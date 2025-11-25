The heavy rains caused the flooding of dozens of tents housing displaced people in the Gaza Strip, especially in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis city in southern Gaza.



Desperate and difficult conditions



Dozens of displaced people's tents were flooded today (Tuesday) due to rainwater in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, exacerbating the tragic and difficult conditions faced by the residents of the afflicted Palestinian territory.



Rescue teams rushed to assist the displaced in the camps after they were flooded in several areas, according to what the "Safa" agency reported.



Thousands of tents had previously been flooded due to rainfall that struck the Gaza Strip on November 15.



A new weather front



A new weather front is hitting the tents of the displaced in the region with thunderstorms and heavy rains, which began on Monday night, while the region continues to experience, after two years of devastating war, deteriorating humanitarian conditions with insufficient entry of food and medical aid trucks, and widespread destruction throughout Gaza.



The Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on October 10 are still ongoing, as Israeli forces have carried out dozens of airstrikes on the region since then, asserting that they "target Hamas elements." Meanwhile, talks to move to the second phase of the agreement remain stalled amid numerous difficulties.



Urgent humanitarian aid



In response to this tragedy, the Egyptian Red Crescent today dispatched the 80th convoy in the series of "Zad Al-Izza... from Egypt to Gaza," which carries a massive number of trucks with urgent humanitarian aid heading to the region.



The convoy carried more than 12,000 tons of urgent humanitarian aid to meet the basic needs of the affected citizens, including food baskets, essential medical and relief supplies, fuel, blankets, and tents to accommodate 180,000 displaced people.



12,000 shelter tents



The convoy included massive winter supplies aimed at alleviating the suffering of families amid waves of displacement and severe shelter shortages, comprising more than 180,000 blankets, around 180,000 winter clothing items, and over 12,000 tents to shelter the affected.



The Egyptian convoys first launched on July 27, carrying thousands of tons of food supply chains, flour, baby formula, medical and therapeutic supplies, and tons of fuel.



Last week, 78 trucks carrying humanitarian and relief aid entered Gaza through the secondary gate of the Rafah land port, passing through the Kerem Shalom crossing, after being inspected by Israeli authorities before entering the region.