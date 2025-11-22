فيما تتواصل استمرار المباحثات الأمريكية الأوكرانية حول خطة السلام الأمريكية من أجل إنهاء الحرب بين موسكو وكييف، كشف دبلوماسي روسي رفيع المستوى، احتمال عقد لقاء آخر بين الرئيسين الروسي فلاديمير بوتين ونظيره الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مؤكداً أن هذا الاجتماع مطروح على جدول الأعمال.
وقال نائب وزير الخارجية سيرجي ريابكوف، في مقابلة مع مجلة «الشؤون الدولية» الحكومية، اليوم (السبت): «لا أستبعد أي احتمال.. كل شيء وارد».
وكان مسؤول أمريكي، أعلن أن واشنطن وجهت إنذاراً نهائياً إلى كييف وطالبتها بالتوقيع على الخطة بحلول يوم 27 نوفمبر، مهددةً بوقف إمدادات الأسلحة وتبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية إذا لم تفعل، وفق ما نقلت وكالة وسائل إعلام غربية.
وكان الرئيس الروسي أفصح أن بلاده استلمت خطة السلام الأمريكية المكونة من 28 بنداً، لافتاً إلى أن موسكو وواشنطن بحثتا مبادرات السلام حتى قبل قمة ألاسكا التي عقدت بين ترمب وبوتين في شهر أغسطس الماضي.
وقال بوتين خلال اجتماع لمجلس الأمن الروسي أمس (الجمعة): «لم نبحث هذا الأمر علانية، ناقشنا فقط ملامحه العامة، ولكن الأمر ليس سراً، فقد تمت مناقشة خطة السلام التي وضعها ترمب للتسوية في أوكرانيا قبل القمة في ألاسكا».
وأضاف أنه «بعد محادثات ألاسكا، كان هناك بعض التباطؤ من الجانب الأمريكي.. بسبب رفض أوكرانيا الفعلي لخطة السلام.. وأعتقد أن هذا هو بالضبط سبب ظهور نسخة جديدة، وهي في جوهرها تحديث للخطة السابقة، وتتضمن الآن 28 بنداً».
يذكر أن وفداً أمريكياً برئاسة وزير القوات البرية الأمريكي دانيال دريسكول، سلم خطة ترمب لتسوية النزاع إلى الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي في اجتماع عُقد في كييف.
وتدعو خطة السلام المكونة من 28 بنداً، كييف إلى تقديم تنازلات كبيرة، والتخلي عن القرم ومنطقة دونباس في الشرق الأوكراني، مقابل ضمانات أمريكية.
