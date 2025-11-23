ثمّن رئيس مجلس السيادة القائد العام للقوات المسلحة السودانية الفريق أول الركن عبدالفتاح البرهان، جهود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان على مبادرته ومساعيه نحو تحقيق السلام في السودان، موضحاً أن حديثه مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، أوضح الصورة الحقيقية لما يدور في السودان.
وقال البرهان خلال اجتماعه اليوم (الأحد)، بكبار ضباط القوات المسلحة السودانية إن السودانيين الذين اكتووا بنيران هذه الحرب ينظرون بعين الرضى والتقدير لجهود ولي العهد السعودي، مشيراً إلى أن «هذه المبادرة فرصة لتجنيب بلادنا الدمار والتمزق».
وأضاف: «نحن نعوّل على هذه المبادرة ونعتبرها صوت الحق وصوت المنطقة باعتبار أن أمن البحر الأحمر يهم الجميع»، مشدداً بالقول: سنتعاطى مع هذه المبادرة بما يمكّن من إنهاء الحرب بالطريقة المثالية الني تريح كل السودانيين.
ولفت إلى أن هناك كثيراً من المبادرات التي طُرحت خلال الفترة الماضية، «ولكن معظمها تم رفضها لأنها تبقي على قوات الدعم السريع ضمن المشهد، لذلك لم نقبلها».
وأشار إلى أن مبادرة الرباعية قدمت ثلاثة مقترحات، وقمنا بتقديم «خارطة طريق» لهم وللأصدقاء والأشقاء تحمل رؤيتنا لحل الأزمة، لافتاً إلى أن وقف إطلاق النار تصاحبه بعض الإجراءات ومنها انسحاب قوات الدعم السريع من كل منطقة دخلتها بعد اتفاقية جدة، وهذا يعني انسحابهم من زالنجي والجنينة والفاشر ونيالا ومن كل المدن التي دخلوها، ومن ثم تجميعهم في مناطق محددة، حتى يتسنى للسودانيين العودة لمناطقهم، ومن ثم الدخول في حوار سوداني لتحديد مستقبل السودان.
وشدد البرهان بالقول: «نحن لسنا دعاة حرب، ولا نرفض السلام، ولكن لا أحد يستطيع تهديدنا أو يملي علينا شروطاً»، موضحاً أن الشعب السوداني ليس ضعيفاً، وكذلك جيشه.
وأكد رئيس مجلس السيادة السوداني العزم على استعادة كل الأراضي في كردفان ودارفور قائلاً: «سنطردهم من السودان، والنصر سيكون حليفنا طالما نحن على حق»، مضيفاً: «نحن مصممون على خوض هذه المعركة بشرف وعزة، وهي معركة الكرامة لكل السودانيين».
