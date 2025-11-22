While areas in North and West Kordofan are witnessing military escalation between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, with artillery shelling and drone flights, 23 children have died due to the blockade and malnutrition in South Kordofan.



Escalating Military Movements



Sudanese military sources reported today (Saturday) that areas in North Kordofan, specifically to the west of the city of Al-Obeid, are experiencing escalating military movements.



The sources mentioned that the Sudanese army launched an attack on the areas of "Ab Qud" and "Um Samima," using heavy artillery and rocket shelling, in addition to conducting field maneuvers in this active axis.



The area of "Ab Qud" is located about 60 kilometers west of the city of Al-Obeid.



The Babnusa front in West Kordofan is witnessing large troop gatherings of the Rapid Support Forces, with continued mutual artillery shelling between the two sides, amidst the flight of drones belonging to both parties in the skies of the region.



Babnusa is located in West Kordofan, approximately 700 kilometers from the capital, Khartoum, and includes a major railway station that connects major agricultural and commercial production areas.



The army forces are planning to head towards the states of West Kordofan and the Darfur region, while the Rapid Support Forces are seeking to strengthen their control to encompass the entire Darfur and Kordofan regions.



Malnutrition Kills Children



For its part, the Sudan Doctors Network announced that its field teams documented the deaths of 23 children in the cities of Delang and Kadugli in South Kordofan during the period from October 20 to November 20, due to acute malnutrition and a lack of essential supplies resulting from the blockade imposed on the area.



The network warned that these numbers represent a serious indicator of the worsening humanitarian crisis, warning of a complete collapse in health services.



It called on the United Nations and humanitarian organizations to take urgent action to open safe corridors and provide assistance, holding those responsible for the blockade accountable for the deterioration of health conditions and the threat to the lives of thousands of civilians.



American Efforts to Cease Fire



The U.S. President's envoy for Arab and African affairs, Musaad Boulos, has launched an intensive diplomatic initiative with the concerned parties in Sudan aimed at achieving a ceasefire, following President Donald Trump's announcement of his intention to start working on the file at the request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



According to sources, the U.S. initiative aims to establish a ceasefire for three months, coinciding with the beginning of humanitarian aid deliveries, and is running parallel to negotiations to reach a political solution.



Trump announced on Wednesday that he would work to end the war in Sudan after the Crown Prince, who visited Washington, urged him to "intervene to resolve the conflict."



He wrote in a post on the "Truth Social" platform that Washington would cooperate with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and other countries in the Middle East to "put an end to the atrocities being committed in the region and to establish stability in Sudan."



He added: Atrocities are being committed in Sudan, which has become one of the most violent places on earth, and the largest humanitarian crisis is occurring there. There is an urgent need for food, doctors, and everything else.