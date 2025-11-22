وسط مقاطعة أمريكية، انطلقت فعاليات قمة العشرين في جنوب أفريقيا، اليوم (السبت)، وهي المرة الأولى التي تستضيف فيها القارة الأفريقية القمة.


وقال رئيس جنوب أفريقيا سيريل رامافوزا في افتتاح القمة: إن بلاده سعت للحفاظ على نزاهة ومكانة مجموعة العشرين.

رئيس جنوب أفريقيا مفتتحاً قمة مجموعة العشرين.


دعوة لتجاوز الانقسامات


وأضاف أن جنوب أفريقيا سعت لضمان أن تجد أولويات التنمية في الجنوب العالمي وأفريقيا تعبيراً واضحاً وثابتاً في أجندة مجموعة العشرين، وشدد على أنه لا يجب أن تكون مصداقية المجموعة «موضع شك».


ودعا رامافوزا إلى تجاوز الانقسامات في الاقتصاد، وتعزيز التعاون والتفاهم بين دول العالم، معتبراً أن هذا هو شرط تحقيق التنمية.


وقال: «يجب العمل معاً من أجل تعظيم التنمية الاقتصادية والحد من مخاطر تغير المناخ».


واعتبر أن تصاعد الصراعات الجيوسياسية «يعرّض مستقبلنا المشترك للخطر»، وطالب بالاستثمار في الدول النامية من أجل تحقيق هدف التنمية المستدامة لعام 2030.


وشدد على ضرورة العمل من أجل إنهاء الصراعات المسلحة حول العالم، والعمل على وضع حد للفقر والبطالة لاسيما في دول الجنوب العالمي.


تحذير أمريكي وحرج جنوب أفريقي


وحذّرت الولايات المتحدة رسمياً جنوب أفريقيا من الدفع نحو إصدار بيان مشترك خلال قمة مجموعة العشرين، والتي تقاطعها إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب، وفقاً لوثيقة اطلعت عليها وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


ووصفت الوكالة هذا التوتر الدبلوماسي بأنه «محرج بشكل خاص»، نظراً لأنها المرة الأولى التي تستضيف فيها القارة الأفريقية قمة لمجموعة العشرين، كما أن الرئيس الجنوب أفريقي سيريل رامافوزا من المفترض أن يسلم الرئاسة الدورية للمجموعة لنظيره الأمريكي في نهاية هذا العام.


وبلغ التوتر بين ترمب ورامافوزا ذروته خلال اجتماع في المكتب البيضاوي بالبيت الأبيض في واشنطن، مايو الماضي. وزاد ترمب من حدة الخلاف بإعلان عدم حضوره القمة، وأتبع ذلك بمقاطعة كاملة للحدث.


وتعارض الولايات المتحدة بشكل علني رئاسة جنوب أفريقيا لمجموعة العشرين، وكذلك أجندتها الأساسية القائمة على التضامن والمساواة والاستدامة، وهي جزء من مسعى رامافوزا لإرساء نظام عالمي أكثر شمولاً، ويضاف إلى ذلك اتهامات ترمب لجنوب أفريقيا بارتكاب ما وصفها بـ«إبادة ضد البيض في جنوب إفريقيا» ومصادرة الأراضي، بحسب «بلومبيرغ».

مشاركون في قمة العشرين في جوهانسبرج.


ماكرون يأسف لقرار ترمب


من جانبه، أعرب الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون في تصريحات، أمس (الجمعة)، عن أسفه لقرار ترمب مقاطعة قمة مجموعة العشرين، لافتاً إلى أن العالم يعاد تشكيله، مناشداً الولايات المتحدة بضرورة الانضمام خاصة وأنها الدولة المستضيفة للدورة القادمة.


وقال: «هذا مؤسف، من الواجب علينا أن نكون حاضرين من أجل أن نتواصل ونعمل جميعاً، آمل أن ينضموا مجدداً».


واعتبر أن السبيل الوحيد لمواجهة التحديات الدولية هو التعاون والعمل المشترك في مجالات مثل تغير المناخ، والاقتصاد، ومكافحة الفقر، وفي الشؤون الجيوسياسية.