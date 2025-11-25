في خطوة دبلوماسية مكثفة تهدف إلى إنهاء الحرب الروسية-الأوكرانية التي دامت أربع سنوات، يعقد وزير الجيش الأمريكي دانيال دريسكول اجتماعات مغلقة، اليوم (الثلاثاء) في أبوظبي مع مسؤولين روس وأوكرانيين.

الخطة الأمريكية والرد الأوكراني

وتهدف هذه المحادثات إلى سد الفجوة بين الخطة الأمريكية الأصلية للسلام، التي تأثرت بشدة بالمطالب الروسية، والرد الأوكراني المدعوم من أوروبا، وسط مخاوف من أن تكون الخطة تميل بشكل مفرط نحو مصالح موسكو.

ووفقاً لتقارير وكالات أنباء عالمية بما في ذلك «رويترز» و«سي إن إن»، التقى دريسكول بالفعل بوفد روسي ساعات عدة مساء الإثنين، ومن المتوقع الاستمرار طوال اليوم الثلاثاء لمناقشة «عملية السلام وتسريع المفاوضات»، بحسب ما أفاد به مسؤول أمريكي لصحيفة «الغارديان».

هوية الوفد الروسي المشارك

ولم يتم كشف هوية الوفد الروسي، بينما تشير التقارير إلى أن أوكرانيا قد تمثلها كيريلو بودانوف، رئيس المديرية الرئيسية للاستخبارات في وزارة الدفاع الأوكرانية (GUR).

دريسكول في أبوظبي

ويأتي دريسكول إلى أبوظبي بعد مشاركته في محادثات جنيف نهاية الأسبوع الماضي، إذ تم تعديل الخطة الأمريكية المكونة من 28 نقطة لتكون أقصر، مع التركيز على ضمانات أمنية، لكنها ما زالت تثير جدلاً بسبب اقتراحات مثل حظر انضمام أوكرانيا إلى الناتو وتقييد حجم جيشها.

وبحسب «فاينانشيال تايمز»، رفض المتحدث باسم الكرملين، دميتري بيسكوف، التعليق على الاجتماعات، قائلاً إنه «ليس لديه ما يقوله عن المحادثات».

ويُعد دريسكول، الذي عُيّن في فبراير 2025، الوجه الدبلوماسي الرئيسي لإدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب في هذه الجهود، إذ يعمل جنباً إلى جنب مع وزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو ومبعوث خاص آخرين، لكن دون مشاركتهم في أبوظبي هذه المرة.

هجمات روسية مستمرة تُعيق الجهود الدبلوماسية

ورغم هذه الجهود، لم تتوقف روسيا عن هجماتها العسكرية، إذ شنت موجة جديدة من الضربات الليلية على أوكرانيا، أسفرت عن مقتل 6 أشخاص وإصابة 13 آخرين على الأقل في كييف، وفقاً لخدمات الطوارئ الأوكرانية.

وأدت الهجمات، التي شملت صواريخ بالستية وطائرات دون طيار، إلى انقطاع المياه والكهرباء والتدفئة في أجزاء من العاصمة، مع أضرار إضافية في البنية التحتية الطاقية الأوكرانية.

وأشعلت إحدى الطائرات دون طيار حريقاً في مبنى سكني متعدد الطوابق، كما وثقت وكالة «أسوشيتد برس».

أما في الجانب الروسي، أفادت وزارة الدفاع الروسية بمقتل 3 أشخاص وإصابة 10 آخرين في هجوم أوكراني بطائرات دون طيار على منطقة روستوف، مما يعكس تصعيداً متبادلاً يُعيق التقدم الدبلوماسي.

تحذير ماكرون: صفقة سلام لا تعني استسلاماً

في سياق متصل، حذر الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون صباح اليوم، من أي اتفاق يُنهي الغزو الروسي لأوكرانيا إذا كان يُشبه «استسلاماً» من كييف، محذراً من أنه «سيمنح روسيا الحرية للتقدم أكثر، بما في ذلك نحو دول أوروبية أخرى، مما يُهدد أمن الجميع».

وفي مقابلة مع إذاعة RTL، أكد ماكرون أن أي صفقة يجب أن تكون «قوية بما يكفي للاستمرار»، وتمنع روسيا من إعادة الغزو «بعد ستة أشهر أو ثمانية أشهر أو سنتين»، مشيراً إلى أن الخطة الأمريكية تحتوي على عناصر تستحق المناقشة لكنها تحتاج إلى تحسين لتكون مقبولة لأوكرانيا وأوروبا.

التحديثات مستمرة

يأتي هذا وسط جهود ترمب المتسارعة لإنهاء النزاع، مع إمكانية زيارة الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي لواشنطن قريباً لمناقشة «القضايا الحساسة».