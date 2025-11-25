تسببت الأمطار الغزيرة في غرق عشرات الخيام التي تؤوي نازحين في قطاع غزة، خصوصاً في منطقة المواصي بمدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة.

طفلان أمام خيام أغرقتها الأمطار.


أوضاع مأساوية صعبة


وغرقت عشرات خيام النازحين، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، جراء مياه الأمطار في مواصي خان يونس، ما فاقم الأوضاع المأساوية والصعبة التي يعيشها سكان القطاع الفلسطيني المنكوب.


وسارعت طواقم الإنقاذ إلى مساعدة النازحين في المخيمات، بعد تعرضها للغرق في مناطق عدة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة «صفا».


وسبق أن تعرضت آلاف الخيام للغرق بسبب تساقط الأمطار، التي ضربت قطاع غزة في 15 نوفمبر الجاري.


منخفض جوي جديد


ويضرب منخفض جوي جديد خيام النازحين في القطاع بعواصف رعدية وأمطار غزيرة، بدأت منذ ليل الإثنين، في حين لا يزال القطاع يشهد، بعد عامين من الحرب المدمرة، أوضاعاً إنسانية متردية مع عدم دخول شاحنات المساعدات الغذائية والطبية بما يكفي، وانتشار الدمار في أرجاء غزة كافة.


ولا تزال الخروقات الإسرائيلية لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي بدأ سريانه في الـ10 من أكتوبر الماضي مستمرة، إذ نفذت القوات الإسرائيلية عشرات الغارات على القطاع منذ ذلك الحين، مؤكدة أنها «تستهدف عناصر لحماس». في وقت تراوح المحادثات من أجل الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق مكانها، وسط صعوبات جمة.

مخيمات النازحين.


مساعدات إنسانية عاجلة


وفي مواجهة هذه المأساة، دفع الهلال الأحمر المصري اليوم، بالقافلة رقم 80 ضمن سلسلة قوافل «زاد العزة.. من مصر إلى غزة»، التي تحمل عدداً ضخماً من شاحنات المساعدات الإنسانية العاجلة في اتجاه القطاع.


وحملت القافلة أكثر من 12 ألف طن من المساعدات الإنسانية العاجلة لتلبية الحاجات الأساسية للمواطنين المتضررين، إذ تنوعت لتشمل سلالاً غذائية ومستلزمات طبية وإغاثية ضرورية، ومواد بترولية وبطاطين وخيام تلبي حاجات 180 ألف نازح.


12 ألف خيمة إيواء


وتضمنت القافلة تجهيزات شتوية ضخمة تهدف للتخفيف من معاناة الأهالي في ظل موجات النزوح والنقص الحاد في المأوى، إذ شملت أكثر من 180 ألف بطانية، ونحو 180 ألف قطعة ملابس شتوية، وأكثر من 12 ألف خيمة لإيواء المتضررين.


وانطلقت القوافل المصرية للمرة الأولى في 27 يوليو الماضي، وتضمنت آلاف الأطنان من سلاسل الإمداد الغذائية ودقيق، وألبان الأطفال، ومستلزمات طبية وعلاجية، وأطنان من الوقود.


وشهد الأسبوع الماضي دخول 78 شاحنةً تحمل مساعدات إنسانية وإغاثية إلى غزة من البوابة الفرعية لميناء رفح البري، مروراً بمعبر كرم أبو سالم، بعد خضوعها للتفتيش من قبل السلطات الإسرائيلية قبل دخولها القطاع.