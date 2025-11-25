عقاب جماعي في كشمير.. تنديد أممي بهدم المنازل واعتقالات الهند «غير الدستورية»

أعرب خبراء في مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة عن قلق بالغ إزاء عمليات الهند المضادة في جامو وكشمير، معتبرين إياها انتهاكا صارخا لحقوق الإنسان، داعين إلى وقف فوري لـ«العقاب الجماعي» الذي يستهدف آلاف الأبرياء.
وأصدر خبراء مجلس حقوق الإنسان بيانا بعنوان «خبراء الأمم المتحدة مذعورون من عمليات الهند المضادة للإرهاب التي تنتهك حقوق الإنسان في جامو وكشمير»، ووجه اتهامات مباشرة للسلطات الهندية بارتكاب انتهاكات ممنهجة، مشيرا إلى اعتقالات تعسفية، ووفيات مشبوهة في الاعتقال، وتعذيب، وعمليات إعدام خارج نطاق القضاء، إضافة إلى معاملة تمييزية للمجتمعات الكشميرية والمسلمة.
ووصف الخبراء هذه الإجراءات بأنها «عقاب جماعي» يتعارض مع حكم المحكمة العليا الهندية لعام 2024، الذي أعلن أن هدم المنازل غير دستوري وينتهك الحق في الحياة والكرامة الإنسانية، بما في ذلك الحماية من النزوح التعسفي.
ومن بين الانتهاكات المحددة، أبرز البيان هدم منازل آلاف العائلات المشتبه في دعمها للمسلحين، دون أوامر قضائية أو إجراءات قانونية، إلى جانب انقطاعات اتصالات واسعة النطاق، بما في ذلك تعليق خدمات الإنترنت المتنقل وحظر نحو 8000 حساب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصا للصحفيين والإعلام المستقل.
تهديدات لطلاب كشمير في الجامعات
كما ذكر الخبراء التحرش بطلاب كشميريين في الجامعات، إذ تطالب السلطات بجمع بياناتهم الشخصية، وزيادة خطاب الكراهية والتحريض على العنف ضد المسلمين من قبل سياسيين في الحزب الحاكم.
وفي سياق أوسع، أشار البيان إلى هدم آلاف المنازل والمساجد والأعمال التجارية التابعة للمسلمين في ولايات غوجارات وأسام، وترحيل نحو 1900 مسلم ولاجئ روهينجا إلى بنغلاديش وميانمار دون إجراءات قانونية، مما ينتهك مبدأ عدم الإعادة القسرية الذي يحظر إعادة الأفراد إلى بلدان يتعرضون فيها للاضطهاد أو التعذيب.
ممارسات تؤجج التوترات
وأكد الخبراء، الذين يشملون لجانا خاصة بقضايا التعذيب والاعتقال التعسفي، أن هذه الإجراءات «قيود غير متناسبة على حرية التعبير والتجمع والتنظيم السلمي»، وأنها «لا تنتهك فقط الكرامة الإنسانية والدستور الهندي والقانون الدولي، بل تؤجج التوترات الاجتماعية والشكاوى التي قد تتصاعد إلى عنف إضافي».
ودعا خبراء مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة إلى إطلاق سراح فوري غير مشروط لجميع المعتقلين تعسفيا في كشمير، بما في ذلك المدافعين عن حقوق الإنسان إرفان مهراج وخرم بارفيز، اللذين احتجزا لسنوات تحت قوانين أمنية قاسية.
كما حثوا حكومة الهند على تعديل قوانين مكافحة الإرهاب لتتوافق مع الالتزامات الدولية، وإجراء تحقيقات مستقلة في الانتهاكات مع محاسبة المسؤولين، مطالبين الهند وباكستان بحل النزاع الطويل الأمد حول كشمير سلميا، لكسر «دورة العنف عبر الحدود المدمرة».
Experts from the United Nations Human Rights Council expressed deep concern regarding India's counter-operations in Jammu and Kashmir, considering them a blatant violation of human rights, and calling for an immediate halt to the "collective punishment" targeting thousands of innocents.
The Human Rights Council experts issued a statement titled "UN Experts Alarmed by India's Counter-Terrorism Operations Violating Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir," directly accusing the Indian authorities of committing systematic violations, pointing to arbitrary arrests, suspicious deaths in custody, torture, and extrajudicial killings, in addition to discriminatory treatment of Kashmiri and Muslim communities.
The experts described these actions as "collective punishment" that contradicts the Indian Supreme Court ruling of 2024, which declared that the demolition of homes is unconstitutional and violates the right to life and human dignity, including protection from arbitrary displacement.
Among the specific violations highlighted, the statement emphasized the demolition of homes belonging to thousands of families suspected of supporting militants, without judicial orders or legal procedures, alongside widespread communication blackouts, including the suspension of mobile internet services and the banning of nearly 8,000 social media accounts, particularly those of journalists and independent media.
Threats to Kashmiri Students in Universities
The experts also mentioned the harassment of Kashmiri students in universities, as authorities demand their personal data, alongside an increase in hate speech and incitement to violence against Muslims by politicians from the ruling party.
In a broader context, the statement referred to the demolition of thousands of homes, mosques, and businesses belonging to Muslims in the states of Gujarat and Assam, and the deportation of around 1,900 Muslims and Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh and Myanmar without legal procedures, violating the principle of non-refoulement that prohibits returning individuals to countries where they face persecution or torture.
Practices Fueling Tensions
The experts, which include special committees on torture and arbitrary detention, confirmed that these measures represent "disproportionate restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly, and peaceful association," and that they "not only violate human dignity, the Indian constitution, and international law, but also fuel social tensions and grievances that could escalate into further violence."
UN Human Rights Council experts called for the unconditional immediate release of all arbitrarily detained individuals in Kashmir, including human rights defenders Irfan Maharaj and Khurram Parvez, who have been held for years under harsh security laws.
They also urged the Indian government to amend anti-terrorism laws to align with international obligations, to conduct independent investigations into the violations with accountability for those responsible, and called on India and Pakistan to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute peacefully, to break the "destructive cycle of cross-border violence."