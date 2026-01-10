In a move he described as necessary to prevent any legal actions that might affect these funds and to ensure the continuation of efforts aimed at achieving political and economic stability in Caracas, U.S. President Donald Trump announced today (Saturday) a national emergency to protect the Venezuelan government funds held in the United States.



Trump issued an executive order declaring a "national emergency," explaining that the goal is to protect the Venezuelan government's funds deposited or held by the United States.



Tasked a team to oversee the funds



He noted that any legal actions that might be imposed on these funds represent an extraordinary and exceptional threat to U.S. national security and foreign policy.



The executive order tasked the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, in coordination with the Secretaries of State, Energy, and Justice, to oversee the management of these funds, determine the mechanisms for handling them, and defend their sovereign immunity against any legal actions within or outside the United States.



According to the executive order, these funds are from revenues paid or held in accounts belonging to the U.S. Department of the Treasury on behalf of the Venezuelan government or its institutions, including the Central Bank of Venezuela and the national oil company (Petroleos de Venezuela), resulting from the sale of natural resources or heavy oil diluents.



The executive order stated that imposing liens or lawsuits on what is known as "foreign government deposit funds" would cause direct harm to U.S. efforts aimed at achieving economic and political stability in Venezuela.



It warned that failure of these efforts would undermine key objectives, including reducing the flow of irregular migration and drugs, protecting U.S. interests from what it described as "malicious" actors, as well as supporting peace and stability in Venezuela and the Western Hemisphere.



Prohibition of subjecting the funds to seizure



Under the decision, these funds are completely prohibited from being subjected to any seizure, enforcement, confiscation, or any other legal action, and any attempt of this kind is considered "null and void." Furthermore, transferring, handling, or withdrawing these funds is prohibited, except under licenses or directives issued later by the relevant U.S. authorities.



The executive order affirmed that these funds are considered sovereign property of the Venezuelan government and cannot be regarded as property of any private parties, including creditors or commercial entities that have dealt with the Venezuelan government.



The executive order emphasized that the retention of these funds by the United States is solely in a custodial capacity and not for commercial or investment purposes within the United States.



The decision indicated that the funds will remain held until a sovereign decision is made regarding their use for public, governmental, or diplomatic purposes, as determined by the U.S. Secretary of State on behalf of the Venezuelan government, while affirming that retaining them does not constitute an explicit or implicit waiver of sovereign immunity.



The executive order came after Trump met with executives from some of the world's largest oil companies at the White House (Friday) to discuss the situation in Venezuela.