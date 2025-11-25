تسببت الأمطار الغزيرة في غرق عشرات الخيام التي تؤوي نازحين في قطاع غزة، خصوصاً في منطقة المواصي بمدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة.
أوضاع مأساوية صعبة
وغرقت عشرات خيام النازحين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، جراء مياه الأمطار في مواصي خان يونس، ما فاقم الأوضاع المأساوية والصعبة التي يعيشها سكان القطاع الفلسطيني المنكوب.
وسارعت طواقم الإنقاذ إلى مساعدة النازحين في المخيمات، بعد تعرضها للغرق في مناطق عدة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «صفا».
وسبق أن تعرضت آلاف الخيام للغرق بسبب تساقط الأمطار، التي ضربت قطاع غزة في 15 نوفمبر الجاري.
منخفض جوي جديد
ويضرب منخفض جوي جديد خيام النازحين في القطاع بعواصف رعدية وأمطار غزيرة، بدأت منذ ليل الإثنين، في حين لا يزال القطاع يشهد، بعد عامين من الحرب المدمرة، أوضاعاً إنسانية متردية مع عدم دخول شاحنات المساعدات الغذائية والطبية بما يكفي، وانتشار الدمار في أرجاء غزة كافة.
ولا تزال الخروقات الإسرائيلية لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي بدأ سريانه في الـ10 من أكتوبر الماضي مستمرة، إذ نفذت القوات الإسرائيلية عشرات الغارات على القطاع منذ ذلك الحين، مؤكدة أنها «تستهدف عناصر لحماس». في وقت تراوح المحادثات من أجل الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق مكانها، وسط صعوبات جمة.
مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة
وفي مواجهة هذه المأساة، دفع الهلال الأحمر المصري اليوم، بالقافلة رقم 80 ضمن سلسلة قوافل «زاد العزة.. من مصر إلى غزة»، التي تحمل عدداً ضخماً من شاحنات المساعدات الإنسانية العاجلة في اتجاه القطاع.
وحملت القافلة أكثر من 12 ألف طن من المساعدات الإنسانية العاجلة لتلبية الحاجات الأساسية للمواطنين المتضررين، إذ تنوعت لتشمل سلالاً غذائية ومستلزمات طبية وإغاثية ضرورية، ومواد بترولية وبطاطين وخيام تلبي حاجات 180 ألف نازح.
12 ألف خيمة إيواء
وتضمنت القافلة تجهيزات شتوية ضخمة تهدف للتخفيف من معاناة الأهالي في ظل موجات النزوح والنقص الحاد في المأوى، إذ شملت أكثر من 180 ألف بطانية، ونحو 180 ألف قطعة ملابس شتوية، وأكثر من 12 ألف خيمة لإيواء المتضررين.
وانطلقت القوافل المصرية للمرة الأولى في 27 يوليو الماضي، وتضمنت آلاف الأطنان من سلاسل الإمداد الغذائية ودقيق، وألبان الأطفال، ومستلزمات طبية وعلاجية، وأطنان من الوقود.
وشهد الأسبوع الماضي دخول 78 شاحنةً تحمل مساعدات إنسانية وإغاثية إلى غزة من البوابة الفرعية لميناء رفح البري، مروراً بمعبر كرم أبو سالم، بعد خضوعها للتفتيش من قبل السلطات الإسرائيلية قبل دخولها القطاع.
The heavy rains caused the flooding of dozens of tents housing displaced people in the Gaza Strip, especially in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis city in southern Gaza.
Desperate and difficult conditions
Dozens of displaced people's tents were flooded today (Tuesday) due to rainwater in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, exacerbating the tragic and difficult conditions faced by the residents of the afflicted Palestinian territory.
Rescue teams rushed to assist the displaced in the camps after they were flooded in several areas, according to what the "Safa" agency reported.
Thousands of tents had previously been flooded due to rainfall that struck the Gaza Strip on November 15.
A new weather front
A new weather front is hitting the tents of the displaced in the region with thunderstorms and heavy rains, which began on Monday night, while the region continues to experience, after two years of devastating war, deteriorating humanitarian conditions with insufficient entry of food and medical aid trucks, and widespread destruction throughout Gaza.
The Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10 are still ongoing, as Israeli forces have carried out dozens of airstrikes on the region since then, asserting that they "target Hamas elements." Meanwhile, talks to move to the second phase of the agreement remain stalled amid numerous difficulties.
Urgent humanitarian aid
In response to this tragedy, the Egyptian Red Crescent today dispatched the 80th convoy in the series of "Zad Al-Izza... from Egypt to Gaza," which carries a massive number of trucks with urgent humanitarian aid heading to the region.
The convoy carried more than 12,000 tons of urgent humanitarian aid to meet the basic needs of the affected citizens, including food baskets, essential medical and relief supplies, fuel, blankets, and tents to accommodate 180,000 displaced people.
12,000 shelter tents
The convoy included massive winter supplies aimed at alleviating the suffering of families amid waves of displacement and severe shelter shortages, comprising more than 180,000 blankets, around 180,000 winter clothing items, and over 12,000 tents to shelter the affected.
The Egyptian convoys first launched on July 27, carrying thousands of tons of food supply chains, flour, baby formula, medical and therapeutic supplies, and tons of fuel.
Last week, 78 trucks carrying humanitarian and relief aid entered Gaza through the secondary gate of the Rafah land port, passing through the Kerem Shalom crossing, after being inspected by Israeli authorities before entering the region.