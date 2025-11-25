أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية اعتقال «خلية داعشية» في عفرين خططت لتنفيذ هجمات إرهابية. وأفادت في بيان على حسابها في منصة «إكس»، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن العملية الأمنية التي نفّذتها قيادة الأمن الداخلي في محافظة حلب، بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة، استهدفت خلايا «داعش» في منطقة عفرين شمال غربي المحافظة، وأسفرت عن اعتقال أفراد الخلية.
وأكدت الوزارة أن المعتقلين ثبت تورطهم في التخطيط لعمليات تهدد أمن المواطنين واستقرار المنطقة، وتمت مصادرة أسلحة متنوعة، وقذائف RPG، وقنابل يدوية، وعبوات وأحزمة ناسفة، إضافة إلى كميات كبيرة من الذخائر، ونشرت صورا تظهر تلك الأسلحة التي تم ضبطها.
وكانت أجهزة الأمن السورية أعلنت أمس (الإثنين)، القبض على خلية تابعة لتنظيم داعش في اللاذقية، خططت لأعمال إرهابية في الساحل السوري.
وبحسب وكالة «سانا» السورية للأنباء، فقد أكد قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة اللاذقية العميد عبدالعزيز هلال الأحمد، أنه تم خلال عملية أمنية محكمة في منطقة البدروسية بريف اللاذقية الشمالي، استهداف خلية تعد من أخطر خلايا «داعش» والقبض على أفرادها.
وعلى الرغم من انحسار قدرات تنظيم داعش الإرهابي، إلا أنه لا يزال نشطا عبر خلايا صغيرة في مناطق البادية، خصوصا في ريف حمص الشرقي ودير الزور، حيث نفذ سابقا هجمات متفرقة ضد قوات سورية الديمقراطية، واستهدف نقاطا عسكرية، ونفذت عمليات اغتيال.
The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced the arrest of a "ISIS cell" in Afrin that planned to carry out terrorist attacks. It stated in a statement on its account on the "X" platform today (Tuesday) that the security operation carried out by the Internal Security Forces in Aleppo province, in cooperation with the General Intelligence Directorate, targeted ISIS cells in the Afrin area in the northwest of the province, resulting in the arrest of the cell members.
The ministry confirmed that the detainees were found to be involved in planning operations that threaten the security of citizens and the stability of the region, and various weapons, RPG shells, hand grenades, explosive devices, and belts were seized, in addition to large quantities of ammunition. It published photos showing the seized weapons.
Yesterday (Monday), Syrian security agencies announced the arrest of a cell affiliated with ISIS in Latakia, which had planned terrorist activities on the Syrian coast.
According to the Syrian news agency "SANA," the head of internal security in Latakia province, Major General Abdulaziz Hilal Al-Ahmad, confirmed that during a precise security operation in the Al-Badrousia area in northern Latakia, a cell considered one of the most dangerous ISIS cells was targeted and its members were arrested.
Despite the decline in the capabilities of the ISIS terrorist organization, it remains active through small cells in the desert areas, particularly in eastern Homs and Deir ez-Zor, where it has previously carried out sporadic attacks against the Syrian Democratic Forces, targeted military points, and conducted assassination operations.