في خطوة قال إنها ضرورية لمنع أي إجراءات قضائية قد تمس هذه الأموال، ولضمان استمرار الجهود الرامية إلى تحقيق الاستقرار السياسي والاقتصادي في كاراكاس، أعلن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (السبت)، حالة طوارئ وطنية لحماية أموال الحكومة الفنزويلية المحتجزة في الولايات المتحدة.
وأصدر ترمب أمراً تنفيذياً أعلن بموجبه «حالة طوارئ وطنية»، موضحاً أن الهدف هو حماية أموال الحكومة الفنزويلية المودعة أو المحتجزة لدى الولايات المتحدة.
كلف فريقاً للإشراف على الأموال
وأشار إلى أن أي إجراءات قضائية قد تُفرض على هذه الأموال تشكل تهديداً غير عادي، واستثنائياً للأمن القومي والسياسة الخارجية الأمريكية.
وكلف الأمر التنفيذي وزير الخزانة الأمريكي، بالتنسيق مع وزراء الخارجية والطاقة والعدل، بالإشراف على إدارة هذه الأموال، وتحديد آليات التعامل معها، إضافة إلى الدفاع عن حصانتها السيادية أمام أي إجراءات قضائية داخل الولايات المتحدة أو خارجها.
ووفقاً للأمر التنفيذي فإن هذه الأموال من العائدات المدفوعة أو المحتجزة في حسابات تابعة لوزارة الخزانة الأمريكية نيابةً عن حكومة فنزويلا أو مؤسساتها، بما في ذلك البنك المركزي الفنزويلي وشركة النفط الوطنية (بتروليوس دي فنزويلا)، والناتجة عن بيع الموارد الطبيعية أو مواد تخفيف النفط الثقيل.
وذكر الأمر التنفيذي أن فرض حجوزات أو دعاوى قضائية على ما يُعرف بـ«أموال ودائع الحكومة الأجنبية» سيُلحق ضرراً مباشراً بالجهود الأمريكية الرامية إلى تحقيق الاستقرار الاقتصادي والسياسي في فنزويلا.
وحذر من أن فشل هذه الجهود سيقوّض أهدافاً رئيسية، من بينها الحد من تدفق الهجرة غير النظامية والمخدرات، وحماية المصالح الأمريكية من أطراف وصفها بـ«الخبيثة»، إضافة إلى دعم السلام والاستقرار في فنزويلا ونصف الكرة الغربي.
حظر إخضاع الأموال للاحتجاز
وبموجب القرار، يُحظر كلياً إخضاع هذه الأموال لأي حجز أو تنفيذ أو مصادرة أو أي إجراء قضائي آخر، وتُعد أي محاولة من هذا النوع «باطلة ولاغية»، كما يمنع نقل هذه الأموال أو التصرف بها أو سحبها، إلا بموجب تراخيص أو توجيهات تصدر لاحقاً عن السلطات الأمريكية المختصة.
وأكد الأمر التنفيذي أن هذه الأموال تُعد ملكاً سيادياً لحكومة فنزويلا، ولا يجوز اعتبارها ملكاً لأي أطراف خاصة، بما في ذلك الدائنون أو الجهات التجارية التي تعاملت مع الحكومة الفنزويلية.
وشدد الأمر التنفيذي على أن احتفاظ الولايات المتحدة بهذه الأموال يتم بصفة حارسة فقط، وليس لأغراض تجارية أو استثمارية داخل الولايات المتحدة.
وأشار القرار إلى أن الأموال ستظل محتجزة إلى حين اتخاذ قرار سيادي بشأن استخدامها لأغراض عامة أو حكومية أو دبلوماسية، يحددها وزير الخارجية الأمريكي نيابةً عن حكومة فنزويلا، مع التأكيد على أن الاحتفاظ بها لا يشكّل تنازلاً صريحاً أو ضمنياً عن الحصانة السيادية.
وجاء الأمر التنفيذي بعدما اجتمع ترمب مع مسؤولين تنفيذيين من بعض أكبر شركات النفط في العالم في البيت الأبيض (الجمعة)، لبحث الوضع في فنزويلا.
In a move he described as necessary to prevent any legal actions that might affect these funds and to ensure the continuation of efforts aimed at achieving political and economic stability in Caracas, U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Saturday) a national emergency to protect the Venezuelan government funds held in the United States.
Trump issued an executive order declaring a "national emergency," explaining that the goal is to protect the Venezuelan government's funds deposited or held by the United States.
Tasked a team to oversee the funds
He noted that any legal actions that might be imposed on these funds represent an extraordinary and exceptional threat to U.S. national security and foreign policy.
The executive order tasked the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, in coordination with the Secretaries of State, Energy, and Justice, to oversee the management of these funds, determine the mechanisms for handling them, and defend their sovereign immunity against any legal actions within or outside the United States.
According to the executive order, these funds are from revenues paid or held in accounts belonging to the U.S. Department of the Treasury on behalf of the Venezuelan government or its institutions, including the Central Bank of Venezuela and the national oil company (Petroleos de Venezuela), resulting from the sale of natural resources or heavy oil diluents.
The executive order stated that imposing liens or lawsuits on what is known as "foreign government deposit funds" would cause direct harm to U.S. efforts aimed at achieving economic and political stability in Venezuela.
It warned that failure of these efforts would undermine key objectives, including reducing the flow of irregular migration and drugs, protecting U.S. interests from what it described as "malicious" actors, as well as supporting peace and stability in Venezuela and the Western Hemisphere.
Prohibition of subjecting the funds to seizure
Under the decision, these funds are completely prohibited from being subjected to any seizure, enforcement, confiscation, or any other legal action, and any attempt of this kind is considered "null and void." Furthermore, transferring, handling, or withdrawing these funds is prohibited, except under licenses or directives issued later by the relevant U.S. authorities.
The executive order affirmed that these funds are considered sovereign property of the Venezuelan government and cannot be regarded as property of any private parties, including creditors or commercial entities that have dealt with the Venezuelan government.
The executive order emphasized that the retention of these funds by the United States is solely in a custodial capacity and not for commercial or investment purposes within the United States.
The decision indicated that the funds will remain held until a sovereign decision is made regarding their use for public, governmental, or diplomatic purposes, as determined by the U.S. Secretary of State on behalf of the Venezuelan government, while affirming that retaining them does not constitute an explicit or implicit waiver of sovereign immunity.
The executive order came after Trump met with executives from some of the world's largest oil companies at the White House (Friday) to discuss the situation in Venezuela.