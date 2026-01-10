في خطوة قال إنها ضرورية لمنع أي إجراءات قضائية قد تمس هذه الأموال، ولضمان استمرار الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق الاستقرار السياسي والاقتصادي في كاراكاس، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (السبت)، حالة طوارئ وطنية لحماية أموال الحكومة الفنزويلية المحتجزة في الولايات المتحدة.


وأصدر ترمب أمراً تنفيذياً أعلن بموجبه «حالة طوارئ وطنية»، موضحاً أن الهدف هو حماية أموال الحكومة الفنزويلية المودعة أو المحتجزة لدى الولايات المتحدة.


كلف فريقاً للإشراف على الأموال


وأشار إلى أن أي إجراءات قضائية قد تُفرض على هذه الأموال تشكل تهديداً غير عادي، واستثنائياً للأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية الأمريكية.


وكلف الأمر التنفيذي وزير الخزانة الأمريكي، بالتنسيق مع وزراء الخارجية والطاقة والعدل، بالإشراف على إدارة هذه الأموال، وتحديد آليات التعامل معها، إضافة إلى الدفاع عن حصانتها السيادية أمام أي إجراءات قضائية داخل الولايات المتحدة أو خارجها.


ووفقاً للأمر التنفيذي فإن هذه الأموال من العائدات المدفوعة أو المحتجزة في حسابات تابعة لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية نيابةً عن حكومة فنزويلا أو مؤسساتها، بما في ذلك البنك المركزي الفنزويلي وشركة النفط الوطنية (بتروليوس دي فنزويلا)، والناتجة عن بيع الموارد الطبيعية أو مواد تخفيف النفط الثقيل.


وذكر الأمر التنفيذي أن فرض حجوزات أو دعاوى قضائية على ما يُعرف بـ«أموال ودائع الحكومة الأجنبية» سيُلحق ضرراً مباشراً بالجهود الأمريكية الرامية إلى تحقيق الاستقرار الاقتصادي والسياسي في فنزويلا.


وحذر من أن فشل هذه الجهود سيقوّض أهدافاً رئيسية، من بينها الحد من تدفق الهجرة غير النظامية والمخدرات، وحماية المصالح الأمريكية من أطراف وصفها بـ«الخبيثة»، إضافة إلى دعم السلام والاستقرار في فنزويلا ونصف الكرة الغربي.


حظر إخضاع الأموال للاحتجاز


وبموجب القرار، يُحظر كلياً إخضاع هذه الأموال لأي حجز أو تنفيذ أو مصادرة أو أي إجراء قضائي آخر، وتُعد أي محاولة من هذا النوع «باطلة ولاغية»، كما يمنع نقل هذه الأموال أو التصرف بها أو سحبها، إلا بموجب تراخيص أو توجيهات تصدر لاحقاً عن السلطات الأمريكية المختصة.


وأكد الأمر التنفيذي أن هذه الأموال تُعد ملكاً سيادياً لحكومة فنزويلا، ولا يجوز اعتبارها ملكاً لأي أطراف خاصة، بما في ذلك الدائنون أو الجهات التجارية التي تعاملت مع الحكومة الفنزويلية.


وشدد الأمر التنفيذي على أن احتفاظ الولايات المتحدة بهذه الأموال يتم بصفة حارسة فقط، وليس لأغراض تجارية أو استثمارية داخل الولايات المتحدة.


وأشار القرار إلى أن الأموال ستظل محتجزة إلى حين اتخاذ قرار سيادي بشأن استخدامها لأغراض عامة أو حكومية أو دبلوماسية، يحددها وزير الخارجية الأمريكي نيابةً عن حكومة فنزويلا، مع التأكيد على أن الاحتفاظ بها لا يشكّل تنازلاً صريحاً أو ضمنياً عن الحصانة السيادية.


وجاء الأمر التنفيذي بعدما اجتمع ترمب مع مسؤولين تنفيذيين من بعض أكبر شركات النفط في العالم في البيت الأبيض (الجمعة)، لبحث الوضع في فنزويلا.