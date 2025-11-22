In the midst of an American boycott, the G20 summit kicked off in South Africa today (Saturday), marking the first time the African continent has hosted the summit.



South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stated at the opening of the summit that his country has sought to maintain the integrity and standing of the G20.



A Call to Overcome Divisions



He added that South Africa has aimed to ensure that the development priorities of the Global South and Africa are clearly and consistently expressed in the G20 agenda, emphasizing that the credibility of the group should not be "in question."



Ramaphosa called for overcoming divisions in the economy and enhancing cooperation and understanding among the world's nations, considering this a prerequisite for achieving development.



He stated, "We must work together to maximize economic development and mitigate the risks of climate change."



He noted that the escalation of geopolitical conflicts "puts our shared future at risk" and called for investment in developing countries to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.



He stressed the need to work towards ending armed conflicts around the world and to put an end to poverty and unemployment, especially in Global South countries.



American Warning and South African Embarrassment



The United States officially warned South Africa against pushing for a joint statement during the G20 summit, which is being boycotted by President Donald Trump's administration, according to a document reviewed by Bloomberg News.



The agency described this diplomatic tension as "particularly embarrassing," given that it is the first time the African continent has hosted a G20 summit, and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hand over the rotating presidency of the group to his American counterpart at the end of this year.



Tensions between Trump and Ramaphosa peaked during a meeting in the Oval Office in Washington last May. Trump escalated the dispute by announcing his absence from the summit, followed by a complete boycott of the event.



The United States publicly opposes South Africa's presidency of the G20, as well as its core agenda based on solidarity, equality, and sustainability, which is part of Ramaphosa's effort to establish a more inclusive global system. Additionally, Trump has accused South Africa of committing what he described as "genocide against whites in South Africa" and land seizures, according to Bloomberg.



Macron Regrets Trump's Decision



For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed regret over Trump's decision to boycott the G20 summit in statements made yesterday (Friday), noting that the world is being reshaped and urging the United States to join, especially since it is the host country for the next session.



He said, "This is unfortunate; we must be present to communicate and work together. I hope they will join again."



He considered that the only way to face international challenges is through cooperation and joint action in areas such as climate change, the economy, poverty alleviation, and geopolitical affairs.