activities on the Syrian coast.



According to the Syrian news agency "SANA," the head of internal security in Latakia province, Major General Abdulaziz Hilal Al-Ahmad, confirmed that during a precise security operation in the Al-Badrousia area in northern Latakia, a cell considered one of the most dangerous ISIS cells was targeted and its members were arrested.



Despite the decline in the capabilities of the ISIS terrorist organization, it remains active through small cells in the desert areas, particularly in eastern Homs and Deir ez-Zor, where it has previously carried out sporadic attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces, targeted military points, and conducted assassination operations.