بالتعاون مع مديرية مكافحة المخدرات بالسعودية، تمكن مكتب مكافحة المخدرات المركزي في وحدة الشرطة القضائية في لبنان، من ضبط سيارة كانت مشحونة في سفينة قادمة بحراً من أوروبا إلى لبنان.


وأفادت وزارة الداخلية اللبنانية أنه وبناء على التعاون وتبادل المعلومات مع المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات في المملكة العربية السعودية، ضبط مكتب مكافحة المخدرات المركزي في وحدة الشرطة القضائية في لبنان سيارة من نوع «Renault Scenic» سوداء قادمة بحراً من إحدى الدول الأوروبية، تبيّن أنها تحتوي على مخدّرات موضّبة بطريقة احترافية داخل هيكلها، بلغت زنتها 17,45 كجم من الكوكايين و11,2 كجم من الـ«Ecstasy».


وأضافت: نتيجة للاستقصاءات والمتابعة الحثيثة، نفذت قوة من المجموعة الخاصة عملية نوعية تم خلالها توقيف الرأس المدبّر للشبكة، ويدعى: (م. د) من (مواليد عام 1987، لبناني)، كما تم توقيف شريكه: (م. م) (لبناني) أيضاً، وفي سياق التحقيق، تم تحديد هوية شريك ثالث لهما، وهو: (م. ح) من (مواليد عام 1979، لبناني)، وجرى تعميم بلاغ بحث وتحرٍ بحقه.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن التحقيق جارٍ بإشراف القضاء المختص، والعمل مستمر لتوقيف باقي المتورطين.


وأشادت وزارة الداخلية اللبنانية بالتعاون الأمني القائم مع وزارة الداخلية في المملكة العربية السعودية الذي أدى إلى إحباط محاولة إدخال كمية من المخدرات إلى لبنان، وذلك ضمن الاستراتيجية التي وضعتها الوزارة لمكافحة المخدرات.


وشدّدت على أن هذه العملية تؤكد التزام لبنان الثابت بالتصدي لكل محاولات التهريب، ورفض استخدام أراضيه كنقطة عبور أو منصة للإضرار بمصالحه وعلاقاته مع الدول الشقيقة.


وختمت: «كل التقدير للجهود الاحترافية التي قامت بها المديرية العامة لقوى الأمن الداخلي ولعناصرها، لالتزامهم وكفاءتهم ومثابرتهم على تنفيذ المهمات الدقيقة، رغم كل التحديات».