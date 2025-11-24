The South Korean President Lee Jae-myung warned that his country and North Korea are experiencing a "very dangerous situation" that could lead to an "accidental clash" at any moment, emphasizing the importance of engaging Seoul in dialogue with Pyongyang.



The North Koreans Refuse to Respond



He stated that North Korea "refuses to respond" to Seoul's communications for talks, noting that it is "erecting barbed wire along the military border," a move not seen since the end of the Korean War between 1950 and 1953, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.



He described the relations between the two Koreas as having become "extremely hostile and confrontational," and in the absence of a minimum level of trust, the North is exhibiting very extreme behavior, according to him.



Lee's remarks came during his trip from South Africa, where he participated in the G20 summit. He is expected to visit Turkey as the last stop before returning to Seoul.



Military Border Demarcation Line



South Korea proposed on November 17 to hold military talks with North Korea aimed at clearly demarcating the "military border line" to avoid any armed clashes that could ignite a broader conflict. However, North Korea has not responded to the proposal so far.



More than 10 border incursions by North Korean soldiers have been recorded this year, prompting South Korean forces to fire warning shots in accordance with established protocols.



The actual border, known as the MDL, lies within a 4-kilometer-wide buffer zone separating the Korean Peninsula. While the demilitarized zone can be easily seen through rows of barbed wire, it is difficult to determine the military separation line.



Halting Exercises with America



The South Korean president considered that achieving peace with North Korea would be a "long process," but emphasized that if a "stable peace system" is established, it would be "better" to halt joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.



Pyongyang regularly condemns these drills, viewing them as a direct military threat against it. Approximately 28,500 American soldiers, along with military equipment and systems, are stationed in South Korea.



American Sanctions



U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the demilitarized zone this month as part of his tour in Asia to deepen regional security ties to counter China and to reaffirm Washington's commitment to Seoul.



In early November, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 8 individuals and 2 entities, claiming their role in "money laundering resulting from cyber fraud activities and labor in the information technology sector for the benefit of North Korea." The U.S. department stated that this move "aims to prevent funding for the country's weapons programs" in North Korea.