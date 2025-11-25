In what appeared to be a rejection of the revised American plan regarding the end of the Ukraine war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized those seeking to leak President Donald Trump's peace plan to the media.



Undermining Trump's Efforts



Lavrov announced at a press conference today (Tuesday) that his country is waiting for the American side to provide a copy of the plan agreed upon with Europe and Ukraine.



He considered that those attempting to deliberately leak the documents during their review to create media noise want to undermine Trump's efforts and reframe the plan according to their own vision.



Lavrov stated that there are communication channels between his country and the Americans. He said, “We are waiting for them to provide us with the version they consider to be an intermediary after completing the coordination of the text with the Europeans and Ukrainians.”



He clarified that Moscow will wait until that time, warning that “if what was agreed upon during the Alaska summit is obscured, the situation will be completely different,” hinting at a rejection.



Secret Talks



These statements coincided with secret peace talks that began yesterday (Monday) in Abu Dhabi, bringing together U.S. Defense Secretary Dan Driscoll, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, and a Russian delegation, according to the Financial Times.



On Monday, Russia rejected European proposals to amend President Donald Trump's 28-point plan regarding Ukraine.



Russian presidential diplomatic advisor Yuri Ushakov told the official TASS news agency: “We learned of the existence of a European plan that seems, at first glance, to be completely unconstructive and unsuitable for us.”



Ukrainian President Zelensky welcomed the progress made in Geneva but stressed the need for much greater efforts to achieve real peace with Russia and end the conflict that has caused the highest number of casualties in Europe since World War II.



Mutual Attacks



On the ground, Russia announced it was subjected to a large-scale Ukrainian attack today (Tuesday) on several areas in the south of the country, while Ukrainian authorities reported a new series of massive Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure and the capital, Kyiv.



Powerful explosions shook the Ukrainian capital, coinciding with the air force issuing a warning of a nationwide missile attack early Tuesday morning. Authorities reported at least 6 people killed and others injured.



The air force stated on Telegram that there is a missile threat covering all of Ukraine, while the head of the military administration in Kyiv, Tymur Takhtchenko, announced the existence of a ballistic missile threat.



In contrast, at least 3 people were killed and 8 injured in a Ukrainian attack on the city of Taganrog and the neighboring Nikolinovsky area, on the shores of the Sea of Azov in the Rostov region, according to regional governor Yuri Slyusar on Telegram.



Authorities in the Krasnodar region of Russia, overlooking the Black Sea, also reported that several cities were subjected to large-scale Ukrainian air attacks.