دعا إعلان قمة العشرين الذي تم اعتماده رسمياً خلال أول قمة تستضيفها أفريقيا، اليوم (السبت)، قادة المجموعة إلى العمل من أجل سلام عادل وشامل ودائم في السودان، والأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، وجمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية، وأوكرانيا. وشدد الإعلان على خطورة التغير المناخي.
تعزيز التعاون متعدد الأطراف
وأكد الإعلان على أهمية تعزيز التعاون متعدد الأطراف لمواجهة المخاطر الحالية والناشئة التي تهدد الاقتصاد العالمي، إضافة إلى تعهد بدفع جهود السلام في بؤر الصراع المذكورة.
وقال المتحدث باسم الرئيس الجنوب أفريقي سيريل رامافوزا إن اعتماد الإعلان المشترك تم بالإجماع بين الدول المشاركة، رغم غياب واشنطن، مؤكداً أن القمة تمضي في أجندتها الهادفة لدعم الاستقرار العالمي والتنمية في الدول النامية.
أوكرانيا تتصدر المناقشات
وطغت الخطة الأمريكية بشأن أوكرانيا على جدول أعمال قمة مجموعة العشرين، فيما يجري القادة الأوروبيون مشاورات مكثفة لاعتماد مقترح مضاد.
وعلى الرغم من غياب ترمب عن القمة، عقد القادة الأوروبيون المشاركون اجتماعات مع نظرائهم الكنديين واليابانيين والأستراليين لمناقشة خطة واشنطن لإنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ نحو 4 سنوات، بحسب مصادر أوروبية.
وقال مصدر: «نعمل على جعل الخطة الأمريكية أكثر قابلية للتطبيق بناء على مناقشاتنا السابقة».
من جانبه، حذّر الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون من اقتراب مجموعة العشرين من نهايتها.
وارتدى ماكرون «قبعة كاساندرا» مرة أخرى، إذ يشير المصطلح إلى شخصٍ لا يُصدّق الآخرون تحذيراته أو مخاوفه الصائبة.
وقال ماكرون خلال كلمته الافتتاحية بالقمة في جوهانسبرغ: «إن الاجتماع لأول مرة في القارة الأفريقية يمثل علامة فارقة مهمة في حياة مجموعة العشرين، لكن يجب علينا أيضاً أن ندرك أن مجموعة العشرين قد تصل إلى النهاية».
وأضاف للتأكيد أن وجود الكتلة نفسه معرض للخطر، مستشهداً بغياب الولايات المتحدة عن الطاولة، وصعوبة حماية القانون الإنساني، وسيادة بعض الدول مثل أوكرانيا، كأدلة تتطلب إعادة مشاركة جماعية عاجلة.
ثلثا سكان العالم
تمثل مجموعة العشرين 19 دولة إضافة إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي والاتحاد الأفريقي، وتشكل 85% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي، ونحو ثلثي سكان العالم.
وأكد الرئيس رامافوزا في كلمته على أهمية التعددية، قائلا: «لا يمكن مواجهة التهديدات التي تعترضنا إلا من خلال التعاون والشراكات».
وأشار إلى أن اعتماد إعلان مشترك سيكون «إشارة قوية إلى قدرة التعددية على تحقيق نتائج».
وحقق رامافوزا نجاحاً بارزاً بإعلان الاتفاق «بالإجماع» على الوثيقة الافتتاحية، وفق ما أعلن المسؤول في الخارجية الجنوب أفريقية كلايسون مونييلا عبر منصة «إكس».
عدم المساواة وديون القارة
وضعت جنوب أفريقيا ملف التفاوت الاقتصادي العالمي على رأس أولويات رئاستها للقمة، مقترحة إنشاء لجنة دولية لمعالجة هذه القضية، على غرار اللجنة الأممية المعنية بتغير المناخ.
ويتضمن جدول أعمال القمة، التي تستمر حتى اليوم (الأحد)، بحث قضايا تخفيف الديون، والمعادن النادرة الضرورية للانتقال الطاقي، والذكاء الاصطناعي، وهي ملفات تملك فيها القارة الأفريقية وزناً كبيراً.
The G20 summit declaration, which was officially adopted during the first summit hosted by Africa today (Saturday), called on the group’s leaders to work towards a fair, inclusive, and lasting peace in Sudan, the occupied Palestinian territories, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Ukraine. The declaration emphasized the seriousness of climate change.
Enhancing Multilateral Cooperation
The declaration affirmed the importance of enhancing multilateral cooperation to address the current and emerging risks threatening the global economy, in addition to a commitment to advancing peace efforts in the mentioned conflict zones.
The spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the adoption of the joint declaration was unanimous among the participating countries, despite the absence of Washington, emphasizing that the summit is progressing with its agenda aimed at supporting global stability and development in developing countries.
Ukraine Dominates Discussions
The American plan regarding Ukraine overshadowed the G20 summit agenda, while European leaders are engaged in intensive consultations to adopt a counter-proposal.
Despite Trump's absence from the summit, the participating European leaders held meetings with their Canadian, Japanese, and Australian counterparts to discuss Washington's plan to end the war that has been ongoing for nearly four years, according to European sources.
A source said: “We are working to make the American plan more feasible based on our previous discussions.”
For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the G20 is nearing its end.
Macron donned the “Cassandra hat” once again, as the term refers to someone whose warnings or valid concerns are not believed by others.
During his opening speech at the summit in Johannesburg, Macron stated: “Meeting for the first time on the African continent is an important milestone in the life of the G20, but we must also recognize that the G20 may reach its end.”
He added to emphasize that the existence of the bloc itself is at risk, citing the absence of the United States from the table, the difficulty of protecting humanitarian law, and the sovereignty of certain countries like Ukraine, as evidence that requires urgent collective re-engagement.
Two-Thirds of the World’s Population
The G20 represents 19 countries in addition to the European Union and the African Union, accounting for 85% of the global GDP and about two-thirds of the world’s population.
President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of multilateralism in his speech, stating: “The threats we face can only be addressed through cooperation and partnerships.”
He noted that the adoption of a joint declaration would be “a strong signal of multilateralism’s ability to deliver results.”
Ramaphosa achieved a notable success by announcing the agreement “by consensus” on the opening document, as announced by South African Foreign Ministry official Clayson Munyela via the platform “X.”
Inequality and the Continent's Debt
South Africa has placed the issue of global economic inequality at the top of its presidency priorities for the summit, proposing the establishment of an international committee to address this issue, similar to the UN committee on climate change.
The summit’s agenda, which continues until today (Sunday), includes discussions on debt relief, rare minerals essential for the energy transition, and artificial intelligence, areas where the African continent holds significant weight.