فيما تتواصل المحادثات بين الجانب الأمريكي والأوكراني حول خط السلام بين كييف وموسكو، أعلن مسؤول أمريكي أن وزير الجيش دان دريسكول أجرى محادثات مع مسؤولين روس في أبوظبي، في وقت أشادت موسكو بخطة السلام التي طرحها سابقاً الرئيس دونالد ترمب لإنهاء الحرب مع أوكرانيا.
أساس جيد للحل
ووصف المتحدث باسم الكرملين ديمتري بيسكوف، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، المقترح الأمريكي بأنه «موضوعي» وقد يشكل أساساً جيداً جداً للحل.
ونفى بيسكوف تلقي بلاده خطة أمريكية مُعدّلة، وفق ما نقلت وكالة ريا. وقال إن موسكو تنتظر أن تكشف أمريكا خططها بشأن أوكرانيا.
وحول دور أوروبا في تسوية الأزمة الأوكرانية، اعتبر المتحدث الروسي أنه «من المستحيل مناقشة نظام الأمن دون مشاركة الأوروبيين»، قائلاً «في مرحلة ما سيكون هذا ضرورياً».
تعديلات على الخطة
من جانبه، رحب الرئيس الأوكراني، فولوديمير زيلينسكي، بالتعديلات التي أقرت على الخطة، خلال المحادثات التي انطلقت الأحد في جنيف بين وفد أمريكي وأوكراني.
وكان الأوروبيون اقترحوا سابقاً خطة مقابلة لخطة ترمب، بعدما اعتبروا أن المقترح الأمريكي يحتاج إلى تعديلات ومباحثات.
ونصت المسودة الأولى التي جرى تسريبها خلال الأسبوع الماضي، على أن تتنازل كييف عن المزيد من الأراضي، وتقبل بفرض قيود على جيشها وتمتنع عن الانضمام إلى حلف شمال الأطلسي، وهي شروط ترفضها أوكرانيا منذ فترة طويلة معتبرة أنها بمثابة استسلام.
نقاش وتفاوض للتحسين
بدوره، أكد الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون أن الأوروبيين يريدون ضمانات أمنية صلبة لبلدانهم ولأوكرانيا على السواء. وقال ماكرون في تصريحات، اليوم الثلاثاء: «نريد سلاماً مع روسيا وليس استسلاماً»،.
ولفت إلى أن الخطة الأمريكية تذهب في الاتجاه الصحيح، لكن بعض بنودها يحتاج إلى نقاش وتفاوض لتحسينها.
وأكد أنه يعود إلى الأوروبيين وحدهم أن يقرّروا مصير الأصول الروسية المجمدة في المصارف الأوروبية، (تعليقاً على بند في الخطة الأمريكية يعطي واشنطن حق التصرف في جزء من هذه الأموال).
محادثات أمريكية - روسية
وكشف مسؤول أمريكي أن وزير الجيش الأمريكي دان دريسكول أجرى محادثات مع مسؤولين روس في أبوظبي، أمس الإثنين، ضمن أحدث جهود تبذلها إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للتوسط في اتفاق سلام بين روسيا وأوكرانيا.
وأفاد بأن محادثات دريسكول ستستمر حتى اليوم الثلاثاء، في حين لم تتضح بعد هوية المشاركين في الوفد الروسي. وتوقع أن يلتقي دريسكول مسؤولين أوكرانيين أثناء وجوده في أبوظبي.
وكان مسؤولون أمريكيون وأوكرانيون اجتمعوا في مقر البعثة الأمريكية في جنيف الأحد الماضي، من أجل تضييق هوة الخلاف بينهم بشأن مقترح السلام الذي طرحته إدارة ترمب، إذ اتفق المسؤولون على تنقيح المقترح الذي اعتبرته كييف وحلفاؤها الأوروبيون يصب في مصلحة موسكو.
As talks continue between the American and Ukrainian sides regarding the peace line between Kyiv and Moscow, an American official announced that Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held discussions with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi, at a time when Moscow praised the peace plan previously proposed by President Donald Trump to end the war with Ukraine.
A Good Basis for Resolution
The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the American proposal today (Tuesday) as "objective" and that it could serve as a very good basis for resolution.
Peskov denied that his country received a modified American plan, according to what the RIA news agency reported. He stated that Moscow is waiting for America to reveal its plans regarding Ukraine.
Regarding Europe's role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, the Russian spokesperson considered that "it is impossible to discuss a security system without the participation of Europeans," saying, "At some point, this will be necessary."
Amendments to the Plan
For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the amendments approved to the plan during the talks that began on Sunday in Geneva between an American and a Ukrainian delegation.
The Europeans had previously proposed a counter-plan to Trump's plan, after they deemed that the American proposal needed amendments and discussions.
The first draft that was leaked last week stipulated that Kyiv would concede more territory, accept restrictions on its army, and refrain from joining NATO, conditions that Ukraine has long rejected, considering them a form of surrender.
Discussion and Negotiation for Improvement
For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Europeans want solid security guarantees for their countries and for Ukraine alike. Macron stated in remarks today, Tuesday: "We want peace with Russia, not surrender."
He noted that the American plan is heading in the right direction, but some of its provisions need discussion and negotiation for improvement.
He emphasized that it is solely up to the Europeans to decide the fate of the frozen Russian assets in European banks, commenting on a clause in the American plan that gives Washington the right to act on part of this money.
American-Russian Talks
An American official revealed that U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll held talks with Russian officials in Abu Dhabi on Monday, as part of the latest efforts by President Donald Trump's administration to mediate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.
He stated that Driscoll's talks would continue until Tuesday, while the identities of the participants in the Russian delegation have not yet been clarified. He expected Driscoll to meet with Ukrainian officials during his time in Abu Dhabi.
American and Ukrainian officials had met at the U.S. mission in Geneva last Sunday to narrow the gap of disagreement between them regarding the peace proposal put forward by the Trump administration, as the officials agreed to refine the proposal, which Kyiv and its European allies deemed to be in Moscow's favor.