فيما بدا أنه رفض للخطة الأمريكية المعدلة بشأن إنهاء حرب أوكرانيا، انتقد وزير الخارجية الروسي سيرغي لافروف، الجهات التي تسعى إلى تسريب خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للسلام، إلى وسائل الإعلام.


تقويض جهود ترمب


وأعلن لافروف في مؤتمر صحفي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن بلاده تنتظر من الجانب الأمريكي تقديم نسخة عن الخطة المتفق عليها مع أوروبا وأوكرانيا.


واعتبر أن الذين يحاولون خلال دراسة الوثائق المقدمة تسريبها عمدا لإثارة ضجة إعلامية، يريدون تقويض جهود ترمب، وإعادة صياغة الخطة وفقا لرؤيتهم الخاصة.


وأفاد لافروف بأن هناك قنوات اتصال بين بلاده والأمريكيين. وقال: «ننتظر منهم أن يقدموا لنا النسخة التي يعتبرونها وسيطة بعد استكمال تنسيق النص مع الأوروبيين والأوكرانيين».


وأوضح أن موسكو ستنتظر حتى ذلك الوقت، محذرا من أنه «إذا تم طمس ما اتفق عليه خلال قمة ألاسكا فسيختلف الوضع تماما» في تلميح مبطن إلى الرفض.


محادثات سرية


تزامنت هذه التصريحات مع محادثات سلام سرية بدأت أمس (الإثنين)، في أبوظبي جمعت وزير الحرب الأمريكي دان دريسكول ورئيس الاستخبارات العسكرية الأوكرانية ووفدا روسيا، وفقا لصحيفة فايننشال تايمز.


ورفضت روسيا، الإثنين، المقترحات الأوروبية لتعديل خطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بشأن أوكرانيا المؤلفة من 28 بندا.


وقال المستشار الدبلوماسي للرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف لوكالة «تاس» الرسمية للأنباء: علمنا بوجود خطة أوروبية تبدو للوهلة الأولى غير بنّاءة على الإطلاق وغير مناسبة لنا.


وكان زيلينسكي رحّب بالتقدم المحرز في جنيف، لكنه شدد على ضرورة بذل جهود أكبر بكثير لتحقيق سلام حقيقي مع روسيا وإنهاء النزاع الذي أوقع أكبر عدد من القتلى في أوروبا منذ الحرب العالمية الثانية.


هجمات متبادلة


ميدانيا، أعلنت روسيا التعرض لهجوم أوكراني واسع النطاق اليوم (الثلاثاء)، على مناطق عدة في جنوب البلاد، فيما تحدثت السلطات الأوكرانية عن سلسلة جديدة من الضربات الروسية الضخمة استهدفت البنية التحتية للطاقة والعاصمة كييف.


وهزت انفجارات قوية العاصمة الأوكرانية، تزامنا مع إصدار سلاح الجو تحذيرا من هجوم صاروخي على مستوى البلاد في ساعة مبكرة من صباح الثلاثاء. وأفادت السلطات بمقتل 6 أشخاص على الأقل وإصابة آخرين.


وقال سلاح الجو على «تليغرام» إن هناك تهديدا صاروخيا يشمل كل أنحاء أوكرانيا، في حين أعلن رئيس الإدارة العسكرية في كييف تيمور تكاتشنكو وجود تهديد صاروخي باليستي.


في المقابل، قُتل 3 أشخاص على الأقل وأصيب 8 بهجوم أوكراني على مدينة تاغانروغ ومنطقة نيكلينوفسكي المجاورة، على شواطئ بحر آزوف في منطقة روستوف، وفق ما أعلن الحاكم الإقليمي يوري سليووسار على «تليغرام».


وأفادت السلطات في منطقة كراسنودار الروسية المطلة على البحر الأسود أيضا، بتعرض العديد من المدن لهجمات جوية أوكرانية واسعة النطاق.