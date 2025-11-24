The Israeli army began today (Monday) a large-scale military exercise named "Defense and Strength" that will last for two days, covering the eastern Galilee, the Golan Heights, the valleys, and reaching Mount Dov, with the aim of testing its forces' readiness for various unexpected scenarios, and training leadership to assess the battlefield situation, make decisions, and manage troops in the event of war breaking out.



The occupation army announced that the exercise is being conducted under the supervision of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and includes an immediate readiness test for the 210th division, adding that in the coming hours, there will be a significant military movement, and sounds of explosions and continuous aircraft flying in the vicinity of the exercise will be heard.



Simultaneously with the start of the drills, Israel raised its alert level on its northern borders. According to the "Jerusalem Post," the army has reinforced its troop deployment due to fears that "Hezbollah" might exploit the winter weather conditions and poor visibility to launch an attack, following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Haytham Abu Ali Al-Tabtabaei in an Israeli airstrike targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut yesterday (Sunday).



For its part, the "Times of Israel" reported that military sources confirmed that the air force has reinforced air defense systems in the north in anticipation of the possibility of missile launches from Lebanon, despite the lack of accurate information so far regarding Hezbollah's intention to carry out a direct attack.



Widespread escalation in Gaza and Lebanon



In a more pessimistic reading, the newspaper "Haaretz" warned that the internal scene in Israel is heading towards widespread escalation in Gaza and Lebanon, amidst political and security chaos that the newspaper considers an attempt to protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from accountability. It believes that the army and the government are working to prepare the ground for the possibility of renewed war on multiple fronts.