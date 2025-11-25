In an intensive diplomatic move aimed at ending the four-year-long Russian-Ukrainian war, U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll is holding closed meetings today (Tuesday) in Abu Dhabi with Russian and Ukrainian officials.

The U.S. Plan and the Ukrainian Response

The talks aim to bridge the gap between the original U.S. peace plan, which has been heavily influenced by Russian demands, and the Ukrainian response backed by Europe, amid concerns that the plan may lean too much toward Moscow's interests.

According to reports from global news agencies including "Reuters" and "CNN," Driscoll has already met with a Russian delegation for several hours on Monday evening, with discussions expected to continue throughout Tuesday on "the peace process and accelerating negotiations," as an American official told "The Guardian."

The Identity of the Participating Russian Delegation

The identity of the Russian delegation has not been disclosed, while reports suggest that Ukraine may be represented by Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense (GUR).

Driscoll in Abu Dhabi

Driscoll arrives in Abu Dhabi after participating in talks in Geneva last weekend, where the original 28-point U.S. plan was shortened to focus on security guarantees, yet it still raises controversy due to proposals such as a ban on Ukraine joining NATO and restrictions on the size of its army.

According to the "Financial Times," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the meetings, stating that he "has nothing to say about the talks."

Driscoll, who was appointed in February 2025, is the main diplomatic face of President Donald Trump's administration in these efforts, working alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other special envoys, though they are not participating in Abu Dhabi this time.

Ongoing Russian Attacks Hinder Diplomatic Efforts

Despite these efforts, Russia has not ceased its military attacks, launching a new wave of nighttime strikes on Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of 6 people and injuring at least 13 others in Kyiv, according to Ukrainian emergency services.

The attacks, which included ballistic missiles and drones, caused water, electricity, and heating outages in parts of the capital, along with additional damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

One drone ignited a fire in a multi-story residential building, as reported by the Associated Press.

On the Russian side, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that 3 people were killed and 10 others injured in a Ukrainian drone attack in the Rostov region, reflecting a mutual escalation that hinders diplomatic progress.

Macron's Warning: A Peace Deal Does Not Mean Surrender

In a related context, French President Emmanuel Macron warned this morning against any agreement that would end the Russian invasion of Ukraine if it resembles a "surrender" from Kyiv, cautioning that it "would give Russia the freedom to advance further, including toward other European countries, threatening everyone's security."

In an interview with RTL radio, Macron emphasized that any deal must be "strong enough to last," preventing Russia from re-invading "after six months, eight months, or two years," noting that the U.S. plan contains elements worth discussing but needs improvement to be acceptable to Ukraine and Europe.

This comes amid Trump's accelerated efforts to end the conflict, with the possibility of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visiting Washington soon to discuss "sensitive issues."