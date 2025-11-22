دعت حركة «حماس»، اليوم (السبت)، الوسطاء للتدخل العاجل من أجل التصدي للخروقات الإسرائيلية ومحاولاتها تقويض اتفاق إطلاق النار، متهمة الجيش الإسرائيلي بإجراء تغييرات على الخط الأصفر وخطوط الانسحاب المنصوص عليها في الاتفاق.
وقالت الحركة في بيان إن الجيش الإسرائيلي يرتكب خرقاً فاضحاً للاتفاق من خلال الاستمرار في إزالة الخط الأصفر والتقدم به يومياً باتجاه الغرب، وما يرافق ذلك من نزوح جماعي، إضافة إلى الغارات الجوية والقصف المدفعي على مناطق شرق القطاع.
وأشارت إلى أن الخروقات الممنهجة من الجانب الإسرائيلي أودت بحياة مئات الفلسطينيين جرّاء الغارات وعمليات القتل المتواصلة تحت ذرائع مختلقة، مبينة أن تغييرات في خطوط انسحاب جيش الاحتلال تخالف الخرائط التي جرى التوافق عليها.
وأكدت الحركة رفضها محاولات حكومة رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو فرض أمر واقع يتعارض مع ما جرى الاتفاق عليه، مطالبة الوسطاء بالتدخل العاجل والضغط لوقف هذه الخروقات فوراً.
ودعت الحركة الإدارة الأمريكية إلى الوفاء بتعهداتها، وإلزام الاحتلال بتنفيذ التزاماته، والتصدي لمحاولاته الرامية إلى تقويض مسار وقف إطلاق النار في غزة.
ووقعت إسرائيل و«حماس» في أكتوبر الماضي اتفاقاً لوقف إطلاق النار وتبادل المحتجزين الإسرائيليين وأسرى فلسطينيين، وانسحاب إسرائيل إلى خطوط مرتبطة بمراحل تطبيق خطة الرئيس الأمريكي لإنهاء الحرب.
ويعد الخط الأصفر، هو أول خط انسحاب للجيش الإسرائيلي من غزة بموجب اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، ما يتيح لإسرائيل السيطرة على نحو 53% من أراضي القطاع.
The "Hamas" movement called today (Saturday) for urgent intervention from mediators to confront Israeli violations and its attempts to undermine the ceasefire agreement, accusing the Israeli army of making changes to the yellow line and the withdrawal lines stipulated in the agreement.
The movement stated in a statement that the Israeli army is committing a blatant violation of the agreement by continuing to remove the yellow line and advancing it daily westward, accompanied by mass displacement, in addition to airstrikes and artillery shelling on areas in the eastern sector.
It pointed out that the systematic violations by the Israeli side have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians due to the ongoing airstrikes and killings under fabricated pretexts, indicating that changes in the withdrawal lines of the occupation army contradict the maps that were agreed upon.
The movement affirmed its rejection of attempts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to impose a fait accompli that contradicts what was agreed upon, demanding that mediators intervene urgently and pressure to stop these violations immediately.
The movement called on the U.S. administration to fulfill its commitments, obligate the occupation to implement its obligations, and confront its attempts to undermine the ceasefire process in Gaza.
Israel and "Hamas" signed a ceasefire agreement last October for the exchange of Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners, with Israel withdrawing to lines related to the implementation phases of the U.S. president's plan to end the war.
The yellow line is the first withdrawal line for the Israeli army from Gaza under the ceasefire agreement, allowing Israel to control about 53% of the territory of the sector.