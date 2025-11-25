أعرب خبراء في مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة عن قلق بالغ إزاء عمليات الهند المضادة في جامو وكشمير، معتبرين إياها انتهاكا صارخا لحقوق الإنسان، داعين إلى وقف فوري لـ«العقاب الجماعي» الذي يستهدف آلاف الأبرياء.
عقاب جماعي في كشمير.. تنديد أممي بهدم المنازل واعتقالات الهند «غير الدستورية»

وأصدر خبراء مجلس حقوق الإنسان بيانا بعنوان «خبراء الأمم المتحدة مذعورون من عمليات الهند المضادة للإرهاب التي تنتهك حقوق الإنسان في جامو وكشمير»، ووجه اتهامات مباشرة للسلطات الهندية بارتكاب انتهاكات ممنهجة، مشيرا إلى اعتقالات تعسفية، ووفيات مشبوهة في الاعتقال، وتعذيب، وعمليات إعدام خارج نطاق القضاء، إضافة إلى معاملة تمييزية للمجتمعات الكشميرية والمسلمة.

ووصف الخبراء هذه الإجراءات بأنها «عقاب جماعي» يتعارض مع حكم المحكمة العليا الهندية لعام 2024، الذي أعلن أن هدم المنازل غير دستوري وينتهك الحق في الحياة والكرامة الإنسانية، بما في ذلك الحماية من النزوح التعسفي.

عقاب جماعي في كشمير.. تنديد أممي بهدم المنازل واعتقالات الهند «غير الدستورية»

ومن بين الانتهاكات المحددة، أبرز البيان هدم منازل آلاف العائلات المشتبه في دعمها للمسلحين، دون أوامر قضائية أو إجراءات قانونية، إلى جانب انقطاعات اتصالات واسعة النطاق، بما في ذلك تعليق خدمات الإنترنت المتنقل وحظر نحو 8000 حساب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، خصوصا للصحفيين والإعلام المستقل.

تهديدات لطلاب كشمير في الجامعات

كما ذكر الخبراء التحرش بطلاب كشميريين في الجامعات، إذ تطالب السلطات بجمع بياناتهم الشخصية، وزيادة خطاب الكراهية والتحريض على العنف ضد المسلمين من قبل سياسيين في الحزب الحاكم.

وفي سياق أوسع، أشار البيان إلى هدم آلاف المنازل والمساجد والأعمال التجارية التابعة للمسلمين في ولايات غوجارات وأسام، وترحيل نحو 1900 مسلم ولاجئ روهينجا إلى بنغلاديش وميانمار دون إجراءات قانونية، مما ينتهك مبدأ عدم الإعادة القسرية الذي يحظر إعادة الأفراد إلى بلدان يتعرضون فيها للاضطهاد أو التعذيب.

ممارسات تؤجج التوترات

وأكد الخبراء، الذين يشملون لجانا خاصة بقضايا التعذيب والاعتقال التعسفي، أن هذه الإجراءات «قيود غير متناسبة على حرية التعبير والتجمع والتنظيم السلمي»، وأنها «لا تنتهك فقط الكرامة الإنسانية والدستور الهندي والقانون الدولي، بل تؤجج التوترات الاجتماعية والشكاوى التي قد تتصاعد إلى عنف إضافي».

ودعا خبراء مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة إلى إطلاق سراح فوري غير مشروط لجميع المعتقلين تعسفيا في كشمير، بما في ذلك المدافعين عن حقوق الإنسان إرفان مهراج وخرم بارفيز، اللذين احتجزا لسنوات تحت قوانين أمنية قاسية.

كما حثوا حكومة الهند على تعديل قوانين مكافحة الإرهاب لتتوافق مع الالتزامات الدولية، وإجراء تحقيقات مستقلة في الانتهاكات مع محاسبة المسؤولين، مطالبين الهند وباكستان بحل النزاع الطويل الأمد حول كشمير سلميا، لكسر «دورة العنف عبر الحدود المدمرة».