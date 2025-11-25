فيما بدا أنه رفض للخطة الأمريكية المعدلة بشأن إنهاء حرب أوكرانيا، انتقد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، الجهات التي تسعى إلى تسريب خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للسلام، إلى وسائل الإعلام.
تقويض جهود ترمب
وأعلن لافروف في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن بلاده تنتظر من الجانب الأمريكي تقديم نسخة عن الخطة المتفق عليها مع أوروبا وأوكرانيا.
واعتبر أن الذين يحاولون خلال دراسة الوثائق المقدمة تسريبها عمدا لإثارة ضجة إعلامية، يريدون تقويض جهود ترمب، وإعادة صياغة الخطة وفقا لرؤيتهم الخاصة.
وأفاد لافروف بأن هناك قنوات اتصال بين بلاده والأمريكيين. وقال: «ننتظر منهم أن يقدموا لنا النسخة التي يعتبرونها وسيطة بعد استكمال تنسيق النص مع الأوروبيين والأوكرانيين».
وأوضح أن موسكو ستنتظر حتى ذلك الوقت، محذرا من أنه «إذا تم طمس ما اتفق عليه خلال قمة ألاسكا فسيختلف الوضع تماما» في تلميح مبطن إلى الرفض.
محادثات سرية
تزامنت هذه التصريحات مع محادثات سلام سرية بدأت أمس (الإثنين)، في أبوظبي جمعت وزير الحرب الأمريكي دان دريسكول ورئيس الاستخبارات العسكرية الأوكرانية ووفدا روسيا، وفقا لصحيفة فايننشال تايمز.
ورفضت روسيا، الإثنين، المقترحات الأوروبية لتعديل خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن أوكرانيا المؤلفة من 28 بندا.
وقال المستشار الدبلوماسي للرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف لوكالة «تاس» الرسمية للأنباء: علمنا بوجود خطة أوروبية تبدو للوهلة الأولى غير بنّاءة على الإطلاق وغير مناسبة لنا.
وكان زيلينسكي رحّب بالتقدم المحرز في جنيف، لكنه شدد على ضرورة بذل جهود أكبر بكثير لتحقيق سلام حقيقي مع روسيا وإنهاء النزاع الذي أوقع أكبر عدد من القتلى في أوروبا منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية.
هجمات متبادلة
ميدانيا، أعلنت روسيا التعرض لهجوم أوكراني واسع النطاق اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على مناطق عدة في جنوب البلاد، فيما تحدثت السلطات الأوكرانية عن سلسلة جديدة من الضربات الروسية الضخمة استهدفت البنية التحتية للطاقة والعاصمة كييف.
وهزت انفجارات قوية العاصمة الأوكرانية، تزامنا مع إصدار سلاح الجو تحذيرا من هجوم صاروخي على مستوى البلاد في ساعة مبكرة من صباح الثلاثاء. وأفادت السلطات بمقتل 6 أشخاص على الأقل وإصابة آخرين.
وقال سلاح الجو على «تليغرام» إن هناك تهديدا صاروخيا يشمل كل أنحاء أوكرانيا، في حين أعلن رئيس الإدارة العسكرية في كييف تيمور تكاتشنكو وجود تهديد صاروخي باليستي.
في المقابل، قُتل 3 أشخاص على الأقل وأصيب 8 بهجوم أوكراني على مدينة تاغانروغ ومنطقة نيكلينوفسكي المجاورة، على شواطئ بحر آزوف في منطقة روستوف، وفق ما أعلن الحاكم الإقليمي يوري سليووسار على «تليغرام».
وأفادت السلطات في منطقة كراسنودار الروسية المطلة على البحر الأسود أيضا، بتعرض العديد من المدن لهجمات جوية أوكرانية واسعة النطاق.
In what appeared to be a rejection of the revised American plan regarding the end of the Ukraine war, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized those seeking to leak President Donald Trump's peace plan to the media.
Undermining Trump's Efforts
Lavrov announced at a press conference today (Tuesday) that his country is waiting for the American side to provide a copy of the plan agreed upon with Europe and Ukraine.
He considered that those attempting to deliberately leak the documents during their review to create media noise want to undermine Trump's efforts and reframe the plan according to their own vision.
Lavrov stated that there are communication channels between his country and the Americans. He said, “We are waiting for them to provide us with the version they consider to be an intermediary after completing the coordination of the text with the Europeans and Ukrainians.”
He clarified that Moscow will wait until that time, warning that “if what was agreed upon during the Alaska summit is obscured, the situation will be completely different,” hinting at a rejection.
Secret Talks
These statements coincided with secret peace talks that began yesterday (Monday) in Abu Dhabi, bringing together U.S. Defense Secretary Dan Driscoll, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, and a Russian delegation, according to the Financial Times.
On Monday, Russia rejected European proposals to amend President Donald Trump's 28-point plan regarding Ukraine.
Russian presidential diplomatic advisor Yuri Ushakov told the official TASS news agency: “We learned of the existence of a European plan that seems, at first glance, to be completely unconstructive and unsuitable for us.”
Ukrainian President Zelensky welcomed the progress made in Geneva but stressed the need for much greater efforts to achieve real peace with Russia and end the conflict that has caused the highest number of casualties in Europe since World War II.
Mutual Attacks
On the ground, Russia announced it was subjected to a large-scale Ukrainian attack today (Tuesday) on several areas in the south of the country, while Ukrainian authorities reported a new series of massive Russian strikes targeting energy infrastructure and the capital, Kyiv.
Powerful explosions shook the Ukrainian capital, coinciding with the air force issuing a warning of a nationwide missile attack early Tuesday morning. Authorities reported at least 6 people killed and others injured.
The air force stated on Telegram that there is a missile threat covering all of Ukraine, while the head of the military administration in Kyiv, Tymur Takhtchenko, announced the existence of a ballistic missile threat.
In contrast, at least 3 people were killed and 8 injured in a Ukrainian attack on the city of Taganrog and the neighboring Nikolinovsky area, on the shores of the Sea of Azov in the Rostov region, according to regional governor Yuri Slyusar on Telegram.
Authorities in the Krasnodar region of Russia, overlooking the Black Sea, also reported that several cities were subjected to large-scale Ukrainian air attacks.