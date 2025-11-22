The "Hamas" movement called today (Saturday) for urgent intervention from mediators to confront Israeli violations and its attempts to undermine the ceasefire agreement, accusing the Israeli army of making changes to the yellow line and the withdrawal lines stipulated in the agreement.



The movement stated in a statement that the Israeli army is committing a blatant violation of the agreement by continuing to remove the yellow line and advancing it daily westward, accompanied by mass displacement, in addition to airstrikes and artillery shelling on areas in the eastern sector.



It pointed out that the systematic violations by the Israeli side have resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinians due to the ongoing airstrikes and killings under fabricated pretexts, indicating that changes in the withdrawal lines of the occupation army contradict the maps that were agreed upon.



The movement affirmed its rejection of attempts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to impose a fait accompli that contradicts what was agreed upon, demanding that mediators intervene urgently and pressure to stop these violations immediately.



The movement called on the U.S. administration to fulfill its commitments, obligate the occupation to implement its obligations, and confront its attempts to undermine the ceasefire process in Gaza.



Israel and "Hamas" signed a ceasefire agreement last October for the exchange of Israeli detainees and Palestinian prisoners, with Israel withdrawing to lines related to the implementation phases of the U.S. president's plan to end the war.



The yellow line is the first withdrawal line for the Israeli army from Gaza under the ceasefire agreement, allowing Israel to control about 53% of the territory of the sector.