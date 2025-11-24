The Kuwaiti Cabinet issued a decision to revoke the Kuwaiti citizenship of seven individuals. Media sources confirmed that the citizenship revocation decisions included a well-known preacher famous for his television programs and cultural and intellectual activities.

The sources indicated that the final reference for these procedures is the soundness of the decision and the higher national interest of the country, and that the files are subject to examination and scrutiny according to the same standards applied to everyone.

The decision was published in the official newspaper "Kuwait Today" under number 1482 for the year 2025, and this decision was based on Article (21 bis - A) of the Kuwaiti Citizenship Law, which stipulates the revocation of citizenship from those who acquired it along with the certificate holder by way of dependency.