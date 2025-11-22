فيما تشهد مناطق في شمال وغرب كردفان تصعيداً عسكرياً بين قوات الجيش والدعم السريع، مع قصف مدفعي وتحليق طائرات مسيرة، توفي 23 طفلاً بسبب الحصار وسوء التغذية في جنوب كردفان.


تحركات عسكرية متصاعدة


وأفادت مصادر عسكرية سودانية، اليوم (السبت)، بأن مناطق بولاية شمال كردفان، وتحديداً في الجهة الغربية من مدينة الأبيض، تشهد تحركات عسكرية متصاعدة.


وذكرت المصادر أن الجيش السوداني شن هجوماً على منطقتي «أب قعود» و«أم صميمة»، مستخدماً المدفعية الثقيلة والقصف الصاروخي، إلى جانب تنفيذ مناورات ميدانية في هذا المحور النشط.


وتقع منطقة «أب قعود» على بُعد نحو 60 كيلومتراً غربي مدينة الأبيض.


وتشهد جبهة بابنوسة بولاية غرب كردفان حشوداً كبيرة لقوات الدعم السريع، مع استمرار القصف المدفعي المتبادل بين الطرفين، وسط تحليق طائرات مسيّرة تابعة للطرفين في أجواء المنطقة.


وتقع بابنوسة في ولاية غرب كردفان، وتبعد نحو 700 كيلومتر عن العاصمة الخرطوم، وتضم محطة سكة حديد رئيسية تربط مناطق الإنتاج الزراعي والتجاري الكبرى.


وتخطط قوات الجيش للتوجه نحو ولايات غرب كردفان وإقليم دارفور. فيما يسعى الدعم السريع لتعزيز سيطرته لتشمل كامل إقليمي دارفور وكردفان.


سوء التغذية يقتل الأطفال


من جانبها، أعلنت شبكة أطباء السودان أن فرقها الميدانية وثّقت وفاة 23 طفلاً في مدينتي الدلنج وكادقلي بولاية جنوب كردفان خلال الفترة من 20 أكتوبر إلى 20 نوفمبر، نتيجة سوء التغذية الحاد ونقص الإمدادات الأساسية الناجم عن الحصار المفروض على المنطقة.


وحذرت الشبكة أن هذه الأرقام تمثل مؤشراً خطيراً على تفاقم الأزمة الإنسانية، محذّرة من انهيار شامل في الخدمات الصحية.


ودعت الشبكة الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الإنسانية إلى التحرك العاجل لفتح ممرات آمنة وتوفير المساعدات، محملة الجهات المتسببة في الحصار مسؤولية تدهور الأوضاع الصحية وتهديد حياة آلاف المدنيين.


جهود أمريكية لوقف النار


وأطلق مبعوث الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والإفريقية مسعد بولس، تحركاً دبلوماسياً مكثفاً مع الأطراف المعنية في السودان بهدف وقف إطلاق النار، فور إعلان الرئيس دونالد ترمب عن نيّته البدء بالعمل على الملف بناء على طلب ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان.


وحسب المصادر، فإن التحرك الأمريكي يهدف إلى وقف إطلاق النار لمدة 3 أشهر، يتزامن مع بدء إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية، ويسير بالتوازي مع مفاوضات للتوصّل إلى حل سياسي.


وأعلن ترمب، الأربعاء، أنه سيعمل على إنهاء الحرب في السودان، بعد أن طالبه ولي العهد الذي زار واشنطن بـ«التدخل لحل الصراع».


وكتب في منشور على منصة «تروث سوشيال» أن واشنطن ستتعاون مع السعودية والإمارات ومصر ودول أخرى في الشرق الأوسط لـ«وضع حد للفظائع التي ترتكب في المنطقة ولإرساء الاستقرار في السودان».


وأضاف: تُرتكب فظائع في السودان التي صارت أكثر الأماكن عنفاً على وجه الأرض، تحدث هناك أكبر أزمة إنسانية على الإطلاق. هناك حاجة ماسة لتوفير الغذاء والأطباء وكل شيء آخر.