فيما تتواصل المحادثات بين الجانب الأمريكي والأوكراني حول خط السلام بين كييف وموسكو، أعلن مسؤول أمريكي أن وزير الجيش دان دريسكول أجرى محادثات مع مسؤولين روس في أبوظبي، في وقت أشادت موسكو بخطة السلام التي طرحها سابقاً الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب مع أوكرانيا.


أساس جيد للحل


ووصف المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، المقترح الأمريكي بأنه «موضوعي» وقد يشكل أساساً جيداً جداً للحل.


ونفى بيسكوف تلقي بلاده خطة أمريكية مُعدّلة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة ريا. وقال إن موسكو تنتظر أن تكشف أمريكا خططها بشأن أوكرانيا.


وحول دور أوروبا في تسوية الأزمة الأوكرانية، اعتبر المتحدث الروسي أنه «من المستحيل مناقشة نظام الأمن دون مشاركة الأوروبيين»، قائلاً «في مرحلة ما سيكون هذا ضرورياً».


تعديلات على الخطة


من جانبه، رحب الرئيس الأوكراني، فولوديمير زيلينسكي، بالتعديلات التي أقرت على الخطة، خلال المحادثات التي انطلقت الأحد في جنيف بين وفد أمريكي وأوكراني.


وكان الأوروبيون اقترحوا سابقاً خطة مقابلة لخطة ترمب، بعدما اعتبروا أن المقترح الأمريكي يحتاج إلى تعديلات ومباحثات.


ونصت المسودة الأولى التي جرى تسريبها خلال الأسبوع الماضي، على أن تتنازل كييف عن المزيد من الأراضي، وتقبل بفرض قيود على جيشها وتمتنع عن الانضمام إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي، وهي شروط ترفضها أوكرانيا منذ فترة طويلة معتبرة أنها بمثابة استسلام.


نقاش وتفاوض للتحسين


بدوره، أكد الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون أن الأوروبيين يريدون ضمانات أمنية صلبة لبلدانهم ولأوكرانيا على السواء. وقال ماكرون في تصريحات، اليوم الثلاثاء: «نريد سلاماً مع روسيا وليس استسلاماً»،.


ولفت إلى أن الخطة الأمريكية تذهب في الاتجاه الصحيح، لكن بعض بنودها يحتاج إلى نقاش وتفاوض لتحسينها.


وأكد أنه يعود إلى الأوروبيين وحدهم أن يقرّروا مصير الأصول الروسية المجمدة في المصارف الأوروبية، (تعليقاً على بند في الخطة الأمريكية يعطي واشنطن حق التصرف في جزء من هذه الأموال).


محادثات أمريكية - روسية


وكشف مسؤول أمريكي أن وزير الجيش الأمريكي دان دريسكول أجرى محادثات مع مسؤولين روس في أبوظبي، أمس الإثنين، ضمن أحدث جهود تبذلها إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للتوسط في اتفاق سلام بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.


وأفاد بأن محادثات دريسكول ستستمر حتى اليوم الثلاثاء، في حين لم تتضح بعد هوية المشاركين في الوفد الروسي. وتوقع أن يلتقي دريسكول مسؤولين أوكرانيين أثناء وجوده في أبوظبي.


وكان مسؤولون أمريكيون وأوكرانيون اجتمعوا في مقر البعثة الأمريكية في جنيف الأحد الماضي، من أجل تضييق هوة الخلاف بينهم بشأن مقترح السلام الذي طرحته إدارة ترمب، إذ اتفق المسؤولون على تنقيح المقترح الذي اعتبرته كييف وحلفاؤها الأوروبيون يصب في مصلحة موسكو.