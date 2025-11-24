حذر الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي لي جاي ميونج من أن بلاده وكوريا الشمالية تشهدان «وضعاً خطيراً للغاية» يمكن أن يؤدي إلى «اشتباك عرضي» في أي لحظة، مشدداً على أهمية انخراط سول في حوار مع بيونج يانج.


الشماليون يرفضون الرد


وقال إن كوريا الشمالية «ترفض الرد» على اتصالات سول لإجراء محادثات، لافتاً إلى أنها «تقيم أسلاكاً شائكة على طول الحدود العسكرية»، في خطوة لم تشاهد منذ انتهاء الحرب الكورية بين عامي 1950 و1953، بحسب ما أوردت وكالة «يونهاب» الكورية الجنوبية.


ووصف العلاقات بين الكوريتين بأنها أصبحت «عدائية وتصادمية» للغاية، وفي ظل غياب الحد الأدنى من الثقة، يظهر الشمال سلوكاً متطرفاً للغاية، بحسب قوله.


وجاءت تصريحات لي خلال رحلته من جنوب أفريقيا، حيث شارك في قمة مجموعة العشرين. ومن المرتقب أن يزور تركيا في المحطة الأخيرة قبل عودته إلى سول.


خط ترسيم الحدود العسكرية


واقترحت كوريا الجنوبية في 17 نوفمبر عقد محادثات عسكرية مع كوريا الشمالية بهدف رسم حدود واضحة على طول «خط ترسيم الحدود العسكرية»، لتجنب أي اشتباكات مسلحة يمكن أن تشعل نزاعاً أوسع. لكن كوريا الشمالية لم ترد على المقترح حتى الآن.


وسُجّلت أكثر من 10 حالات توغل عبر الحدود من قبل جنود كوريين شماليين هذا العام، ما دفع القوات الكورية الجنوبية إلى إطلاق طلقات تحذيرية وفقاً للبروتوكولات المعمول بها.


وتقع الحدود الفعلية المعروفة باسم MDL داخل منطقة عازلة بعرض 4 كيلومترات تفصل شبه الجزيرة الكورية. وبينما يسهل رؤية المنطقة منزوعة السلاح عبر صفوف الأسلاك الشائكة، يصعب تحديد خط الفصل العسكري.

الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي لي جاي ميونج ووزير الدفاع آن جيو باك خلال عرض عسكري. (إ ب أ)


وقف المناورات مع أمريكا


واعتبر الرئيس الكوري الجنوبي أن تحقيق السلام مع كوريا الشمالية سيكون «عملية طويلة»، لكنه شدد على أنه في حال تأسيس «نظام سلام راسخ»، فسيكون «من الأفضل» وقف المناورات العسكرية المشتركة بين كوريا الجنوبية والولايات المتحدة.


وتدين بيونج يانج هذه التدريبات بانتظام، وتعتبر أنها بمثابة تهديد عسكري مباشر ضدها. ويتمركز في كوريا الجنوبية نحو 28,500 جندي أمريكي مع معدات وأنظمة عسكرية.


عقوبات أمريكية


وكان وزير الدفاع الأمريكي بيت هيجسيت زار هذا الشهر المنطقة منزوعة السلاح، كجزء من جولته في آسيا لتعميق الروابط الأمنية الإقليمية لمواجهة الصين، وللتأكيد على التزام واشنطن تجاه سول.


وفرضت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية مطلع نوفمبر عقوبات على 8 أفراد، وكيانين، بدعوى دورهم في «غسل الأموال الناتجة عن أنشطة الاحتيال الإلكتروني والعمالة في قطاع تكنولوجيا المعلومات لصالح كوريا الشمالية». وقالت الوزارة الأمريكية إن هذه الخطوة «تهدف إلى منع وصول التمويل لبرامج البلاد للأسلحة» في كوريا الشمالية.