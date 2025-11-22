اعتقلت السلطات البرازيلية، اليوم (السبت)، الرئيس السابق جايير بولسونارو، تنفيذاً لحكم صادر بحبسه.
وصوت أغلبية قضاة هيئة في المحكمة العليا البرازيلية، لصالح رفض الطعن الذي قدمه الرئيس السابق جايير بولسونارو اعتراضاً على حكم حبسه 27 عاماً بتهمة تدبير انقلاب للبقاء في السلطة عقب الانتخابات الرئاسية في 2022.
وصوت القضاة فلافيو دينو وألكسندر دي مورايس وكريستيانو زانين لصالح رفض الطعن، فيما كان يتوقع أن يدلي القاضي الرابع بصوته قبل 14 نوفمبر. ونفى بولسونارو ارتكاب أي جرم، مؤكداً أنه لن ينفذ الحكم الصادر بحقه إلا بعد استنفاد جميع مراحل الطعن.
وخضع الرئيس البرازيلي السابق للإقامة الجبرية منذ نحو ثلاثة أشهر لانتهاكه التدابير الاحترازية في قضية أخرى. ومن المتوقع أن يطلب محاموه السماح له بقضاء عقوبته في ظروف مماثلة بسبب مخاوف صحية.
يذكر أنه في شهر سبتمبر الماضي، صوت أربعة من القضاة الخمسة في هيئة المحكمة العليا لصالح معاقبة بولسونارو بالسجن 27 عاماً وثلاثة أشهر، بعد إدانته بخمس تهم من بينها الانضمام إلى منظمة إجرامية مسلحة ومحاولة إسقاط النظام الديمقراطي بالقوة وتدبير انقلاب.
ووُضع بولسونارو قيد الإقامة الجبرية في أوائل شهر أغسطس؛ لانتهاك إجراءات احترازية تخص محاولاته إقناع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالتدخل في القضية.
The Brazilian authorities arrested former President Jair Bolsonaro today (Saturday), in execution of a ruling sentencing him to prison.
The majority of judges in the Brazilian Supreme Court voted to reject the appeal filed by former President Jair Bolsonaro against his 27-year prison sentence for allegedly orchestrating a coup to remain in power following the 2022 presidential elections.
Judges Flávio Dino, Alexandre de Moraes, and Cristiano Zanin voted in favor of rejecting the appeal, while the fourth judge is expected to cast his vote before November 14. Bolsonaro has denied committing any crime, asserting that he will not serve the sentence until all stages of the appeal are exhausted.
The former Brazilian president has been under house arrest for about three months for violating precautionary measures in another case. His lawyers are expected to request that he be allowed to serve his sentence under similar conditions due to health concerns.
It is worth noting that last September, four out of the five judges in the Supreme Court voted in favor of sentencing Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison after convicting him on five charges, including joining an armed criminal organization, attempting to violently overthrow the democratic system, and orchestrating a coup.
Bolsonaro was placed under house arrest in early August for violating precautionary measures related to his attempts to persuade former U.S. President Donald Trump to intervene in the case.