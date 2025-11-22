The occupation army continued its violations of the "fragile" ceasefire agreement, and the Israeli forces launched artillery shelling today (Saturday) on the east of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

Intense airstrikes were carried out on the east of Gaza City. The occupation army imposed a cordon around several areas east of the Shuja'iyya and Zeitoun neighborhoods in Gaza City.



Last night, the Israeli army carried out an operation against Hamas militants trapped in the Rafah tunnels, confirming the death of 6 and the arrest of 5 others.



The Crisis of Those Trapped in the Tunnels



These violations came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that he would not allow Hamas's weapons to remain in the sector, whether or not this task was taken over by the international stabilization force.



Israel is pressing to eliminate the Hamas fighters trapped in the tunnels, whether in the southern sector or east of Gaza City, relying on the death of dozens of them due to the siege, before moving to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.



The occupation army has recently expanded its presence and crossed the yellow line, which it retreated to after the agreement, by advancing into the eastern area of Gaza City and changing the positions of the yellow markers, expanding the area it controls by 300 meters in the streets of Shuja'iyya, Al-Nazzaz, and Baghdad, according to local sources.



Poisoning of a Sheep Herd



On another note, a Palestinian activist announced that Israeli forces imposed a curfew in several neighborhoods of the old town in the center of Hebron in the West Bank.



The Palestinian News and Information Agency (Wafa) quoted activist Aref Jaber as saying that Israeli forces intensified their repressive measures against residents in most neighborhoods of the old town, imposing a curfew in the Jaber, Salaymeh, and Wadi Al-Hussein alleys east of the city, chasing several citizens in its alleys, and preventing them from going up to the roofs of their homes, leaving them, or standing at their windows.



Meanwhile, Palestinian local sources reported that an Israeli group raided the "Khalayil" area in the village of Al-Mughayer east of Ramallah today (Saturday) and poisoned a herd of sheep belonging to a citizen, resulting in the death of 3 of them.



Raids and Arrests



Israeli forces launched a series of raids and arrests in various areas of the West Bank, targeting dozens of Palestinians. The Palestinian Press Agency (Safa) reported local sources confirming that Israeli forces arrested more than 55 citizens during their incursion into the town of Beit Ummar north of Hebron and searched homes.



The residents of the West Bank are living through a different kind of war, waged by Israel against olive trees, which are a source of livelihood for thousands of Palestinians, as Israeli authorities issued a military order last week to uproot thousands of trees from the lands of two villages west of Ramallah.