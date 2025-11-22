واصل جيش الاحتلال خروقاته لاتفاق وقف إطلاق النار«الهش»، وشنت القوات الإسرائيلية قصفاً مدفعياً، اليوم (السبت)، على شرق مدينة خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة.

وشنت غارات عنيفة على شرق مدينة غزة. وفرض جيش الاحتلال حزاماً على مناطق عدة شرق حيي الشجاعية والزيتون شرق مدينة غزة.


ونفذ الجيش الإسرائيلي مساء أمس عملية ضد مسلحي حركة حماس المحاصرين في أنفاق رفح، مؤكداً مقتل 6 واعتقال 5 آخرين.


أزمة العالقين في الأنفاق


وجاءت هذه الانتهاكات، مع تأكيد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو أنه لن يسمح ببقاء سلاح حماس في القطاع، سواءً تسلمت هذه المهمة قوة الاستقرار الدولية أم لم تفعل.


وتضغط إسرائيل من أجل القضاء على مقاتلي حماس العالقين في الأنفاق سواءً في جنوب القطاع أو شرق مدينة غزة، معولة على مقتل العشرات منهم جراء الحصار، قبل الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


وعمد جيش الاحتلال أخيراً إلى توسيع تواجده وتجاوز الخط الأصفر، الذي انسحب إليه عقب الاتفاق، عبر التوغل في المنطقة الشرقية في مدينة غزة وتغيير أماكن تموضع العلامات الصفراء، بتوسيع المنطقة التي يسيطر عليها بمسافة 300 متر في شوارع الشعف والنزاز وبغداد، وفق مصادر محلية.


تسميم قطيع أغنام


من جهة أخرى، أعلن ناشط فلسطيني أن القوات الإسرائيلية فرضت حظر التجول في عدة أحياء بالبلدة القديمة وسط مدينة الخليل في الضفة الغربية.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء والمعلومات الفلسطينية (وفا) عن الناشط عارف جابر قوله، إن قوات إسرائيلية صعّدت إجراءاتها القمعية بحق الأهالي في معظم أحياء البلدة القديمة، وفرضت حظر التجول في حارات جابر والسلايمة وواد الحصين شرق المدينة، وطاردت عدداً من المواطنين في أزقتها، ومنعتهم من اعتلاء أسطح منازلهم، أو الخروج منها، أو الوقوف على نوافذها.


فيما أفادت مصادر محلية فلسطينية بأن مجموعة إسرائيلية داهمت، اليوم (السبت)، منطقة «الخلايل» في قرية المغير شرق رام الله، وقامت بتسميم قطيع أغنام تعود لمواطن ما أدى لنفوق 3 منها.


مداهمات واعتقالات


وشنت القوات الإسرائيلية سلسلة مداهمات واعتقالات في مناطق متفرقة من الضفة الغربية طالت عشرات الفلسطينيين. ونقلت وكالة الصحافة الفلسطينية (صفا) عن مصادر محلية، تأكيدها أن قوات إسرائيلية اعتقلت أكثر من 55 مواطناً خلال اقتحامها بلدة بيت أمر شمال الخليل وتفتيش المنازل.


ويعيش أهالي الضفة الغربية حرباً من نوع آخر، تشنها إسرائيل ضد أشجار الزيتون، التي تعتبر مصدر رزق آلاف الفلسطينيين، حيث أصدرت السلطات الإسرائيلية الأسبوع الماضي، قراراً عسكرياً يقضي باقتلاع آلاف الأشجار من أراضي قريتين غرب رام الله.