اعتقلت السلطات البرازيلية، اليوم (السبت)، الرئيس السابق جايير بولسونارو، تنفيذاً لحكم صادر بحبسه.


وصوت أغلبية قضاة هيئة في المحكمة العليا البرازيلية، لصالح رفض الطعن الذي قدمه الرئيس السابق جايير بولسونارو اعتراضاً على حكم حبسه 27 عاماً بتهمة تدبير انقلاب للبقاء في السلطة عقب الانتخابات الرئاسية في 2022.


وصوت القضاة فلافيو دينو وألكسندر دي مورايس وكريستيانو زانين لصالح رفض الطعن، فيما كان يتوقع أن يدلي القاضي الرابع بصوته قبل 14 نوفمبر. ونفى بولسونارو ارتكاب أي جرم، مؤكداً أنه لن ينفذ الحكم الصادر بحقه إلا بعد استنفاد جميع مراحل الطعن.


وخضع الرئيس البرازيلي السابق للإقامة الجبرية منذ نحو ثلاثة أشهر لانتهاكه التدابير الاحترازية في قضية أخرى. ومن المتوقع أن يطلب محاموه السماح له بقضاء عقوبته في ظروف مماثلة بسبب مخاوف صحية.


يذكر أنه في شهر سبتمبر الماضي، صوت أربعة من القضاة الخمسة في هيئة المحكمة العليا لصالح معاقبة بولسونارو بالسجن 27 عاماً وثلاثة أشهر، بعد إدانته بخمس تهم من بينها الانضمام إلى منظمة إجرامية مسلحة ومحاولة إسقاط النظام الديمقراطي بالقوة وتدبير انقلاب.


ووُضع بولسونارو قيد الإقامة الجبرية في أوائل شهر أغسطس؛ لانتهاك إجراءات احترازية تخص محاولاته إقناع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بالتدخل في القضية.