عقاب جماعي في كشمير.. تنديد أممي بهدم المنازل واعتقالات الهند «غير الدستورية»

Experts from the United Nations Human Rights Council expressed deep concern regarding India's counter-operations in Jammu and Kashmir, considering them a blatant violation of human rights, and calling for an immediate halt to the "collective punishment" targeting thousands of innocents.



The Human Rights Council experts issued a statement titled "UN Experts Alarmed by India's Counter-Terrorism Operations Violating Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir," directly accusing the Indian authorities of committing systematic violations, pointing to arbitrary arrests, suspicious deaths in custody, torture, and extrajudicial killings, in addition to discriminatory treatment of Kashmiri and Muslim communities.

The experts described these actions as "collective punishment" that contradicts the Indian Supreme Court ruling of 2024, which declared that the demolition of homes is unconstitutional and violates the right to life and human dignity, including protection from arbitrary displacement.

Among the specific violations highlighted, the statement emphasized the demolition of homes belonging to thousands of families suspected of supporting militants, without judicial orders or legal procedures, alongside widespread communication blackouts, including the suspension of mobile internet services and the banning of nearly 8,000 social media accounts, particularly those of journalists and independent media.

Threats to Kashmiri Students in Universities

The experts also mentioned the harassment of Kashmiri students in universities, as authorities demand their personal data, alongside an increase in hate speech and incitement to violence against Muslims by politicians from the ruling party.

In a broader context, the statement referred to the demolition of thousands of homes, mosques, and businesses belonging to Muslims in the states of Gujarat and Assam, and the deportation of around 1,900 Muslims and Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh and Myanmar without legal procedures, violating the principle of non-refoulement that prohibits returning individuals to countries where they face persecution or torture.

Practices Fueling Tensions

The experts, which include special committees on torture and arbitrary detention, confirmed that these measures represent "disproportionate restrictions on freedom of expression, assembly, and peaceful association," and that they "not only violate human dignity, the Indian constitution, and international law, but also fuel social tensions and grievances that could escalate into further violence."

UN Human Rights Council experts called for the unconditional immediate release of all arbitrarily detained individuals in Kashmir, including human rights defenders Irfan Maharaj and Khurram Parvez, who have been held for years under harsh security laws.

They also urged the Indian government to amend anti-terrorism laws to align with international obligations, to conduct independent investigations into the violations with accountability for those responsible, and called on India and Pakistan to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute peacefully, to break the "destructive cycle of cross-border violence."