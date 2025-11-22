ندد وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني معمر الإرياني اليوم (السبت) بإصدار الحوثي أحكاماً ملفقة لإعدام 17 يمنياً مختطفاً رمياً بالرصاص، والحبس لآخرين.


ووصف الإرياني أحكام الحوثي بـ«الأوامر»، مؤكداً أنه جرت المحاكمة في محاكم صورية ومنعدمة الولاية، واستندت إلى تهم ملفقة واعترافات مفبركة انتزعت تحت التعذيب والضغط النفسي والجسدي، في تمادٍ جديد يكشف حجم الانهيار الأخلاقي والقانوني الذي وصلت إليه الجماعة التي حولت القضاء إلى أداة لقتل اليمنيين وتصفية الحسابات.


انتصار بائس


وقال الإرياني: إن ما بثته جماعة الحوثي من سلسلة «اعترافات» مزعومة، وتسريع جلسات المحاكمة، ليس سوى محاولة بائسة لإظهار انتصارات إعلامية وهمية، وصرف الأنظار عن حجم الانكشاف الأمني في صفوفها، والاختراقات التي تضرب بنيتها القيادية، وتتناسل في أوساط أجهزتها الأمنية والعسكرية، مشيراً إلى أن الجماعة الحوثية تواجه تصدعات خطيرة داخل تركيبتها، واحتقاناً متزايداً في الشارع، واختارت كعادتها الهروب إلى الأمام عبر اختلاق قضايا تجسس، وإلباس المواطنين تهماً جاهزة، واستعراض القوة على حساب الأبرياء وأسرهم.


وأشار إلى أن هذه الجريمة ليست سوى حلقة جديدة في سلسلة التصفيات التي ينفذها الحوثي تحت لافتة «التخابر»، وهي ذريعة جاهزة لجأت إليها خلال السنوات الماضية لتكميم الأفواه، وتصفية الخصوم، وإخضاع المجتمع لمنطق الترهيب.


ولفت إلى أن هذه الخطوة تعيد الذاكرة إلى الجريمة البشعة التي ارتكبها الحوثي في 18 سبتمبر 2021 بحق 9 مدنيين من أبناء الحديدة الذين جرى إعدامهم رمياً بالرصاص في ميدان التحرير بعد محاكمات صورية اتّهموا فيها بالمشاركة في استهداف المدعو صالح الصماد، وهي الجريمة التي قوبلت بإدانات محلية ودولية واسعة.


موجة جديدة من الإعدامات


وحذَّر وزير الإعلام اليمني من أن المضي في هذه الخطوة قد يمهد لموجة جديدة من الإعدامات الجماعية في المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الحوثي ويكرس نهجاً خطيراً يتكرر كلما احتاجت الجماعة إلى تصفية مجموعة جديدة أو تغطية فشل أمني أو عسكري، ليكون موظفو الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية والإنسانية المختطفون أول الضحايا المحتملين لهذا التصعيد الإجرامي.


وأصدرت المحكمة الجزائية المتخصصة الحوثية في صنعاء حكماً بإعدام 17 مختطفاً يمنياً رمياً بالرصاص في ميدان عام، زاعمة أنهم يتخابرون مع البريطانيين والأمريكيين والإسرائيليين.