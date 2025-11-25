As talks continue between the American and Ukrainian sides regarding the peace line between Kyiv and Moscow, an American official announced that Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held discussions with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi, at a time when Moscow praised the peace plan previously proposed by President Donald Trump to end the war with Ukraine.



A Good Basis for Resolution



The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the American proposal today (Tuesday) as "objective" and that it could serve as a very good basis for resolution.



Peskov denied that his country received a modified American plan, according to what the RIA news agency reported. He stated that Moscow is waiting for America to reveal its plans regarding Ukraine.



Regarding Europe's role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, the Russian spokesperson considered that "it is impossible to discuss a security system without the participation of Europeans," saying, "At some point, this will be necessary."



Amendments to the Plan



For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the amendments approved to the plan during the talks that began on Sunday in Geneva between an American and a Ukrainian delegation.



The Europeans had previously proposed a counter-plan to Trump's plan, after they deemed that the American proposal needed amendments and discussions.



The first draft that was leaked last week stipulated that Kyiv would concede more territory, accept restrictions on its army, and refrain from joining NATO, conditions that Ukraine has long rejected, considering them a form of surrender.



Discussion and Negotiation for Improvement



For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Europeans want solid security guarantees for their countries and for Ukraine alike. Macron stated in remarks today, Tuesday: "We want peace with Russia, not surrender."



He noted that the American plan is heading in the right direction, but some of its provisions need discussion and negotiation for improvement.



He emphasized that it is solely up to the Europeans to decide the fate of the frozen Russian assets in European banks, commenting on a clause in the American plan that gives Washington the right to act on part of this money.



American-Russian Talks



An American official revealed that U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Monday, as part of the latest efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to mediate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.



He stated that Driscoll's talks would continue until Tuesday, while the identities of the participants in the Russian delegation have not yet been clarified. He expected Driscoll to meet with Ukrainian officials during his time in Abu Dhabi.



American and Ukrainian officials had met at the U.S. mission in Geneva last Sunday to narrow the gap of disagreement between them regarding the peace proposal put forward by the Trump administration, as the officials agreed to refine the proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies deemed to be in Moscow's favor.