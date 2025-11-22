دعت حركة «حماس»، اليوم (السبت)، الوسطاء للتدخل العاجل من أجل التصدي للخروقات الإسرائيلية ومحاولاتها تقويض اتفاق إطلاق النار، متهمة الجيش الإسرائيلي بإجراء تغييرات على الخط الأصفر وخطوط الانسحاب المنصوص عليها في الاتفاق.


وقالت الحركة في بيان إن الجيش الإسرائيلي يرتكب خرقاً فاضحاً للاتفاق من خلال الاستمرار في إزالة الخط الأصفر والتقدم به يومياً باتجاه الغرب، وما يرافق ذلك من نزوح جماعي، إضافة إلى الغارات الجوية والقصف المدفعي على مناطق شرق القطاع.


وأشارت إلى أن الخروقات الممنهجة من الجانب الإسرائيلي أودت بحياة مئات الفلسطينيين جرّاء الغارات وعمليات القتل المتواصلة تحت ذرائع مختلقة، مبينة أن تغييرات في خطوط انسحاب جيش الاحتلال تخالف الخرائط التي جرى التوافق عليها.


وأكدت الحركة رفضها محاولات حكومة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو فرض أمر واقع يتعارض مع ما جرى الاتفاق عليه، مطالبة الوسطاء بالتدخل العاجل والضغط لوقف هذه الخروقات فوراً.


ودعت الحركة الإدارة الأمريكية إلى الوفاء بتعهداتها، وإلزام الاحتلال بتنفيذ التزاماته، والتصدي لمحاولاته الرامية إلى تقويض مسار وقف إطلاق النار في غزة.


ووقعت إسرائيل و«حماس» في أكتوبر الماضي اتفاقاً لوقف إطلاق النار وتبادل المحتجزين الإسرائيليين وأسرى فلسطينيين، وانسحاب إسرائيل إلى خطوط مرتبطة بمراحل تطبيق خطة الرئيس الأمريكي لإنهاء الحرب.


ويعد الخط الأصفر، هو أول خط انسحاب للجيش الإسرائيلي من غزة بموجب اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، ما يتيح لإسرائيل السيطرة على نحو 53% من أراضي القطاع.