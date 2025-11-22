The Brazilian authorities arrested former President Jair Bolsonaro today (Saturday), in execution of a ruling sentencing him to prison.



The majority of judges in the Brazilian Supreme Court voted to reject the appeal filed by former President Jair Bolsonaro against his 27-year prison sentence for allegedly orchestrating a coup to remain in power following the 2022 presidential elections.



Judges Flávio Dino, Alexandre de Moraes, and Cristiano Zanin voted in favor of rejecting the appeal, while the fourth judge is expected to cast his vote before November 14. Bolsonaro has denied committing any crime, asserting that he will not serve the sentence until all stages of the appeal are exhausted.



The former Brazilian president has been under house arrest for about three months for violating precautionary measures in another case. His lawyers are expected to request that he be allowed to serve his sentence under similar conditions due to health concerns.



It is worth noting that last September, four out of the five judges in the Supreme Court voted in favor of sentencing Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison after convicting him on five charges, including joining an armed criminal organization, attempting to violently overthrow the democratic system, and orchestrating a coup.



Bolsonaro was placed under house arrest in early August for violating precautionary measures related to his attempts to persuade former U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in the case.