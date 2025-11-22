دعا إعلان قمة العشرين الذي تم اعتماده رسمياً خلال أول قمة تستضيفها أفريقيا، اليوم (السبت)، قادة المجموعة إلى العمل من أجل سلام عادل وشامل ودائم في السودان، والأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة، وجمهورية الكونغو الديموقراطية، وأوكرانيا. وشدد الإعلان على خطورة التغير المناخي.


تعزيز التعاون متعدد الأطراف


وأكد الإعلان على أهمية تعزيز التعاون متعدد الأطراف لمواجهة المخاطر الحالية والناشئة التي تهدد الاقتصاد العالمي، إضافة إلى تعهد بدفع جهود السلام في بؤر الصراع المذكورة.


وقال المتحدث باسم الرئيس الجنوب أفريقي سيريل رامافوزا إن اعتماد الإعلان المشترك تم بالإجماع بين الدول المشاركة، رغم غياب واشنطن، مؤكداً أن القمة تمضي في أجندتها الهادفة لدعم الاستقرار العالمي والتنمية في الدول النامية.


أوكرانيا تتصدر المناقشات


وطغت الخطة الأمريكية بشأن أوكرانيا على جدول أعمال قمة مجموعة العشرين، فيما يجري القادة الأوروبيون مشاورات مكثفة لاعتماد مقترح مضاد.


وعلى الرغم من غياب ترمب عن القمة، عقد القادة الأوروبيون المشاركون اجتماعات مع نظرائهم الكنديين واليابانيين والأستراليين لمناقشة خطة واشنطن لإنهاء الحرب المستمرة منذ نحو 4 سنوات، بحسب مصادر أوروبية.


وقال مصدر: «نعمل على جعل الخطة الأمريكية أكثر قابلية للتطبيق بناء على مناقشاتنا السابقة».

الرئيس الفرنسي ماكرون.


من جانبه، حذّر الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون من اقتراب مجموعة العشرين من نهايتها.


وارتدى ماكرون «قبعة كاساندرا» مرة أخرى، إذ يشير المصطلح إلى شخصٍ لا يُصدّق الآخرون تحذيراته أو مخاوفه الصائبة.


وقال ماكرون خلال كلمته الافتتاحية بالقمة في جوهانسبرغ: «إن الاجتماع لأول مرة في القارة الأفريقية يمثل علامة فارقة مهمة في حياة مجموعة العشرين، لكن يجب علينا أيضاً أن ندرك أن مجموعة العشرين قد تصل إلى النهاية».


وأضاف للتأكيد أن وجود الكتلة نفسه معرض للخطر، مستشهداً بغياب الولايات المتحدة عن الطاولة، وصعوبة حماية القانون الإنساني، وسيادة بعض الدول مثل أوكرانيا، كأدلة تتطلب إعادة مشاركة جماعية عاجلة.


ثلثا سكان العالم


تمثل مجموعة العشرين 19 دولة إضافة إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي والاتحاد الأفريقي، وتشكل 85% من الناتج المحلي الإجمالي العالمي، ونحو ثلثي سكان العالم.


وأكد الرئيس رامافوزا في كلمته على أهمية التعددية، قائلا: «لا يمكن مواجهة التهديدات التي تعترضنا إلا من خلال التعاون والشراكات».


وأشار إلى أن اعتماد إعلان مشترك سيكون «إشارة قوية إلى قدرة التعددية على تحقيق نتائج».


وحقق رامافوزا نجاحاً بارزاً بإعلان الاتفاق «بالإجماع» على الوثيقة الافتتاحية، وفق ما أعلن المسؤول في الخارجية الجنوب أفريقية كلايسون مونييلا عبر منصة «إكس».


عدم المساواة وديون القارة


وضعت جنوب أفريقيا ملف التفاوت الاقتصادي العالمي على رأس أولويات رئاستها للقمة، مقترحة إنشاء لجنة دولية لمعالجة هذه القضية، على غرار اللجنة الأممية المعنية بتغير المناخ.


ويتضمن جدول أعمال القمة، التي تستمر حتى اليوم (الأحد)، بحث قضايا تخفيف الديون، والمعادن النادرة الضرورية للانتقال الطاقي، والذكاء الاصطناعي، وهي ملفات تملك فيها القارة الأفريقية وزناً كبيراً.