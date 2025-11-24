بدأ الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الإثنين)، تنفيذ مناورة عسكرية واسعة تحت اسم «الدفاع والقوة» تمتد على يومين، وتشمل مناطق الجليل الشرقي، مرتفعات الجولان، الوديان، وصولاً إلى جبل دوف، بهدف اختبار جاهزية قواته لمختلف السيناريوهات المفاجئة، وتدريب القيادات على تقييم الوضع الميداني واتخاذ القرارات وإدارة القوات في حال اندلاع حرب.
وأعلن جيش الاحتلال أن المناورة تجري بإشراف رئيس الأركان إيال زامير، وتشمل اختباراً فورياً لجاهزية الفرقة 210، مضيفاً أنه خلال الساعات القادمة سيتم تسجيل حركة عسكرية كثيفة، وسماع أصوات انفجارات وتحليق متواصل للطائرات في محيط التمرين.
وبالتزامن مع بدء التدريبات، رفعت إسرائيل مستوى التأهب على حدودها الشمالية. وحسب صحيفة «جيروزاليم بوست»، فإن الجيش عزز انتشار قواته بسبب مخاوف من أن يستغل «حزب الله» ظروف الطقس الشتوي وضعف الرؤية لشن هجوم، بعد اغتيال القيادي في الحزب هيثم أبوعلي الطبطبائي في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت أمس (الأحد).
من جهتها، نقلت صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل» عن مصادر عسكرية تأكيدها أنّ سلاح الجو عزز منظومات الدفاع الجوي في الشمال تحسباً لاحتمال إطلاق صواريخ من لبنان، رغم عدم توفر معلومات دقيقة حتى الآن حول نية حزب الله تنفيذ هجوم مباشر.
تصعيد واسع في غزة ولبنان
وفي قراءة أكثر تشاؤماً، حذرت صحيفة «هآرتس»، من أن المشهد الداخلي في إسرائيل يتجه نحو تصعيد واسع في غزة ولبنان، وسط فوضى سياسية وأمنية تعتبرها الصحيفة محاولة لحماية رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو من المساءلة. وترى أنّ الجيش والحكومة يعملان على تهيئة الأرضية لاحتمال تجدد الحرب على جبهات متعددة.
The Israeli army began today (Monday) a large-scale military exercise named "Defense and Strength" that will last for two days, covering the eastern Galilee, the Golan Heights, the valleys, and reaching Mount Dov, with the aim of testing its forces' readiness for various unexpected scenarios, and training leadership to assess the battlefield situation, make decisions, and manage troops in the event of war breaking out.
The occupation army announced that the exercise is being conducted under the supervision of Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and includes an immediate readiness test for the 210th division, adding that in the coming hours, there will be a significant military movement, and sounds of explosions and continuous aircraft flying in the vicinity of the exercise will be heard.
Simultaneously with the start of the drills, Israel raised its alert level on its northern borders. According to the "Jerusalem Post," the army has reinforced its troop deployment due to fears that "Hezbollah" might exploit the winter weather conditions and poor visibility to launch an attack, following the assassination of Hezbollah leader Haytham Abu Ali Al-Tabtabaei in an Israeli airstrike targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut yesterday (Sunday).
For its part, the "Times of Israel" reported that military sources confirmed that the air force has reinforced air defense systems in the north in anticipation of the possibility of missile launches from Lebanon, despite the lack of accurate information so far regarding Hezbollah's intention to carry out a direct attack.
Widespread escalation in Gaza and Lebanon
In a more pessimistic reading, the newspaper "Haaretz" warned that the internal scene in Israel is heading towards widespread escalation in Gaza and Lebanon, amidst political and security chaos that the newspaper considers an attempt to protect Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from accountability. It believes that the army and the government are working to prepare the ground for the possibility of renewed war on multiple fronts.