أعلن البيت الأبيض، أمس (الإثنين)، أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب وقّع أمراً تنفيذياً يكلف وزيرَي الخارجية والمالية بدراسة إمكانية تصنيف عدد من فروع جماعة الإخوان المسلمين منظمات إرهابية أجنبية. ويهدف القرار إلى بحث إدراج تلك الفروع ضمن قائمة الإرهاب العالمي، في خطوة قد تترتب عليها عقوبات وإجراءات مشددة ضد أي كيانات مرتبطة بها.
وجاء في بيان منشور على موقع البيت الأبيض أن الأمر ينص على أن يقوم الوزيران، بالتشاور مع المدعي العام ومدير الاستخبارات الوطنية، بتقديم تقرير حول إمكانية تصنيف أي من فروع الإخوان المسلمين، مثل تلك الموجودة في لبنان ومصر والأردن، منظمات إرهابية أجنبية وإرهابيين عالميين.
ويلزم الأمر وزير الخارجية ووزير الخزانة باتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة خلال 45 يوماً بعد التقرير تصنيف هذه الفروع إذا كان ذلك مناسباً.
ويهدف هذا الإجراء، بحسب البيان، إلى القضاء على قدرات وعمليات الفروع المصنفة، ومنعها من الوصول إلى الموارد، وإنهاء أي تهديد قد تشكله هذه الفروع على المواطنين الأمريكيين والأمن القومي للولايات المتحدة.
وبيّن البيت الأبيض أن ترمب يسعى إلى «مواجهة الشبكة العابرة للحدود لجماعة الإخوان المسلمين، التي تساهم في الإرهاب وحملات زعزعة الاستقرار ضد مصالح الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها في الشرق الأوسط».
ولفت إلى أن «الجناح العسكري للفروع اللبنانية للإخوان ساعد جماعات إرهابية في شن عدة هجمات صاروخية على أهداف مدنية وعسكرية داخل إسرائيل بعد اندلاع الحرب في غزة، بينما شجع قيادي إخواني مصري على شن هجمات عنيفة ضد شركاء الولايات المتحدة ومصالحها في الشرق الأوسط في اليوم نفسه، وقدّم قادة الإخوان الأردنيون دعماً مادياً للجناح المسلح لحماس لفترة طويلة».
ويأتي إعلان ترمب بعد أيام من قرار حاكم ولاية تكساس الجمهوري غريغ أبوت تصنيف الإخوان ومجلس العلاقات الأمريكية الإسلامية منظمتين إرهابيتين وإجراميتين عابرتين للحدود داخل الولاية، ما يمنع أعضاءهما من شراء الأراضي، ويثير جدلاً واسعاً حول استهداف المنظمات الإسلامية في الولايات المتحدة.
يذكر أن إدارة ترمب حاولت سابقاً خلال ولايته الأولى تصنيف جماعة الإخوان منظمة إرهابية عام 2019، وذكرت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض آنذاك، سارة ساندرز، أن إدراج الجماعة ضمن قائمة المنظمات المحظورة كان مطروحاً للنقاش، لكن لم يتم اتخاذ قرار رسمي آنذاك.
