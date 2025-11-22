رشح مجلس شورى حزب الدعوة أمينه العام نوري المالكي لمنصب رئيس الوزراء في العراق، وفق ما أفاد مصدر مسؤول اليوم (السبت).


تزامن قرار الترشيح مع زيارة المالكي، الذي ترأس خلال الانتخابات النيابية «ائتلاف دولة القانون» المنافس لكتلة رئيس حكومة تصريف الأعمال محمد شياع السوداني، إلى أربيل للتفاوض مع قادة الحزب الديموقراطي حول تشكيل الحكومة واختيار الرئاسات الثلاث بعد الانتخابات البرلمانية التي جرت في 11 من نوفمبر الجاري.


وحسم تحالف «الإطار التنسيقي» موقفه وطرح نفسه الكتلة الأكثر عدداً في مجلس النواب، لتتولى تسمية المرشح لتشكيل الحكومة بعدما شكلت لجنة قيادية من أعضاء الإطار تضم كلاً من: عمار الحكيم رئيس كتلة الحكمة، والشيخ همام حمودي رئيس المجلس الأعلى الشيعي، وحزب الفضيلة الإسلامي لإجراء مقابلات مع المرشحين لتولي منصب رئاسة الحكومة بشروط اعتمدها قادة التحالف، أبرزها ألا يكون للمرشح طموح مستقبلي بالتجديد لولاية ثانية في الحكومة.


وكان السوداني، الذي تصدر تحالفه «الإعمار والتنمية» النتائج الانتخابية، دعا الخميس الماضي إلى الإسراع في إكمال الاستحقاقات وتشكيل حكومة قادرة على تنفيذ أولويات المرحلة وإكمال مسيرة الإصلاحات والإعمار والتنمية في عموم محافظات البلاد.


وشدد السوداني خلال جولة مشاورات مع وفد حزب الاتحاد الوطني الكردستاني، برئاسة وزير البيئة السابق نزار محمد سعيد آميدي، على «ضرورة تعزيز الشراكة والتعاون بين القوى الوطنية من أجل الإسراع في إكمال الاستحقاقات وتشكيل حكومة قادرة على تنفيذ أولويات المرحلة».


ولا يزال أمام الكتل والأحزاب السياسية مزيد من الوقت لبحث مستجدات العملية السياسية، خصوصاً أن مفوضية الانتخابات أمامها نحو أسبوعين لحسم الطعون على نتائج الإنتخابات التي تجاوزت 130 طعناً، ومن ثم مصادقة المحكمة الاتحادية العليا على أسماء الفائزين، لتبدأ بعدها مسيرة التوقيتات الدستورية لانتخاب الرئاسات، وتشكيل الحكومة الجديدة للسنوات الأربع القادمة.


وفي ظل استحالة وجود أغلبية مطلقة، يقوم أي ائتلاف قادر على التفاوض مع الحلفاء لتشكيل أكبر كتلة بترشيح رئيس الحكومة القادم.