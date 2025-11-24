بدأ الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الإثنين)، تنفيذ مناورة عسكرية واسعة تحت اسم «الدفاع والقوة» تمتد على يومين، وتشمل مناطق الجليل الشرقي، مرتفعات الجولان، الوديان، وصولاً إلى جبل دوف، بهدف اختبار جاهزية قواته لمختلف السيناريوهات المفاجئة، وتدريب القيادات على تقييم الوضع الميداني واتخاذ القرارات وإدارة القوات في حال اندلاع حرب.


وأعلن جيش الاحتلال أن المناورة تجري بإشراف رئيس الأركان إيال زامير، وتشمل اختباراً فورياً لجاهزية الفرقة 210، مضيفاً أنه خلال الساعات القادمة سيتم تسجيل حركة عسكرية كثيفة، وسماع أصوات انفجارات وتحليق متواصل للطائرات في محيط التمرين.


وبالتزامن مع بدء التدريبات، رفعت إسرائيل مستوى التأهب على حدودها الشمالية. وحسب صحيفة «جيروزاليم بوست»، فإن الجيش عزز انتشار قواته بسبب مخاوف من أن يستغل «حزب الله» ظروف الطقس الشتوي وضعف الرؤية لشن هجوم، بعد اغتيال القيادي في الحزب هيثم أبوعلي الطبطبائي في غارة إسرائيلية استهدفت الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت أمس (الأحد).


من جهتها، نقلت صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل» عن مصادر عسكرية تأكيدها أنّ سلاح الجو عزز منظومات الدفاع الجوي في الشمال تحسباً لاحتمال إطلاق صواريخ من لبنان، رغم عدم توفر معلومات دقيقة حتى الآن حول نية حزب الله تنفيذ هجوم مباشر.


تصعيد واسع في غزة ولبنان


وفي قراءة أكثر تشاؤماً، حذرت صحيفة «هآرتس»، من أن المشهد الداخلي في إسرائيل يتجه نحو تصعيد واسع في غزة ولبنان، وسط فوضى سياسية وأمنية تعتبرها الصحيفة محاولة لحماية رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو من المساءلة. وترى أنّ الجيش والحكومة يعملان على تهيئة الأرضية لاحتمال تجدد الحرب على جبهات متعددة.