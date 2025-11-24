أصدر مجلس الوزراء الكويتي قراراً بسحب الجنسية الكويتية من سبعة أشخاص. وأكدت مصادر إعلامية أن قرارات سحب الجنسية شملت داعية معروف اشتهر ببرامجه التلفزيونية وأنشطته الثقافية والفكرية.

وأشارت المصادر إلى أن المرجعية النهائية لهذه الإجراءات هي سلامة القرار والمصلحة الوطنية العليا للبلاد، وأن الملفات تخضع للفحص والتدقيق وفق المعايير ذاتها المطبقة على الجميع.

ونشر القرار في الجريدة الرسمية «الكويت اليوم» برقم 1482 لسنة 2025، وقد استند هذا القرار إلى المادة (21 مكرر- أ) من قانون الجنسية الكويتية، ونص على سحب الجنسية ممن اكتسبها مع حامل الشهادة بطريقة التبعية.