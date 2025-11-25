The White House announced yesterday (Monday) that U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the Secretaries of State and Treasury to study the possibility of designating several branches of the Muslim Brotherhood as foreign terrorist organizations. The decision aims to explore the inclusion of these branches in the global terrorism list, a step that could lead to sanctions and strict measures against any entities associated with them.

A statement published on the White House website indicated that the order stipulates that the two secretaries, in consultation with the Attorney General and the Director of National Intelligence, provide a report on the possibility of designating any branches of the Muslim Brotherhood, such as those in Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan, as foreign terrorist organizations and global terrorists.

The order requires the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury to take necessary actions within 45 days after the report to classify these branches if deemed appropriate.

This measure, according to the statement, aims to eliminate the capabilities and operations of the designated branches, prevent them from accessing resources, and end any threat these branches may pose to American citizens and U.S. national security.

The White House indicated that Trump seeks to "confront the transnational network of the Muslim Brotherhood, which contributes to terrorism and destabilization campaigns against the interests of the United States and its allies in the Middle East."

It pointed out that "the military wing of the Lebanese branches of the Brotherhood has assisted terrorist groups in launching several missile attacks on civilian and military targets inside Israel following the outbreak of the war in Gaza, while an Egyptian Brotherhood leader encouraged violent attacks against U.S. partners and interests in the Middle East on the same day, and Jordanian Brotherhood leaders have long provided material support to Hamas's armed wing."

Trump's announcement comes days after Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, designated the Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations as transnational terrorist and criminal organizations within the state, preventing their members from purchasing land and sparking widespread controversy over targeting Islamic organizations in the United States.

It is worth noting that the Trump administration previously attempted during his first term to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization in 2019, with then-White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders stating that the inclusion of the group on the list of banned organizations was under discussion, but no official decision was made at that time.