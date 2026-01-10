أعلن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة اليمنية الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي اليوم (السبت) تشكيل اللجنة العسكرية العليا تحت قيادة قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية، موضحاً أنها ستتولى إعداد، وتجهيز، وقيادة جميع القوات والتشكيلات العسكرية، ودعمها للاستعداد للمرحلة القادمة في حال رفض الحوثي الحلول السلمية.


وأكد العليمي في كلمة تلفزيونية أن عملية استلام المعسكرات في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة والعاصمة المؤقتة عدن وباقي المحافظات المحررة حققت نجاحاً كاملاً، داعياً الجميع الى وحدة الصف، والتكاتف، والعمل على تغليب الحكمة، وتوظيف كل الطاقات لخدمة هدف استعادة مؤسسات الدولة، وانهاء انقلاب الحوثي.


وأشار إلى أن القرارات الصعبة التي تم اتخاذها خلال الأيام المفصلية الماضية لم تكن غايتها القوة بل حماية المواطنين، وصون كرامتهم في لحظة لا تحتمل الغموض، ولا المساومة، بل تتطلب الوضوح، والصدق في تحمل المسؤولية، والالتزام الكامل بالدستور والقانون، ومرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، مجدداً التأكيد على أن القضية الجنوبية العادلة تأتي في صدارة أولويات مجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة.


وقال العليمي: «انطلاقاً من الإيمان الراسخ بحجم المسؤولية، لبناء حاضر، ومستقبل واعد يحقق المطالب العادلة للجميع، جاءت الاستجابة لمناشدة إخواننا أبناء ومكونات المحافظات الجنوبية بعقد مؤتمر للحوار الجنوبي الشامل، برعاية كريمة من المملكة العربية السعودية، وذلك تقديراً واعتزازاً بالتاريخ النضالي لأبناء هذه المحافظات في مختلف المراحل».


وأضاف: «إن تضحياتهم الجسيمة لن تذهب هدراً، فالقضية الجنوبية العادلة لم تكن في هذا العهد موضع تشكيك، وحقوقهم ليست محل إنكار، وقد التزمنا، قولاً وفعلاً، بمعالجتها ضمن مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وبضمانات إقليمية ودولية، وشراكة مسؤولة تحفظ الكرامة، وتصون المستقبل، وسندعم مخرجات المؤتمر الجنوبي بكل مسؤولية وإخلاص».


ودعا رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي كل من ضل الطريق إلى تسليم السلاح، والمبادرة إلى إعادة المنهوبات بمختلف أشكالها، والعودة إلى صفّ الدولة التي تتسع للجميع، موضحاً أنه أصدر توجيهاته لكافة المحافظين بمضاعفة الجهود، والتزام أقصى درجات المسؤولية، والانضباط في هذه المرحلة الاستثنائية، بما يضمن استمرار الخدمات الحيوية، وتحسين الظروف المعيشية للمواطنين، وصون كرامتهم الإنسانية في ظل التحديات القائمة.


وشدد العليمي على ضرورة تعزيز الأمن، وسد أي اختلالات أو فراغات أمنية، وحماية السلم المجتمعي، مؤكداً أنها ليست خيارات قابلة للتأجيل أو المساومة، بل هي التزام وطني أصيل، وواجب سيادي تفرضه مقتضيات المرحلة، لضمان تماسك مؤسسات الدولة، وترسيخ الاستقرار، وتعزيز قدرة الوطن على الصمود في مواجهة الأخطار، والتحديات.


ولفت إلى أن الدولة ملتزمة بالشراكة الوثيقة مع قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية، والمجتمع الدولي من أجل مكافحة الإرهاب، والأسلحة المهربة، وتأمين الممرّات المائيّة، وردع التهديدات العابرة للحدود.


وجدد رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي التعبير عن تقدير اليمن قيادة، وحكومة، وشعباً للدور الأخوي الصادق الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبد العزيز، وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، من دعم للشعب اليمني وحكومته وشرعيته الدستورية، ووحدته، وأمنه واستقراره، انطلاقاً من إدراك عميق للمصالح، والتحديات المشتركة.


وأشار إلى أن هذا الدعم المخلص في المجالات كافة سيظل خالداً في الذاكرة الوطنية، وموضع وفاء وتقدير، وشراكة مسؤولة من أجل استقرار اليمن، والمنطقة.