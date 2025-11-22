The G20 summit declaration, which was officially adopted during the first summit hosted by Africa today (Saturday), called on the group’s leaders to work towards a fair, inclusive, and lasting peace in Sudan, the occupied Palestinian territories, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Ukraine. The declaration emphasized the seriousness of climate change.



Enhancing Multilateral Cooperation



The declaration affirmed the importance of enhancing multilateral cooperation to address the current and emerging risks threatening the global economy, in addition to a commitment to advancing peace efforts in the mentioned conflict zones.



The spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that the adoption of the joint declaration was unanimous among the participating countries, despite the absence of Washington, emphasizing that the summit is progressing with its agenda aimed at supporting global stability and development in developing countries.



Ukraine Dominates Discussions



The American plan regarding Ukraine overshadowed the G20 summit agenda, while European leaders are engaged in intensive consultations to adopt a counter-proposal.



Despite Trump's absence from the summit, the participating European leaders held meetings with their Canadian, Japanese, and Australian counterparts to discuss Washington's plan to end the war that has been ongoing for nearly four years, according to European sources.



A source said: “We are working to make the American plan more feasible based on our previous discussions.”



For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the G20 is nearing its end.



Macron donned the “Cassandra hat” once again, as the term refers to someone whose warnings or valid concerns are not believed by others.



During his opening speech at the summit in Johannesburg, Macron stated: “Meeting for the first time on the African continent is an important milestone in the life of the G20, but we must also recognize that the G20 may reach its end.”



He added to emphasize that the existence of the bloc itself is at risk, citing the absence of the United States from the table, the difficulty of protecting humanitarian law, and the sovereignty of certain countries like Ukraine, as evidence that requires urgent collective re-engagement.



Two-Thirds of the World’s Population



The G20 represents 19 countries in addition to the European Union and the African Union, accounting for 85% of the global GDP and about two-thirds of the world’s population.



President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of multilateralism in his speech, stating: “The threats we face can only be addressed through cooperation and partnerships.”



He noted that the adoption of a joint declaration would be “a strong signal of multilateralism’s ability to deliver results.”



Ramaphosa achieved a notable success by announcing the agreement “by consensus” on the opening document, as announced by South African Foreign Ministry official Clayson Munyela via the platform “X.”



Inequality and the Continent's Debt



South Africa has placed the issue of global economic inequality at the top of its presidency priorities for the summit, proposing the establishment of an international committee to address this issue, similar to the UN committee on climate change.



The summit’s agenda, which continues until today (Sunday), includes discussions on debt relief, rare minerals essential for the energy transition, and artificial intelligence, areas where the African continent holds significant weight.