أصدر مجلس الوزراء الكويتي قراراً بسحب الجنسية الكويتية من سبعة أشخاص. وأكدت مصادر إعلامية أن قرارات سحب الجنسية شملت داعية معروف اشتهر ببرامجه التلفزيونية وأنشطته الثقافية والفكرية.
وأشارت المصادر إلى أن المرجعية النهائية لهذه الإجراءات هي سلامة القرار والمصلحة الوطنية العليا للبلاد، وأن الملفات تخضع للفحص والتدقيق وفق المعايير ذاتها المطبقة على الجميع.
ونشر القرار في الجريدة الرسمية «الكويت اليوم» برقم 1482 لسنة 2025، وقد استند هذا القرار إلى المادة (21 مكرر- أ) من قانون الجنسية الكويتية، ونص على سحب الجنسية ممن اكتسبها مع حامل الشهادة بطريقة التبعية.
The Kuwaiti Cabinet issued a decision to revoke the Kuwaiti citizenship of seven individuals. Media sources confirmed that the citizenship revocation decisions included a well-known preacher famous for his television programs and cultural and intellectual activities.
The sources indicated that the final reference for these procedures is the soundness of the decision and the higher national interest of the country, and that the files are subject to examination and scrutiny according to the same standards applied to everyone.
The decision was published in the official newspaper "Kuwait Today" under number 1482 for the year 2025, and this decision was based on Article (21 bis - A) of the Kuwaiti Citizenship Law, which stipulates the revocation of citizenship from those who acquired it along with the certificate holder by way of dependency.