حذر الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي لي جاي ميونج من أن بلاده وكوريا الشمالية تشهدان «وضعاً خطيراً للغاية» يمكن أن يؤدي إلى «اشتباك عرضي» في أي لحظة، مشدداً على أهمية انخراط سول في حوار مع بيونج يانج.
الشماليون يرفضون الرد
وقال إن كوريا الشمالية «ترفض الرد» على اتصالات سول لإجراء محادثات، لافتاً إلى أنها «تقيم أسلاكاً شائكة على طول الحدود العسكرية»، في خطوة لم تشاهد منذ انتهاء الحرب الكورية بين عامي 1950 و1953، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «يونهاب» الكورية الجنوبية.
ووصف العلاقات بين الكوريتين بأنها أصبحت «عدائية وتصادمية» للغاية، وفي ظل غياب الحد الأدنى من الثقة، يظهر الشمال سلوكاً متطرفاً للغاية، بحسب قوله.
وجاءت تصريحات لي خلال رحلته من جنوب أفريقيا، حيث شارك في قمة مجموعة العشرين. ومن المرتقب أن يزور تركيا في المحطة الأخيرة قبل عودته إلى سول.
خط ترسيم الحدود العسكرية
واقترحت كوريا الجنوبية في 17 نوفمبر عقد محادثات عسكرية مع كوريا الشمالية بهدف رسم حدود واضحة على طول «خط ترسيم الحدود العسكرية»، لتجنب أي اشتباكات مسلحة يمكن أن تشعل نزاعاً أوسع. لكن كوريا الشمالية لم ترد على المقترح حتى الآن.
وسُجّلت أكثر من 10 حالات توغل عبر الحدود من قبل جنود كوريين شماليين هذا العام، ما دفع القوات الكورية الجنوبية إلى إطلاق طلقات تحذيرية وفقاً للبروتوكولات المعمول بها.
وتقع الحدود الفعلية المعروفة باسم MDL داخل منطقة عازلة بعرض 4 كيلومترات تفصل شبه الجزيرة الكورية. وبينما يسهل رؤية المنطقة منزوعة السلاح عبر صفوف الأسلاك الشائكة، يصعب تحديد خط الفصل العسكري.
وقف المناورات مع أمريكا
واعتبر الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي أن تحقيق السلام مع كوريا الشمالية سيكون «عملية طويلة»، لكنه شدد على أنه في حال تأسيس «نظام سلام راسخ»، فسيكون «من الأفضل» وقف المناورات العسكرية المشتركة بين كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة.
وتدين بيونج يانج هذه التدريبات بانتظام، وتعتبر أنها بمثابة تهديد عسكري مباشر ضدها. ويتمركز في كوريا الجنوبية نحو 28,500 جندي أمريكي مع معدات وأنظمة عسكرية.
عقوبات أمريكية
وكان وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيجسيت زار هذا الشهر المنطقة منزوعة السلاح، كجزء من جولته في آسيا لتعميق الروابط الأمنية الإقليمية لمواجهة الصين، وللتأكيد على التزام واشنطن تجاه سول.
وفرضت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية مطلع نوفمبر عقوبات على 8 أفراد، وكيانين، بدعوى دورهم في «غسل الأموال الناتجة عن أنشطة الاحتيال الإلكتروني والعمالة في قطاع تكنولوجيا المعلومات لصالح كوريا الشمالية». وقالت الوزارة الأمريكية إن هذه الخطوة «تهدف إلى منع وصول التمويل لبرامج البلاد للأسلحة» في كوريا الشمالية.
The South Korean President Lee Jae-myung warned that his country and North Korea are experiencing a "very dangerous situation" that could lead to an "accidental clash" at any moment, emphasizing the importance of engaging Seoul in dialogue with Pyongyang.
The North Koreans Refuse to Respond
He stated that North Korea "refuses to respond" to Seoul's communications for talks, noting that it is "erecting barbed wire along the military border," a move not seen since the end of the Korean War between 1950 and 1953, according to South Korea's Yonhap news agency.
He described the relations between the two Koreas as having become "extremely hostile and confrontational," and in the absence of a minimum level of trust, the North is exhibiting very extreme behavior, according to him.
Lee's remarks came during his trip from South Africa, where he participated in the G20 summit. He is expected to visit Turkey as the last stop before returning to Seoul.
Military Border Demarcation Line
South Korea proposed on November 17 to hold military talks with North Korea aimed at clearly demarcating the "military border line" to avoid any armed clashes that could ignite a broader conflict. However, North Korea has not responded to the proposal so far.
More than 10 border incursions by North Korean soldiers have been recorded this year, prompting South Korean forces to fire warning shots in accordance with established protocols.
The actual border, known as the MDL, lies within a 4-kilometer-wide buffer zone separating the Korean Peninsula. While the demilitarized zone can be easily seen through rows of barbed wire, it is difficult to determine the military separation line.
Halting Exercises with America
The South Korean president considered that achieving peace with North Korea would be a "long process," but emphasized that if a "stable peace system" is established, it would be "better" to halt joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.
Pyongyang regularly condemns these drills, viewing them as a direct military threat against it. Approximately 28,500 American soldiers, along with military equipment and systems, are stationed in South Korea.
American Sanctions
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the demilitarized zone this month as part of his tour in Asia to deepen regional security ties to counter China and to reaffirm Washington's commitment to Seoul.
In early November, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 8 individuals and 2 entities, claiming their role in "money laundering resulting from cyber fraud activities and labor in the information technology sector for the benefit of North Korea." The U.S. department stated that this move "aims to prevent funding for the country's weapons programs" in North Korea.