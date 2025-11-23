The Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, praised the efforts of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for his initiative and endeavors towards achieving peace in Sudan, explaining that his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump clarified the true picture of what is happening in Sudan.



Al-Burhan stated during his meeting today (Sunday) with senior officers of the Sudanese Armed Forces that the Sudanese people, who have suffered from the flames of this war, look with satisfaction and appreciation at the efforts of the Saudi Crown Prince, pointing out that "this initiative is an opportunity to spare our country from destruction and fragmentation."



He added: "We rely on this initiative and consider it the voice of truth and the voice of the region, as the security of the Red Sea concerns everyone," emphasizing: "We will engage with this initiative in a way that enables us to end the war in the ideal manner that comforts all Sudanese."



He noted that there have been many initiatives proposed during the past period, "but most of them were rejected because they kept the Rapid Support Forces within the scene, which is why we did not accept them."



He pointed out that the Quartet Initiative presented three proposals, and we provided them with a "roadmap" for our friends and brothers that carries our vision for solving the crisis, noting that the ceasefire is accompanied by certain measures, including the withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces from every area they entered after the Jeddah Agreement. This means their withdrawal from Zalingei, Geneina, El Fasher, Nyala, and all the cities they entered, and then gathering them in specific areas, so that Sudanese can return to their regions, and then engage in a Sudanese dialogue to determine the future of Sudan.



Al-Burhan emphasized: "We are not advocates of war, nor do we reject peace, but no one can threaten us or impose conditions on us," clarifying that the Sudanese people are not weak, nor is their army.



The Chairman of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council affirmed the determination to restore all lands in Kordofan and Darfur, saying: "We will expel them from Sudan, and victory will be our ally as long as we are in the right," adding: "We are determined to fight this battle with honor and dignity; it is a battle for the dignity of all Sudanese."