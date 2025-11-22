As the American-Ukrainian discussions continue regarding the American peace plan to end the war between Moscow and Kyiv, a high-ranking Russian diplomat revealed the possibility of another meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his American counterpart Donald Trump, confirming that this meeting is on the agenda.



Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated in an interview with the government magazine "International Affairs" today (Saturday): "I do not rule out any possibility... everything is on the table."



An American official announced that Washington has issued an ultimatum to Kyiv, demanding that it sign the plan by November 27, threatening to halt arms supplies and intelligence sharing if it does not comply, according to reports from Western media outlets.



Russian President Putin revealed that his country received the American peace plan consisting of 28 points, noting that Moscow and Washington discussed peace initiatives even before the Alaska summit held between Trump and Putin last August.



Putin said during a meeting of the Russian Security Council yesterday (Friday): "We did not discuss this matter publicly; we only talked about its general outlines, but it is not a secret, as Trump’s peace plan for the settlement in Ukraine was discussed before the summit in Alaska."



He added that "after the Alaska talks, there was some slowdown from the American side... due to Ukraine's actual rejection of the peace plan... and I believe this is precisely why a new version emerged, which is essentially an update of the previous plan, now including 28 points."



It is worth noting that an American delegation headed by U.S. Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll delivered Trump's plan for resolving the conflict to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting held in Kyiv.



The 28-point peace plan calls on Kyiv to make significant concessions, including relinquishing Crimea and the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, in exchange for American guarantees.