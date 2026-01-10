The President of the Presidential Leadership Council and Supreme Commander of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Dr. Rashad Muhammad Al-Alimi, announced today (Saturday) the formation of the High Military Committee under the leadership of the Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy, clarifying that it will be responsible for preparing, equipping, and leading all military forces and formations, and supporting them to be ready for the upcoming phase in case the Houthis reject peaceful solutions.



Al-Alimi confirmed in a televised speech that the process of taking over the camps in the governorates of Hadramout and Al-Mahra, as well as the temporary capital Aden and the other liberated governorates, has achieved complete success, calling on everyone to unite, cooperate, and work to prioritize wisdom, employing all energies to serve the goal of restoring state institutions and ending the Houthi coup.



He pointed out that the difficult decisions made during the critical past days were not aimed at exerting force but rather at protecting citizens and preserving their dignity at a moment that cannot tolerate ambiguity or compromise, but requires clarity and honesty in bearing responsibility and full commitment to the constitution and law, as well as the references of the transitional phase, reiterating that the just Southern cause is at the forefront of the priorities of the Presidential Leadership Council and the government.



Al-Alimi stated: "Based on the firm belief in the magnitude of responsibility, to build a present and a promising future that meets the just demands of all, the response to the appeal of our brothers from the southern governorates to hold a comprehensive Southern Dialogue Conference, under the generous sponsorship of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, came in appreciation and pride for the struggle history of the people of these governorates at various stages."



He added: "Their immense sacrifices will not go in vain, as the just Southern cause has not been subject to doubt in this era, and their rights are not subject to denial. We have committed, in word and deed, to addressing it within the references of the transitional phase, with regional and international guarantees, and responsible partnership that preserves dignity and safeguards the future, and we will support the outcomes of the Southern Conference with full responsibility and sincerity."



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council called on everyone who has strayed from the path to hand over their weapons and to initiate the return of looted items in all forms, and to return to the ranks of the state that accommodates everyone, clarifying that he has issued directives to all governors to double their efforts, adhere to the highest levels of responsibility, and maintain discipline during this exceptional phase, ensuring the continuity of vital services, improving the living conditions of citizens, and preserving their human dignity amid the existing challenges.



Al-Alimi emphasized the necessity of enhancing security, addressing any imbalances or security gaps, and protecting social peace, affirming that these are not options that can be postponed or compromised, but rather a genuine national commitment and a sovereign duty imposed by the requirements of the phase, to ensure the cohesion of state institutions, establish stability, and enhance the country's ability to withstand dangers and challenges.



He noted that the state is committed to a close partnership with the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy and the international community to combat terrorism, smuggled weapons, secure maritime passages, and deter cross-border threats.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council renewed his expression of appreciation from Yemen's leadership, government, and people for the sincere brotherly role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, in supporting the Yemeni people, their government, constitutional legitimacy, unity, security, and stability, based on a deep understanding of common interests and challenges.



He pointed out that this sincere support in all fields will remain immortal in the national memory, a subject of loyalty and appreciation, and a responsible partnership for the stability of Yemen and the region.