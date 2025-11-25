In cooperation with the Directorate for Drug Control in Saudi Arabia, the Central Drug Control Office in the Judicial Police Unit in Lebanon managed to seize a car that was loaded on a ship coming by sea from Europe to Lebanon.



The Lebanese Ministry of Interior reported that based on the cooperation and exchange of information with the General Directorate for Drug Control in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Central Drug Control Office in the Judicial Police Unit in Lebanon seized a black "Renault Scenic" car coming by sea from one of the European countries, which was found to contain drugs professionally packaged within its structure, weighing 17.45 kg of cocaine and 11.2 kg of Ecstasy.



It added: As a result of investigations and diligent follow-up, a special forces unit carried out a qualitative operation during which the mastermind of the network, identified as (M. D) (born in 1987, Lebanese), was arrested, along with his partner: (M. M) (also Lebanese). In the course of the investigation, the identity of a third partner was identified, named (M. H) (born in 1979, Lebanese), and a search and investigation notice was issued against him.



The ministry indicated that the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the competent judiciary, and efforts are continuing to arrest the remaining involved parties.



The Lebanese Ministry of Interior praised the existing security cooperation with the Ministry of Interior in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which led to thwarting an attempt to smuggle a quantity of drugs into Lebanon, as part of the strategy established by the ministry to combat drugs.



It emphasized that this operation reaffirms Lebanon's steadfast commitment to confronting all smuggling attempts and rejecting the use of its territory as a transit point or platform to harm its interests and relations with brotherly countries.



It concluded: "All appreciation for the professional efforts made by the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces and its personnel, for their commitment, competence, and perseverance in carrying out precise missions, despite all challenges."