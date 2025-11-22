ندد وزير الإعلام والثقافة والسياحة اليمني معمر الإرياني اليوم (السبت) بإصدار الحوثي أحكاماً ملفقة لإعدام 17 يمنياً مختطفاً رمياً بالرصاص، والحبس لآخرين.
ووصف الإرياني أحكام الحوثي بـ«الأوامر»، مؤكداً أنه جرت المحاكمة في محاكم صورية ومنعدمة الولاية، واستندت إلى تهم ملفقة واعترافات مفبركة انتزعت تحت التعذيب والضغط النفسي والجسدي، في تمادٍ جديد يكشف حجم الانهيار الأخلاقي والقانوني الذي وصلت إليه الجماعة التي حولت القضاء إلى أداة لقتل اليمنيين وتصفية الحسابات.
انتصار بائس
وقال الإرياني: إن ما بثته جماعة الحوثي من سلسلة «اعترافات» مزعومة، وتسريع جلسات المحاكمة، ليس سوى محاولة بائسة لإظهار انتصارات إعلامية وهمية، وصرف الأنظار عن حجم الانكشاف الأمني في صفوفها، والاختراقات التي تضرب بنيتها القيادية، وتتناسل في أوساط أجهزتها الأمنية والعسكرية، مشيراً إلى أن الجماعة الحوثية تواجه تصدعات خطيرة داخل تركيبتها، واحتقاناً متزايداً في الشارع، واختارت كعادتها الهروب إلى الأمام عبر اختلاق قضايا تجسس، وإلباس المواطنين تهماً جاهزة، واستعراض القوة على حساب الأبرياء وأسرهم.
وأشار إلى أن هذه الجريمة ليست سوى حلقة جديدة في سلسلة التصفيات التي ينفذها الحوثي تحت لافتة «التخابر»، وهي ذريعة جاهزة لجأت إليها خلال السنوات الماضية لتكميم الأفواه، وتصفية الخصوم، وإخضاع المجتمع لمنطق الترهيب.
ولفت إلى أن هذه الخطوة تعيد الذاكرة إلى الجريمة البشعة التي ارتكبها الحوثي في 18 سبتمبر 2021 بحق 9 مدنيين من أبناء الحديدة الذين جرى إعدامهم رمياً بالرصاص في ميدان التحرير بعد محاكمات صورية اتّهموا فيها بالمشاركة في استهداف المدعو صالح الصماد، وهي الجريمة التي قوبلت بإدانات محلية ودولية واسعة.
موجة جديدة من الإعدامات
وحذَّر وزير الإعلام اليمني من أن المضي في هذه الخطوة قد يمهد لموجة جديدة من الإعدامات الجماعية في المناطق التي يسيطر عليها الحوثي ويكرس نهجاً خطيراً يتكرر كلما احتاجت الجماعة إلى تصفية مجموعة جديدة أو تغطية فشل أمني أو عسكري، ليكون موظفو الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية والإنسانية المختطفون أول الضحايا المحتملين لهذا التصعيد الإجرامي.
وأصدرت المحكمة الجزائية المتخصصة الحوثية في صنعاء حكماً بإعدام 17 مختطفاً يمنياً رمياً بالرصاص في ميدان عام، زاعمة أنهم يتخابرون مع البريطانيين والأمريكيين والإسرائيليين.
The Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned today (Saturday) the Houthi issuance of fabricated sentences for the execution of 17 Yemeni hostages by firing squad, and imprisonment for others.
Al-Eryani described the Houthi sentences as "orders," confirming that the trials took place in sham courts lacking jurisdiction, and were based on fabricated charges and coerced confessions obtained under torture and psychological and physical pressure. This is a new escalation that reveals the extent of the moral and legal collapse that the group has reached, having turned the judiciary into a tool for killing Yemenis and settling scores.
A Miserable Victory
Al-Eryani stated that what the Houthi group broadcasted as a series of alleged "confessions" and the hastening of trial sessions is nothing but a miserable attempt to showcase fake media victories and divert attention from the extent of security exposure within its ranks, and the breaches affecting its leadership structure, proliferating within its security and military apparatus. He pointed out that the Houthi group is facing serious fractures within its structure, increasing tension in the streets, and has, as usual, chosen to escape forward by fabricating espionage cases, falsely accusing citizens, and showcasing power at the expense of the innocent and their families.
He noted that this crime is merely a new link in the chain of purges carried out by the Houthis under the pretext of "espionage," a ready-made excuse they have resorted to over the past years to silence dissent, eliminate opponents, and subject society to a logic of intimidation.
He recalled the horrific crime committed by the Houthis on September 18, 2021, against 9 civilians from Al-Hudaydah, who were executed by firing squad in Al-Tahrir Square after sham trials in which they were accused of participating in targeting the so-called Saleh Al-Sammad. This crime was met with widespread local and international condemnations.
A New Wave of Executions
The Yemeni Minister of Information warned that proceeding with this step could pave the way for a new wave of mass executions in areas controlled by the Houthis, entrenching a dangerous pattern that recurs whenever the group needs to eliminate a new set of individuals or cover up a security or military failure, with abducted United Nations and international humanitarian organization employees being the first potential victims of this criminal escalation.
The Houthi specialized criminal court in Sana'a issued a ruling to execute 17 Yemeni hostages by firing squad in a public square, claiming that they were spying for the British, Americans, and Israelis.