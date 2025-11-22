وسط مقاطعة أمريكية، انطلقت فعاليات قمة العشرين في جنوب أفريقيا، اليوم (السبت)، وهي المرة الأولى التي تستضيف فيها القارة الأفريقية القمة.
وقال رئيس جنوب أفريقيا سيريل رامافوزا في افتتاح القمة: إن بلاده سعت للحفاظ على نزاهة ومكانة مجموعة العشرين.
دعوة لتجاوز الانقسامات
وأضاف أن جنوب أفريقيا سعت لضمان أن تجد أولويات التنمية في الجنوب العالمي وأفريقيا تعبيراً واضحاً وثابتاً في أجندة مجموعة العشرين، وشدد على أنه لا يجب أن تكون مصداقية المجموعة «موضع شك».
ودعا رامافوزا إلى تجاوز الانقسامات في الاقتصاد، وتعزيز التعاون والتفاهم بين دول العالم، معتبراً أن هذا هو شرط تحقيق التنمية.
وقال: «يجب العمل معاً من أجل تعظيم التنمية الاقتصادية والحد من مخاطر تغير المناخ».
واعتبر أن تصاعد الصراعات الجيوسياسية «يعرّض مستقبلنا المشترك للخطر»، وطالب بالاستثمار في الدول النامية من أجل تحقيق هدف التنمية المستدامة لعام 2030.
وشدد على ضرورة العمل من أجل إنهاء الصراعات المسلحة حول العالم، والعمل على وضع حد للفقر والبطالة لاسيما في دول الجنوب العالمي.
تحذير أمريكي وحرج جنوب أفريقي
وحذّرت الولايات المتحدة رسمياً جنوب أفريقيا من الدفع نحو إصدار بيان مشترك خلال قمة مجموعة العشرين، والتي تقاطعها إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، وفقاً لوثيقة اطلعت عليها وكالة «بلومبيرغ».
ووصفت الوكالة هذا التوتر الدبلوماسي بأنه «محرج بشكل خاص»، نظراً لأنها المرة الأولى التي تستضيف فيها القارة الأفريقية قمة لمجموعة العشرين، كما أن الرئيس الجنوب أفريقي سيريل رامافوزا من المفترض أن يسلم الرئاسة الدورية للمجموعة لنظيره الأمريكي في نهاية هذا العام.
وبلغ التوتر بين ترمب ورامافوزا ذروته خلال اجتماع في المكتب البيضاوي بالبيت الأبيض في واشنطن، مايو الماضي. وزاد ترمب من حدة الخلاف بإعلان عدم حضوره القمة، وأتبع ذلك بمقاطعة كاملة للحدث.
وتعارض الولايات المتحدة بشكل علني رئاسة جنوب أفريقيا لمجموعة العشرين، وكذلك أجندتها الأساسية القائمة على التضامن والمساواة والاستدامة، وهي جزء من مسعى رامافوزا لإرساء نظام عالمي أكثر شمولاً، ويضاف إلى ذلك اتهامات ترمب لجنوب أفريقيا بارتكاب ما وصفها بـ«إبادة ضد البيض في جنوب إفريقيا» ومصادرة الأراضي، بحسب «بلومبيرغ».
ماكرون يأسف لقرار ترمب
من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في تصريحات، أمس (الجمعة)، عن أسفه لقرار ترمب مقاطعة قمة مجموعة العشرين، لافتاً إلى أن العالم يعاد تشكيله، مناشداً الولايات المتحدة بضرورة الانضمام خاصة وأنها الدولة المستضيفة للدورة القادمة.
وقال: «هذا مؤسف، من الواجب علينا أن نكون حاضرين من أجل أن نتواصل ونعمل جميعاً، آمل أن ينضموا مجدداً».
واعتبر أن السبيل الوحيد لمواجهة التحديات الدولية هو التعاون والعمل المشترك في مجالات مثل تغير المناخ، والاقتصاد، ومكافحة الفقر، وفي الشؤون الجيوسياسية.
In the midst of an American boycott, the G20 summit kicked off in South Africa today (Saturday), marking the first time the African continent has hosted the summit.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated at the opening of the summit that his country has sought to maintain the integrity and standing of the G20.
A Call to Overcome Divisions
He added that South Africa has aimed to ensure that the development priorities of the Global South and Africa are clearly and consistently expressed in the G20 agenda, emphasizing that the credibility of the group should not be "in question."
Ramaphosa called for overcoming divisions in the economy and enhancing cooperation and understanding among the world's nations, considering this a prerequisite for achieving development.
He stated, "We must work together to maximize economic development and mitigate the risks of climate change."
He noted that the escalation of geopolitical conflicts "puts our shared future at risk" and called for investment in developing countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.
He stressed the need to work towards ending armed conflicts around the world and to put an end to poverty and unemployment, especially in Global South countries.
American Warning and South African Embarrassment
The United States officially warned South Africa against pushing for a joint statement during the G20 summit, which is being boycotted by President Donald Trump's administration, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg News.
The agency described this diplomatic tension as "particularly embarrassing," given that it is the first time the African continent has hosted a G20 summit, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hand over the rotating presidency of the group to his American counterpart at the end of this year.
Tensions between Trump and Ramaphosa peaked during a meeting in the Oval Office in Washington last May. Trump escalated the dispute by announcing his absence from the summit, followed by a complete boycott of the event.
The United States publicly opposes South Africa's presidency of the G20, as well as its core agenda based on solidarity, equality, and sustainability, which is part of Ramaphosa's effort to establish a more inclusive global system. Additionally, Trump has accused South Africa of committing what he described as "genocide against whites in South Africa" and land seizures, according to Bloomberg.
Macron Regrets Trump's Decision
For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed regret over Trump's decision to boycott the G20 summit in statements made yesterday (Friday), noting that the world is being reshaped and urging the United States to join, especially since it is the host country for the next session.
He said, "This is unfortunate; we must be present to communicate and work together. I hope they will join again."
He considered that the only way to face international challenges is through cooperation and joint action in areas such as climate change, the economy, poverty alleviation, and geopolitical affairs.